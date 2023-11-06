Tracking the EV growth curve

2035, the date when most new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles are supposed to be phased

out by Europe and by federal procurement in the US, is rapidly approaching. The entire automotive

industry is reinventing itself at high speed to get ready for this deadline, from design to supply-chain to

manufacturing. Infrastructure for the electric grid and charging stations is also trying to catch up. So, it is

only fair to ask: How does the actual EV market penetration compare to the initial projections at this

stage and what are the challenges?

Some countries in northern Europe (with territories and population concentration favorable to the

development of renewable wind power infrastructure) are leading the pack with 35 to 88% of the new cars

sold in volume in 2022 as Plug-In Electric Vehicles (BEV). This number is 29% for China and only 7.7% in

the US. A long way to go to convert new car buyers to willingly purchase a BEV!

How can players in the car industry adapt to this reality? What do we need to shift the pace and

consumer sentiment? Range, rapid charging infrastructure, awareness and education, incentives,

regulations, lower acquisition cost, and lower cost per miles driven vs ICE include some factors that come

to mind. There are a number of macro and external risk factors affecting the auto manufacturers as well.

Global factors – Government intervention encouraging adaptation

This 2035 deadline could be challenged or promoted by administrative priorities in the major economies.

Automotive companies need to anticipate and gauge the likelihood of a shift in direction to get better

prepared than their competitors. Gray markets could intensify with consumers buying ICE vehicles in

neighboring states where a potential restriction would not be in place.

China leads the EV supply chain, starting from its increased geopolitical influence in Africa and Latin

America where the rare minerals are sourced, to the low-cost battery technology. China has promoted a

rapid adaptation rate for EVs and leads the battery market with players such as CATL and BYD. Charging

infrastructure is also being developed. While a rapid adaptation rate in the auto industry is indicated, there

is still a strong reliance on the coal power plants to generate electricity.

Europe is using the high tax lever on gasoline and subvention to EV to prime the EV transition, but this

shows some limits when the electricity price has been drastically increased as the result of sanctions with

Russia. It’s entering a phase of recession and decline which may challenge a continued EV transition due

to affordability reasons and rising questions on its actual merits.

Labor and other market characteristics

Labor (skilled) shortage can be an additional challenge. The recent UAW strike is an indicator of

questions on this conversion and has the potential to decline the industry growth factors for the US. The

strike’s impact on the growth of the EV market is yet to be seen.

Over 50% of the new vehicles sold in the US are SUVs, more than in previous years and decades. Air

transportation is also growing and exceeding pre-COVID levels, which indicates that the appetite for

drastic carbon restriction is not so ingrained in industry or in the general population who can still afford to

do so.

Rural areas are potentially likely to be more resistant to EV implementations, influencing factors being

access to charging infrastructure or perception of vehicle cost. Education, awareness, and local

government/community participation will be key.

Cost of transition

This brings us to the consumer affordability as well as OEM profitability aspects. With the current

inflation levels and looming economic indicators, new car affordability is becoming out of reach for a

growing number of consumers. BEVs are more expensive than Internal Combustion Engine vehicles

(ICE) for the equivalent models. The 2035 deadline for selling only new BEV that a growing number of

people cannot afford may cause a real risk to derail its adoption.

The other side of this is the profitability of automotive OEMs. Volkswagen recently announced stopping

production of ID.3 electric models in Dresden and reassigning close to 300 employees. A lack of orders,

higher inflation, and smaller subsidies are threatening demand for Volkswagen electric vehicles,

according to the report. European players deal with energy prices, inflationary pressures, interest rates –

all of which can make the cost of EV persistently higher.

Stateside, GM has said that it would delay production plans for electric trucks at the Detroit plant due to

flattening demand. It is also revising production target to roughly 100,000 EVs in the second half of 2023.

Ford mentioned delaying EV battery production at the second of two BlueOval SK plants in Hardin

County, Kentucky, during its third-quarter earnings call,

Government incentives also require localization of sourcing and production. Per IRA or Inflation

Reduction Act, to meet the critical mineral requirement and be eligible for a $3,750 credit, the applicable

% of the value of the critical minerals contained in the battery must be extracted or processed in the US

or a country with which the US has a free trade agreement, or be recycled in North America. For 2023,

this amounts to 40%, and beginning in 2027 this rises to 80%.

Both EV sales and cost can be affected during the restructuring/reshoring process for the supply chain.

Pending questions

Another major constraint is the long-term investments in “green” power plants required to develop the

electricity supply, which can present a sourcing issue as well as grid capacity issue. A different question,

in the downstream, on how a ‘Used EV car sale’ would work and how the batteries can be recycled are

still lingering.

In conclusion, players in the EV

sectors should always stay vigilant

in soft signals that could challenge

the otherwise pre-written trajectory.

This applies to strategic decision

making in R&D, new product

development, mergers and

acquisitions, skilled labor, strikes,

product positioning and marketing,

to name a few. There is also the

possibility of short-term risks

morphing to mid-term risks.

Image: iStock by Getty Images

A complex level or interdependent factors are at play in projecting the future based on the actual market

trends. AI and business analytics can help monitor all these moving pieces, from new technologies

emerging to geo-political shifts, raw material availability and country risks.

Connect with Vertaeon for risk and market intelligence all in the major three markets, US/EU/China for the

EV, battery and charging markets. These include ongoing and tracking of investments, capex,

technologies, M&A, JV, geopolitical factors and more. Days of sourcing and assessing information from

multiple sources are over with Vertaeon’s SaaS tool and insights for the EV market!

Copyright © 2023 Vertaeon LLC. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: The content in this blog is intended for informational purposes only. Multiple published sources were used

as references. Vertaeon provides no endorsement and makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or

validity of any information or content on, distributed through or downloaded, or accessed for this article. All rights and

credit go to original content owners from various sources. No copyright infringement is intended. Vertaeon will not be

liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its

display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis without any obligation to make improvements or to correct

errors or omissions. Vertaeon makes no guarantees or promises regarding the sources and does not necessarily

endorse or approve of their content. You may contact Vertaeon at https://www.vertaeon.com with any questions.