Cycuity Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Certification for Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance

Cycuity, Inc., an innovator of semiconductor security solutions, today

announced that its Radix security product and engineering processes are now

certified as compliant with ISO/SAE 21434, a standard focused on the

cybersecurity risks associated with the design and development of automotive

electronics. This accreditation, issued by TÜV SÜD, makes Cycuity an early

adopter of the standard.

The comprehensive assessment of Cycuity’s policies and processes confirms

that they comply with the security-by-design approach outlined by ISO/SAE

21434. The standard provides a framework for protection against cyberattacks

by defining specific cybersecurity engineering requirements for the

development process, including secure coding practices and robust cyber risk

management.

Cycuity has long been focused on reducing the cybersecurity risk of hardware

installed in all electronic components and devices. “As cars become

increasingly connected and vulnerable to an emerging range of cyberattacks,

it’s crucial that automotive suppliers have a partner they can trust to

ensure their semiconductor chips are compliant with the latest safety and

cybersecurity standards,” said Dr. Mitchell Mlinar, Vice President of

Engineering at Cycuity. “This milestone certification is a testament to the

strength of Radix, our hardware security solution, and the secure-by-design

approach it offers and is built upon. The certification demonstrates to our

customers that we’re committed to helping them meet these rigorous standards

quickly and effectively.”

With achievement of this certification, Cycuity’s Radix technology further

enables automotive chip suppliers to efficiently demonstrate their own

compliance with ISO/SAE 21434. Radix provides a systematic approach to the

hardware security verification process and simplifies the data collection

necessary to demonstrate cybersecurity compliance with evolving standards.

About Cycuity

Cycuity is a cybersecurity company that provides security assurance for

semiconductor chips, a rapidly emerging target for remote cyberattacks.

Cycuity’s security solutions enable comprehensive, scalable, and traceable

security verification to ensure the chips powering our modern electronic

systems are developed securely. Similar to the DevSecOps approach for

software, our Radix technology integrates automated security assurance at

every step of the hardware development lifecycle so organizations can detect

and mitigate vulnerabilities before manufacturing. Cycuity is headquartered

in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit https://www.cycuity.com.