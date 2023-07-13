Samsung Starts Mass Production of Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory Solution with Industry’s Lowest Power Consumption

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, a world leader in advanced semiconductor
technology, today announced that it has initiated mass production of its new
automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution optimized for
in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The new solution offers the
industry’s lowest energy consumption, enabling car manufacturers to provide
the best mobility experience for consumers.
The UFS 3.1 lineup will come in 128, 256 and 512-gigabyte (GB) variants to
meet different needs of customers. The enhanced lineup allows more efficient
battery life management to future automotive applications such as electric
or autonomous vehicles. The 256GB model, for instance, has reduced its
energy consumption by about 33-percent compared to the previous generation
product. The 256GB model also provides a sequential write speed of
700-megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s.
“Samsung’s new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for
optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory
trends that require higher ESG standards,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President
of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “We aim to expand
our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the
introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems
(ADAS).”
The new automotive UFS 3.1 solution satisfies the requirements of AEC-Q100
Grade2, a semiconductor quality standard for vehicles which guarantees
stable performance in a wide range of temperatures from negative 40°C to
105°C.
Samsung plans to supply its UFS 3.1 products to global automakers and parts
manufacturers by the end of this year.
As Samsung continues to strengthen its automotive memory solution portfolio,
the company received an ASPICE Level 2 certification from customers in
April, 2023, with its ADAS-oriented UFS 3.1 product. It obtained ASPICE
Level 2 certification from C&BIS, a renowned automobile certification
agency, with the UFS 3.1 product for ADAS supplied to customers and received
verification for the high stability required in automotive semiconductors
this month.
Since Samsung first started its automotive memory business in 2015, it has
continued to grow rapidly. In 2017, the company introduced the industry’s
first UFS for vehicles and has since been providing various memory solutions
such as AutoSSD, Auto LPDDR5X and Auto GDDR6. As data storage and
computational demands on the automotive sector continue to grow, the company
aims to deliver optimized memory solutions for automotive customers and
reinforce its development and quality enhancement efforts to accelerate its
market leadership.
