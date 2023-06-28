Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Regency Chevrolet in Uvalde, Texas from H.T. Langford, Jr. to Luis Alaniz, Jr

Performance Brokerage Services, North America’s highest volume dealership

brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Regency Chevrolet in

Uvalde, Texas from H.T. Langford, Jr. to Luis Alaniz, Jr.

Regency Chevrolet GMC has been servicing the Uvalde, Texas area since it was

established in 1991. The dealership has transitioned ownership to Luis

Alaniz, Jr., who owns additional dealerships in Goliad and Beeville, Texas.

The Alaniz family has been in the automotive industry for over 50 years,

starting with Luis Alaniz, Sr.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the

sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership

brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92

transactions, marking a record-breaking year. This transaction was

exclusively facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services Midwest Office,

managed by Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner.

Following the sale, Kechnie commented, “It was a pleasure assisting H.T.

Langford, Jr. find the perfect buyer for Regency Chevrolet. The Alaniz

family has deep experience in the automotive industry and has an excellent

reputation in the Texas communities they service, and I strongly believe

that the dealership will flourish under their leadership. I wish Luis

Alaniz, Jr. nothing but the best and look forward to working with him again

in the future.”

The dealership will remain at its current location at 825 East Main Street

in Uvalde, Texas.

