Automotive Industries interview with Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the leading mobility platform, has recently announced the

successful completion of a $50 million Series B funding round. The funding

was led by M&G Investments, a prominent investment firm, with participation

from VNV Global and UMC Capital, as well as existing investors Grove

Ventures, Vektor Partners, Next Gear Ventures, North First Ventures, Meitav

Investment House, Alchimia Investments, and TMG. This substantial investment

will enable NoTraffic to accelerate its growth momentum and expand its

presence in new global markets, including Japan, Italy, Germany, and the UK.

The timing of this funding round couldn’t be better for NoTraffic, as the

core infrastructure market is currently experiencing significant growth.

This growth is further fueled by the $1.2 trillion US infrastructure bill,

which has created favorable conditions for innovation in the industry.

Additionally, there is a growing demand for digital transformation in the

mobility space due to the need to reduce traffic fatalities, alleviate road

congestion (which increases by 12% each year), and reduce CO2 emissions from

road transportation (which account for 29% of the US total). NoTraffic is

well-positioned to address these challenges with its effective, practical,

and economical solutions.

With countless industries witnessing a digital overhaul and most traffic

signals still operating on pre-set timing plans since their conception in

1914, the traffic industry is ripe for innovation and modernization.

NoTraffic is revolutionizing the field with its AI-powered platform and

software-defined SaaS platform. By retrofitting existing infrastructure with

its seamless deployable solution, NoTraffic empowers Departments of

Transportation (DOTs) and other stakeholders to manage traffic in real time.

Acting as a comprehensive mobility marketplace, NoTraffic provides access to

multiple services that enhance safety, data analysis, efficiency, and

detection. Furthermore, the platform utilizes a network of smart sensors

deployed at intersections, conflict points, and complex roadways, allowing

traffic authorities and infrastructure operators to fully control and

prioritize traffic flow for various modes of transportation.

One of the key advantages of NoTraffic’s platform is its utilization of edge

computing technology, enabling real-time decision-making at both the local

and cloud levels. This cutting-edge infrastructure facilitates seamless

communication between road users and traffic infrastructure, marking a

turning point in the development of the next generation of mobility.

NoTraffic’s SaaS platform, similar to Apple’s AppStore, creates unique

insights and functionalities that can be flexibly provided to stakeholders

without requiring changes to the infrastructure itself.

Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO of NoTraffic, expressed his vision for the

company’s impact, stating, “This funding is another step in our mission to

revolutionize the way traffic is being managed today and enables the next

generation of advanced mobility services to help better adapt our

infrastructure for the rise of autonomous vehicles.”

NoTraffic’s innovative technology has already garnered recognition, as the

company was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2022. Currently

deployed in numerous locations across North America, including California,

Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Georgia, NoTraffic’s platform serves

millions of drivers every day. The company collaborates with a network of

partners and distributors to provide efficient and affordable solutions that

seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure.

In summary, NoTraffic’s successful Series B funding round positions the

company to further disrupt the traffic management industry. With its

AI-powered platform, software-defined infrastructure, and edge computing

technology, NoTraffic is well-equipped to address the pressing challenges of

road congestion, traffic fatalities, and CO2 emissions. By enabling

real-time traffic management and offering a comprehensive mobility

marketplace, NoTraffic is paving the way for safer, more efficient, and

environmentally friendly transportation systems.

Automotive Industries (Ai) caught up with Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO

NoTraffic and ashedasked Tal about the latest funding announcement from

NoTraffic?

Kreisler: NoTraffic recently announced the successful completion of a $50

million Series B funding round. The funding was led by M&G Investments, with

participation from VNV Global and UMC Capital, as well as existing investors

Grove Ventures, Vektor Partners, Next Gear Ventures, North First Ventures,

Meitav Investment House, Alchimia Investments, and TMG.

Automotive Industries: How will the funding help NoTraffic?

Kreisler: The new funding round will allow NoTraffic to accelerate its

growth momentum by increasing production, investing in research and

development, and expanding sales into new global markets. The company aims

to enter markets such as Japan, Italy, Germany, and the UK.

Automotive Industries: What factors are driving the demand for digital

transformation in the mobility space?

Kreisler: Several factors are driving the demand for digital transformation

in the mobility space. One of the key factors is the pressing need to reduce

traffic fatalities and alleviate road congestion, which grows by 12% each

year. Additionally, there is a need to reduce CO2 road emissions, which

account for 29% of the US total. NoTraffic’s solutions aim to address these

challenges effectively and economically.

Automotive Industries: How does NoTraffic’s platform transform traffic

management?

Kreisler: NoTraffic offers a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform that can

be retrofitted onto existing infrastructure. It acts as a one-stop shop for

all mobility needs, providing access to multiple services for enhanced

safety, data analysis, efficiency, and detection. By leveraging a network of

smart sensors deployed at intersections and other locations, the platform

enables traffic authorities and infrastructure operators to fully control

and prioritize traffic flow for various modes of transportation.

Automotive Industries: What technology does NoTraffic utilize?

Kreisler: NoTraffic utilizes edge computing technology, which enables

real-time decision making at both local and cloud levels. The platform fuses

and shares data generated by NoTraffic’s proprietary intelligent edge

sensors with connected and autonomous vehicles (V2X) data and other sources

to manage traffic flows in real-time.

Automotive Industries: Where is NoTraffic currently deployed?

Kreisler: NoTraffic is currently deployed in numerous locations across North

America, including California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Georgia, and

more. Its platform serves millions of drivers per day and has gained

recognition, being named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2022.