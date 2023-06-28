Automotive Industries interview with Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the leading mobility platform, has recently announced the
successful completion of a $50 million Series B funding round. The funding
was led by M&G Investments, a prominent investment firm, with participation
from VNV Global and UMC Capital, as well as existing investors Grove
Ventures, Vektor Partners, Next Gear Ventures, North First Ventures, Meitav
Investment House, Alchimia Investments, and TMG. This substantial investment
will enable NoTraffic to accelerate its growth momentum and expand its
presence in new global markets, including Japan, Italy, Germany, and the UK.
The timing of this funding round couldn’t be better for NoTraffic, as the
core infrastructure market is currently experiencing significant growth.
This growth is further fueled by the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure bill,
which has created favorable conditions for innovation in the industry.
Additionally, there is a growing demand for digital transformation in the
mobility space due to the need to reduce traffic fatalities, alleviate road
congestion (which increases by 12% each year), and reduce CO2 emissions from
road transportation (which account for 29% of the US total). NoTraffic is
well-positioned to address these challenges with its effective, practical,
and economical solutions.
With countless industries witnessing a digital overhaul and most traffic
signals still operating on pre-set timing plans since their conception in
1914, the traffic industry is ripe for innovation and modernization.
NoTraffic is revolutionizing the field with its AI-powered platform and
software-defined SaaS platform. By retrofitting existing infrastructure with
its seamless deployable solution, NoTraffic empowers Departments of
Transportation (DOTs) and other stakeholders to manage traffic in real time.
Acting as a comprehensive mobility marketplace, NoTraffic provides access to
multiple services that enhance safety, data analysis, efficiency, and
detection. Furthermore, the platform utilizes a network of smart sensors
deployed at intersections, conflict points, and complex roadways, allowing
traffic authorities and infrastructure operators to fully control and
prioritize traffic flow for various modes of transportation.
One of the key advantages of NoTraffic’s platform is its utilization of edge
computing technology, enabling real-time decision-making at both the local
and cloud levels. This cutting-edge infrastructure facilitates seamless
communication between road users and traffic infrastructure, marking a
turning point in the development of the next generation of mobility.
NoTraffic’s SaaS platform, similar to Apple’s AppStore, creates unique
insights and functionalities that can be flexibly provided to stakeholders
without requiring changes to the infrastructure itself.
Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO of NoTraffic, expressed his vision for the
company’s impact, stating, “This funding is another step in our mission to
revolutionize the way traffic is being managed today and enables the next
generation of advanced mobility services to help better adapt our
infrastructure for the rise of autonomous vehicles.”
NoTraffic’s innovative technology has already garnered recognition, as the
company was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2022. Currently
deployed in numerous locations across North America, including California,
Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Georgia, NoTraffic’s platform serves
millions of drivers every day. The company collaborates with a network of
partners and distributors to provide efficient and affordable solutions that
seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure.
In summary, NoTraffic’s successful Series B funding round positions the
company to further disrupt the traffic management industry. With its
AI-powered platform, software-defined infrastructure, and edge computing
technology, NoTraffic is well-equipped to address the pressing challenges of
road congestion, traffic fatalities, and CO2 emissions. By enabling
real-time traffic management and offering a comprehensive mobility
marketplace, NoTraffic is paving the way for safer, more efficient, and
environmentally friendly transportation systems.
Automotive Industries (Ai) caught up with Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO
NoTraffic and ashedasked Tal about the latest funding announcement from
NoTraffic?
Kreisler: NoTraffic recently announced the successful completion of a $50
million Series B funding round. The funding was led by M&G Investments, with
participation from VNV Global and UMC Capital, as well as existing investors
Grove Ventures, Vektor Partners, Next Gear Ventures, North First Ventures,
Meitav Investment House, Alchimia Investments, and TMG.
Automotive Industries: How will the funding help NoTraffic?
Kreisler: The new funding round will allow NoTraffic to accelerate its
growth momentum by increasing production, investing in research and
development, and expanding sales into new global markets. The company aims
to enter markets such as Japan, Italy, Germany, and the UK.
Automotive Industries: What factors are driving the demand for digital
transformation in the mobility space?
Kreisler: Several factors are driving the demand for digital transformation
in the mobility space. One of the key factors is the pressing need to reduce
traffic fatalities and alleviate road congestion, which grows by 12% each
year. Additionally, there is a need to reduce CO2 road emissions, which
account for 29% of the US total. NoTraffic’s solutions aim to address these
challenges effectively and economically.
Automotive Industries: How does NoTraffic’s platform transform traffic
management?
Kreisler: NoTraffic offers a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform that can
be retrofitted onto existing infrastructure. It acts as a one-stop shop for
all mobility needs, providing access to multiple services for enhanced
safety, data analysis, efficiency, and detection. By leveraging a network of
smart sensors deployed at intersections and other locations, the platform
enables traffic authorities and infrastructure operators to fully control
and prioritize traffic flow for various modes of transportation.
Automotive Industries: What technology does NoTraffic utilize?
Kreisler: NoTraffic utilizes edge computing technology, which enables
real-time decision making at both local and cloud levels. The platform fuses
and shares data generated by NoTraffic’s proprietary intelligent edge
sensors with connected and autonomous vehicles (V2X) data and other sources
to manage traffic flows in real-time.
Automotive Industries: Where is NoTraffic currently deployed?
Kreisler: NoTraffic is currently deployed in numerous locations across North
America, including California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, and
more. Its platform serves millions of drivers per day and has gained
recognition, being named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2022.