Samsung Starts Mass Production of Automotive UFS 3.1 Memory Solution with Industry’s Lowest Power Consumption

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, a world leader in advanced semiconductor

technology, today announced that it has initiated mass production of its new

automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution optimized for

in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The new solution offers the

industry’s lowest energy consumption, enabling car manufacturers to provide

the best mobility experience for consumers.

The UFS 3.1 lineup will come in 128, 256 and 512-gigabyte (GB) variants to

meet different needs of customers. The enhanced lineup allows more efficient

battery life management to future automotive applications such as electric

or autonomous vehicles. The 256GB model, for instance, has reduced its

energy consumption by about 33-percent compared to the previous generation

product. The 256GB model also provides a sequential write speed of

700-megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and a sequential read speed of 2,000MB/s.

“Samsung’s new UFS 3.1 solution addresses a wide range of customer needs for

optimized IVI systems while pushing forward with next-generation memory

trends that require higher ESG standards,” said Hyunduk Cho, Vice President

of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “We aim to expand

our presence in the automotive semiconductor market, following the

introduction of our UFS 3.1 solution for advanced driver assistance systems

(ADAS).”

The new automotive UFS 3.1 solution satisfies the requirements of AEC-Q100

Grade2, a semiconductor quality standard for vehicles which guarantees

stable performance in a wide range of temperatures from negative 40°C to

105°C.

Samsung plans to supply its UFS 3.1 products to global automakers and parts

manufacturers by the end of this year.

As Samsung continues to strengthen its automotive memory solution portfolio,

the company received an ASPICE Level 2 certification from customers in

April, 2023, with its ADAS-oriented UFS 3.1 product. It obtained ASPICE

Level 2 certification from C&BIS, a renowned automobile certification

agency, with the UFS 3.1 product for ADAS supplied to customers and received

verification for the high stability required in automotive semiconductors

this month.

Since Samsung first started its automotive memory business in 2015, it has

continued to grow rapidly. In 2017, the company introduced the industry’s

first UFS for vehicles and has since been providing various memory solutions

such as AutoSSD, Auto LPDDR5X and Auto GDDR6. As data storage and

computational demands on the automotive sector continue to grow, the company

aims to deliver optimized memory solutions for automotive customers and

reinforce its development and quality enhancement efforts to accelerate its

market leadership.

