Range Energy Announces the Development of a Trailer Data and Telematics Platform to Enhance Operational Efficiency for Fleets

Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the

commercial trucking market, annunced the development of a new trailer data

and telematics platform that will bring unique operational insights to its

electric-powered trailer customers. The platform is being developed in

partnership with connected vehicle technology company, Sibros, and is built

upon the company’s Deep Connected Platform (DCP), which is purpose-built to

provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a leading-class,

implementation-ready connected vehicle solution for data logging, software

updates, and remote commands.

Range is in the development phase of its next-generation powered trailer

hardware platform, which includes expanding its technology stack with

software elements that lead to greater fleet efficiency and operational

savings. This new trailer and data telematics platform is pivotal to Range’s

adoption as it allows fleets to gain critical insight into emissions savings

for reporting, as well as analysis around trailer utilization, predictive

maintenance, route efficiency, and more.

“Our electric-powered trailers are critical for commercial fleets to quickly

decarbonize, enhance safety, and improve vehicle efficiency. Our new data

and telematics platform serves that need by providing unparalleled insights

that help fleets monitor and optimize their operations,” said Ali Javidan,

CEO and founder, Range. “Our collaboration with Sibros is key to ensuring

our customers gain the most value from adopting our electric trailers. In

addition, this partnership builds upon our technology stack and underscores

our commitment to continue innovating and improving our products.”

Recently, Range has achieved a number of key commercial, regulatory, and

technical milestones. These include an agreement with Thermo King to

integrate its electric-powered trailer platform with Thermo King’s trailer

refrigeration units, announcing a pilot with DB Schenker, securing $23.5

million in new financing, launching a Dealer Advisory Council to support

commercialization, and becoming the first trailer electrification platform

to be eligible for California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher

Project. Range also announced a full certified fuel economy test report by

Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS), which highlighted 36.9

percent fuel efficiency improvements (+3.25 MPG) achieved with Range’s

electric-powered trailer, among other notable improvements.

“At Sibros, we pride ourselves on the robust deployment of our solutions

across diverse fleets, including passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks,

motorcycles, and more. This is the first trailer application for us, and

we’re excited to help the Range team bring a compelling data platform to

market, paving the way for enhanced product utility and customer

satisfaction,” said Mayank Sikaria, president and co-founder, Sibros.

“Together with Range, we are setting a new industry standard for trailer

applications and helping drive a transformative era in vehicle data

analytics and connectivity,” added Sikaria.

During the ACT Expo, Range will be providing a simulated experience of the

trailer data and telematics platform at Booth 931. Reach out to

sales@range.energy to book a demo.

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial

transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a

solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered

trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to

electrification and meet its commercial partners’ immediate needs and

long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with

deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is

backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7,

Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.