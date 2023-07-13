Aptera Begins Validation Phase for Aerodynamics at Pininfarina Wind Tunnel

Solar electric vehicle manufacturer Aptera entered the validation phase for

its aerodynamic shape at Pininfarina’s world-famous wind tunnel. This first

step in its validation underscores Aptera’s commitment to progress,

continuous innovation, and the pursuit of revolutionary mobility solutions.

At the forefront of ultra-efficient transportation, Aptera has designed the

most aerodynamic vehicle possible – with three wheels, an efficient

powertrain, and a striking teardrop shape. Now Pininfarina, with its rich

heritage and exceptional aerodynamic prowess, will be working closely with

Aptera to validate the unique shape of its cutting-edge solar electric

vehicles. Pininfarina has an impressive legacy of working with iconic

vehicles and renowned brands, including Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and Maserati.

Aptera’s thoughtfully designed aerodynamic shape is key to its exceptional

energy efficiency, allowing its solar EVs to achieve an industry-leading

range of up to 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to drive up to 40

miles per day directly from the sun’s rays.

“Aptera’s exterior design draws inspiration from the research of Professor

Morelli, the same engineer behind the Pininfarina Wind Tunnel. By building

on Professor Morelli’s ideas, Aptera carries on this philosophy, continuing

to push bounds of aerodynamic efficiency” says Alessandro Aquili, Head of

Wind Tunnel at Pininfarina. “We are always excited to take part in the

development of innovative vehicles, especially when they share such a strong

link with our wind tunnel’s history.”

Through the validation phase, Aptera will refine and validate the

aerodynamic properties of its vehicle platform, ensuring optimal performance

and efficiency. At the Pininfarina Wind Tunnel, Aptera completed correlation

testing that corroborated its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) work and

offered insights on the vehicle’s shape, which Aptera anticipates will have

the lowest coefficient of drag of any production passenger vehicle.

“By simply looking at Aptera, it is evident aerodynamic efficiency is at the

core of our design philosophy. The wind tunnel results are a firm

confirmation of our philosophy’s success,” says Steve Fambro, CEO and

Co-founder of Aptera.

This validation phase with Pininfarina exemplifies Aptera’s dedication to

reaching new heights of what is possible in mobility. By integrating

Pininfarina’s aerodynamic insights, Aptera is on the path to meet its

ambitious targets, ultimately making history and providing consumers with

the most efficient vehicle on the planet that requires no charging for most

daily use.

“Working with Pininfarina to validate Aptera’s shape marks an exciting

chapter in our journey towards creating a passenger vehicle with the lowest

drag coefficient ever,” said Steve Fambro. “Pininfarina’s expertise and

validation will reinforce the aerodynamic excellence of our vehicle

platform, and ultimately support the realization of Aptera.”

The next step in Aptera’s validation phase is to build Delta validation

units, which will be continually tested in CFD, wind tunnel, and real-world

environments.

About Aptera

Aptera MotorsR delivers the world’s most technologically advanced solar

electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery

efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. Aptera is the

first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer

and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with

up to 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day

on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key body

components, Aptera’s unique shape allows it to slip through the air using

far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles today.

About Pininfarina

Global icon of Italian design and lifestyle, with offices in Italy, United

States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled

ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity,

and innovation. Founded in 1930 as a luxury car designer and among the world

leaders in automotive design, such as Ferrari, Maserati and Rolls-Royce,

Pininfarina has developed a prestigious multidisciplinary design portfolio

that includes more than 1,200 projects in automotive and more than 600 in

product and user experience design, as well as architecture, interiors,

nautical, aviation and any transportation design.