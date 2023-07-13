Cycuity Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Certification for Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance

Cycuity, Inc., an innovator of semiconductor security solutions, today
announced that its Radix security product and engineering processes are now
certified as compliant with ISO/SAE 21434, a standard focused on the
cybersecurity risks associated with the design and development of automotive
electronics. This accreditation, issued by TÜV SÜD, makes Cycuity an early
adopter of the standard.
The comprehensive assessment of Cycuity’s policies and processes confirms
that they comply with the security-by-design approach outlined by ISO/SAE
21434. The standard provides a framework for protection against cyberattacks
by defining specific cybersecurity engineering requirements for the
development process, including secure coding practices and robust cyber risk
management.
Cycuity has long been focused on reducing the cybersecurity risk of hardware
installed in all electronic components and devices. “As cars become
increasingly connected and vulnerable to an emerging range of cyberattacks,
it’s crucial that automotive suppliers have a partner they can trust to
ensure their semiconductor chips are compliant with the latest safety and
cybersecurity standards,” said Dr. Mitchell Mlinar, Vice President of
Engineering at Cycuity. “This milestone certification is a testament to the
strength of Radix, our hardware security solution, and the secure-by-design
approach it offers and is built upon. The certification demonstrates to our
customers that we’re committed to helping them meet these rigorous standards
quickly and effectively.”
With achievement of this certification, Cycuity’s Radix technology further
enables automotive chip suppliers to efficiently demonstrate their own
compliance with ISO/SAE 21434. Radix provides a systematic approach to the
hardware security verification process and simplifies the data collection
necessary to demonstrate cybersecurity compliance with evolving standards.
About Cycuity
Cycuity is a cybersecurity company that provides security assurance for
semiconductor chips, a rapidly emerging target for remote cyberattacks.
Cycuity’s security solutions enable comprehensive, scalable, and traceable
security verification to ensure the chips powering our modern electronic
systems are developed securely. Similar to the DevSecOps approach for
software, our Radix technology integrates automated security assurance at
every step of the hardware development lifecycle so organizations can detect
and mitigate vulnerabilities before manufacturing. Cycuity is headquartered
in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit https://www.cycuity.com.