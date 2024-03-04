AI Online

Ensure IPC-A-610 Compliance with Cybord’s Advanced Solution

In the intricate world of electronic manufacturing, maintaining high standards of quality and reliability is crucial. The IPC-A-610 Rev. H standard serves as a benchmark for electronic assembly acceptance, and the Cybord platform emerges as a pivotal tool in achieving this compliance.

Cybord’s In-depth Component Analysis

Cybord’s approach to electronic manufacturing involves a comprehensive inspection of components, utilizing both bottom and top side analyses during Pick and Place (PNP) and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) operations.

  • Bottom Side Analysis: This process involves capturing images of components after pick-up and before placement by the PnP machine. Cybord’s software analyzes these images for visual quality features, identifying issues like damage, corrosion, and structural irregularities, ensuring each component meets robustness and reliability standards.
  • Top Side Analysis: The AOI machine captures images of the assembled board from the top side. Cybord analyzes these images, inspecting markings and identifiers to ensure clarity, accuracy, and compliance with industry standards.

Key IPC-A-610 Requirements and Cybord Compliance

  • Defects on Component Leads/Terminations (Section 8.2.2): Cybord meticulously examines each lead for damage or deformation exceeding 10% of the lead’s diameter, width, or thickness, aligning with IPC-A-610 standards.

Defects on Component Leads/Terminations | Cybord

  • Bent or Warped Leads (Section 8.3.5.8): The system analyzes leads for deformation, heavy indentations, and coplanarity issues, ensuring compliance with IPC-A-610 guidelines.
Bent or Warped Leads | Cybord

Examples of bent leads and coplanarity issues automatically detected by Cybord’s algorithm that exceeds 10% of the lead’s width. (A) bent leads, (B) deformed leads, (C) damaged leads.

  • Corrosion and Cleanliness (Section 10.6.4): Cybord identifies and evaluates corrosion on metallic surfaces, detecting residues and evidence of corrosion as per IPC-A-610 standards.
Corrosion and Cleanliness

Examples of components with corrosion and contamination automatically detected by Cybord’s algorithm that exceed 10% of the lead’s width. (A) Contamination of leads, (B) Corrosion of leads.

  • Cleanliness – Foreign Object Debris (FOD) (Sections 10.6.2 & 10.6.3): The platform assesses contamination, focusing on debris that may indicate issues in component handling or supply chain processes.
Cleanliness – Foreign Object Debris (FOD)

Examples of components with corrosion and contamination automatically detected by Cybord’s algorithm. Note that debris may be due to a component defect or point out a root cause in the supply chain,

  • (Sections 9.1, 9.3): Cybord detects metallization loss on terminal end faces and sides, identifying irregular shapes and dimensions that deviate from IPC-A-610 standards.
Loss of Metallization | Cybord

Metallization loss on soldering leads.

  • (Section 8.3.2.9.2): The platform flags components mounted upside down, ensuring they align with the intended configuration as per IPC-A-610.

Mounting Upside Down | Cybord

  • Incorrect or Missing Marking (Section 10.5): Cybord checks for incorrect or missing markings, ensuring legibility and compliance with IPC-A-610 standards.
Examples of components with illegible markings automatically detected by Cybord’s algorithm | Cybord

Examples of components with illegible markings automatically detected by Cybord’s algorithm.

Cybord Platform As a Solution

The Cybord platform represents a significant advancement in ensuring IPC-A-610 standard compliance in electronic assemblies. By leveraging AI-driven inspections, it provides a detailed and accurate analysis of components, addressing potential defects, corrosion, contamination, and marking issues.

This approach not only enhances the quality and reliability of electronic assemblies and aligns with the industry’s evolving standards and expectations. As electronic manufacturing continues to advance, platforms like Cybord will be instrumental in maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability..

Mon. March 4th, 2024

