Vehicle software leader delivers solution to prototyping, vehicle testing, and post-sales innovation in software-defined vehicles

Sonatus, a leading automotive software company that is accelerating the

transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), today announced Sonatus

Automator, its newest product, which enables vehicle functions to be

deployed without the burden of a full software development and validation

cycle. Automator is designed to enable use cases spanning prototyping,

feature personalization, production testing, post-sales service and

maintenance, and downstream value-added services such as fleet management

and other vehicle monetization.

“Most automakers and their partners have yet to truly unlock the potential

of the software-defined vehicle”

A component of the Sonatus Vehicle Platform, Automator follows the

successful production deployment of Sonatus Collector, which provides

dynamically configurable data collection. Automator extends this capability

by activating functions in the vehicle to trigger features or perform tests

and diagnostics. It can also take actions outside the vehicle such as

invoking APIs, sending notifications, and integrating with services like

home automation. Automator’s lightweight policy updates are measured in

kilobytes, and can be deployed across individual vehicles or an entire

fleet, reducing the frequency of complex OTA updates.

“OEMs, tier-1s, and consumers all benefit from the ability to easily and

cost-efficiently extend vehicle functionality, which will be a growing

requirement from vehicle software in the coming years,” says Jeff Chou,

co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. “Sonatus Automator builds on our proven

production experience, adding the ability to augment capabilities in

vehicles throughout their lifecycle, enhancing value in countless ways.”

Automator enables innovation by many different sub-groups across OEMs,

tier-1s, as well as downstream service providers:

Product managers can rapidly prototype new features, including personalized

experiences based on customer preferences.

Production engineers can deploy vehicle-run self-test capabilities both

during production and before sale to ensure strong test coverage and initial

quality.

Post-sales diagnostics engineers or dealer service technicians can deploy

capabilities to detect and respond to faults, helping avoid or minimize

recalls.

Downstream service providers such as fleet managers can create value-added

services without the risk of disrupting safety-critical vehicle functions.

A critical component of automation in vehicles is ensuring capabilities are

only exposed to authorized users. Automator incorporates role-based access

control to ensure users at different roles-ranging from those in the

production process to downstream post-sales agents-are each given

appropriate authority. This enables rich testing capabilities during

manufacture and pre-sales, while restricting access post-sales to ensure

certification and safety are not disrupted.

“Most automakers and their partners have yet to truly unlock the potential

of the software-defined vehicle,” said Alex Oyler, director at SBD

Automotive, a global automotive technology research and consulting firm.

“Ultimately, the automakers who have the prudence to blend the right mix of

silicon, software, and development tools now will be able to build and

support the most differentiating mobility experiences while optimizing costs

throughout the development lifecycle. Bridging data collection with

intelligent automation within the vehicle represents a key near-term

opportunity to empower different areas of automaker businesses to truly

capitalize on the benefits of software-defined vehicles.”

Automator will be launched in production vehicles in 2024, and builds on

Sonatus’ achievement in production deployment of prior technologies. This

new product empowers the automotive ecosystem by providing a powerful and

flexible tool to address a range of needs, while retaining their

differentiation and relationship with customers. Sonatus’ proven track

record of collaboration with OEMs and tier-1 suppliers can pave the way for

Automator to be easily incorporated into existing software infrastructure,

or to be built on top of Sonatus Foundation, providing critical fundamental

capabilities to enable software-defined vehicles.

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation and the transition

towards software-defined vehicles. The diverse products comprising the

Sonatus Vehicle Platform serve as the key building blocks that allow

automotive companies and their ecosystem to fast forward to the future of

mobility and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities,

reliability, and user experience over the vehicle lifespan. Sonatus’

award-winning software platform is in mass production vehicles from Hyundai,

Kia, and Genesis today and will grow to millions of cars by 2024. The

company has raised more than $110 million USD with world-class automotive,

technology, and venture investors including Foxconn, Hyundai Motor Group’s

Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital,

UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. Sonatus is headquartered in

Sunnyvale, CA (Silicon Valley), with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Seoul,

Taiwan, and Tokyo. Sonatus is a trademark of Sonatus, Inc. For more

information visit www.sonatus.com.