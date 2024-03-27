Somerset home to new gigafactory, confirms Agratas

Somerset will be home to a new multi-billion-pound electric vehicle battery

manufacturing facility in the UK, it was confirmed today.

Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business, has confirmed that it will

build a gigafactory on the Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater, Somerset. A

significant land holding has been acquired at Gravity, making Agratas the

first and primary occupier on the site.

The 40 GWh factory is set to be the biggest battery factory in the country

and by the early 2030s will contribute almost half of the projected battery

manufacturing capacity required for the UK automotive sector.

To realise the transformative potential of the gigafactory, Agratas will

work closely with local and regional partners, including Somerset Council,

Bridgwater and Taunton College, and the wider Gravity Smart Campus, to

deliver bespoke education and training programmes in the region, creating

local jobs for local people.

The factory itself will create up to 4,000 new high-skilled green tech jobs

in the area, with many thousands more expected to be created in the UK

supply chain.

Thousands of residents living near the site of the future gigafactory campus

are set to receive a leaflet through the post this week, introducing Agratas

to the community. In addition to providing insight into Agratas’ plans, the

leaflet invites people to follow Agratas’ community WhatsApp channel for

regular updates on the site’s progress.

As part of a community-first approach, Agratas will also hold an

introductory event in the coming weeks for local residents to learn more

about Agratas’ plans and meet the team.

Tom Flack, CEO, Agratas, said: “Our multi-billion-pound investment will

bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge

Britian’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs

in the process.

“We care deeply about the communities we operate in, so it’s imperative to

us that we work with, and listen to, our new neighbours as we build our

factory in Somerset.

“That’s why we’ll be holding an event for local residents very soon, so we

can share more about our plans and introduce our team to the community.”

Preliminary works on the site are in progress, with piling to establish the

factory’s foundations set to start in Spring.

Construction will be completed in phases, with battery production set to

begin in 2026.

JLR and Tata Motors will be Agratas’ first customers. Agratas also plans to

create batteries for other applications, including two-wheelers and

commercial vehicles, as well as commercial energy storage solutions.

The news follows an announcement made by Tata Group last year that it would

establish Agratas, a new subsidiary, and that the UK would be home to the

company’s first gigafactory outside India.

About Agratas

Agratas is a global battery business within the Tata Group. We design,

develop and manufacture high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery

solutions for multiple applications to match our customers’ requirements.

Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Agra’, the world’s oldest language, our name

stands for leadership and moving forward. Combined with ‘Gravitas’, it

reflects our ambition to be purpose driven, pioneering power for future

generations.

We have entered our industrialisation phase, building world-class

gigafactories in India and the UK, and unlocking green growth opportunities

for global customers in the mobility and energy sectors.

Our sustainability-first approach is accelerating the global transition to

net zero. Our facilities are designed to be powered by clean sources of

electricity, including purpose-built renewable energy plants, to support our

goal of 100% clean power across all our operations. Using a circular design

mindset, we adopt resource efficient processes, to reuse, recycle and

recover materials back into production, delivering a sophisticated circular

economy ecosystem. We are committed to developing the next generation of

battery technologies.

Our R&D Innovation Hubs in India and the UK are empowered to accelerate

technological breakthroughs across our entire value chain, working in

partnership with leading universities and research institutions to deliver

cleaner, greener, more sustainable batteries for our customers. Together, we

will pioneer the innovative battery solutions of the future.