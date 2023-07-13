Aptera Begins Validation Phase for Aerodynamics at Pininfarina Wind Tunnel

Solar electric vehicle manufacturer Aptera entered the validation phase for
its aerodynamic shape at Pininfarina’s world-famous wind tunnel. This first
step in its validation underscores Aptera’s commitment to progress,
continuous innovation, and the pursuit of revolutionary mobility solutions.
At the forefront of ultra-efficient transportation, Aptera has designed the
most aerodynamic vehicle possible – with three wheels, an efficient
powertrain, and a striking teardrop shape. Now Pininfarina, with its rich
heritage and exceptional aerodynamic prowess, will be working closely with
Aptera to validate the unique shape of its cutting-edge solar electric
vehicles. Pininfarina has an impressive legacy of working with iconic
vehicles and renowned brands, including Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and Maserati.
Aptera’s thoughtfully designed aerodynamic shape is key to its exceptional
energy efficiency, allowing its solar EVs to achieve an industry-leading
range of up to 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to drive up to 40
miles per day directly from the sun’s rays.
“Aptera’s exterior design draws inspiration from the research of Professor
Morelli, the same engineer behind the Pininfarina Wind Tunnel. By building
on Professor Morelli’s ideas, Aptera carries on this philosophy, continuing
to push bounds of aerodynamic efficiency” says Alessandro Aquili, Head of
Wind Tunnel at Pininfarina. “We are always excited to take part in the
development of innovative vehicles, especially when they share such a strong
link with our wind tunnel’s history.”
Through the validation phase, Aptera will refine and validate the
aerodynamic properties of its vehicle platform, ensuring optimal performance
and efficiency. At the Pininfarina Wind Tunnel, Aptera completed correlation
testing that corroborated its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) work and
offered insights on the vehicle’s shape, which Aptera anticipates will have
the lowest coefficient of drag of any production passenger vehicle.
“By simply looking at Aptera, it is evident aerodynamic efficiency is at the
core of our design philosophy. The wind tunnel results are a firm
confirmation of our philosophy’s success,” says Steve Fambro, CEO and
Co-founder of Aptera.
This validation phase with Pininfarina exemplifies Aptera’s dedication to
reaching new heights of what is possible in mobility. By integrating
Pininfarina’s aerodynamic insights, Aptera is on the path to meet its
ambitious targets, ultimately making history and providing consumers with
the most efficient vehicle on the planet that requires no charging for most
daily use.
“Working with Pininfarina to validate Aptera’s shape marks an exciting
chapter in our journey towards creating a passenger vehicle with the lowest
drag coefficient ever,” said Steve Fambro. “Pininfarina’s expertise and
validation will reinforce the aerodynamic excellence of our vehicle
platform, and ultimately support the realization of Aptera.”
The next step in Aptera’s validation phase is to build Delta validation
units, which will be continually tested in CFD, wind tunnel, and real-world
environments.
About Aptera
Aptera MotorsR delivers the world’s most technologically advanced solar
electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery
efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. Aptera is the
first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer
and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with
up to 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day
on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key body
components, Aptera’s unique shape allows it to slip through the air using
far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles today.
About Pininfarina
Global icon of Italian design and lifestyle, with offices in Italy, United
States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled
ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity,
and innovation. Founded in 1930 as a luxury car designer and among the world
leaders in automotive design, such as Ferrari, Maserati and Rolls-Royce,
Pininfarina has developed a prestigious multidisciplinary design portfolio
that includes more than 1,200 projects in automotive and more than 600 in
product and user experience design, as well as architecture, interiors,
nautical, aviation and any transportation design.