Helm.ai Announces $55 Million Series C Funding for its AI Software

Helm.ai, a provider of next-generation AI software for autonomous driving

and automation of robotics, today announced it raised $55 million in its

Series C financing. The round was led by Freeman Group and also includes

investments from venture capital firms ACVC Partners and Amplo as well as

strategic investments from Honda Motor, Goodyear Ventures, and Sungwoo

Hitech. This financing brings the total amount raised by Helm.ai to $102M.

Helm.ai will use the funds for R&D, productization of its self-driving

technologies, and to further execute on commercial engagements with

customers and partners in the automotive and robotics sectors.

“Our Deep Teaching technology allows us to quickly deliver best-in-class AI

software to OEMs and Tier 1s in a hardware-agnostic fashion, accelerating

their time to market and enabling their path to software differentiation

with high-end ADAS and L4 systems,” said Helm.ai CEO Vlad Voroninski, “This

new capital will increase our AI offerings for autonomous driving and

robotics applications and expand the commercialization footprint of our

cutting-edge AI software stack.”

Helm.ai’s Series C round marks the third time Freeman Group has invested in

ventures associated with Helm.ai CEO Vlad Voroninski. Prior to co-founding

Helm.ai in 2016, Vlad served as Chief Scientist at Sift Security, a

cybersecurity machine learning startup seeded by Freeman Group and acquired

in 2018 by Netskope, which is now the fastest growing private cybersecurity

company in the world, valued at $7.5 billion. Freeman Group, which has also

invested in the Series B and Series C rounds of Helm.ai, is a private

investment and asset management firm founded by serial entrepreneur and

investor Brandon Freeman, who is joining the Helm.ai board of directors as

part of this financing.

“Vlad was an integral part of Sift Security’s early success and has led

Helm.ai’s growth and development effectively by delivering breakthrough AI

software that the automotive sector is rapidly embracing,” said Freeman

Group President Brandon Freeman. “Freeman Group couldn’t be more excited to

have led Helm.ai’s Series C round and we will continue supporting the

company’s rapid growth under Vlad’s leadership.”

News of Helm.ai’s Series C funding round and its industry accolades arrives

during a paradigm shift in the autonomous vehicle sector as an increasing

number of competing autonomous driving companies falter due to subpar

technological and market positioning, making room for next generation

technologies and more robust commercialization approaches toward L4 via the

high-end ADAS market.

Helm.ai has continued to enjoy record adoption thanks to its generalized,

hardware agnostic approach to AI for autonomous systems and is

well-positioned to secure a growing roster of customers in the months and

years to come.

