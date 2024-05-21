Range Energy Announces the Development of a Trailer Data and Telematics Platform to Enhance Operational Efficiency for Fleets

Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the
commercial trucking market, annunced the development of a new trailer data
and telematics platform that will bring unique operational insights to its
electric-powered trailer customers. The platform is being developed in
partnership with connected vehicle technology company, Sibros, and is built
upon the company’s Deep Connected Platform (DCP), which is purpose-built to
provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a leading-class,
implementation-ready connected vehicle solution for data logging, software
updates, and remote commands.
Range is in the development phase of its next-generation powered trailer
hardware platform, which includes expanding its technology stack with
software elements that lead to greater fleet efficiency and operational
savings. This new trailer and data telematics platform is pivotal to Range’s
adoption as it allows fleets to gain critical insight into emissions savings
for reporting, as well as analysis around trailer utilization, predictive
maintenance, route efficiency, and more.
“Our electric-powered trailers are critical for commercial fleets to quickly
decarbonize, enhance safety, and improve vehicle efficiency. Our new data
and telematics platform serves that need by providing unparalleled insights
that help fleets monitor and optimize their operations,” said Ali Javidan,
CEO and founder, Range. “Our collaboration with Sibros is key to ensuring
our customers gain the most value from adopting our electric trailers. In
addition, this partnership builds upon our technology stack and underscores
our commitment to continue innovating and improving our products.”
Recently, Range has achieved a number of key commercial, regulatory, and
technical milestones. These include an agreement with Thermo King to
integrate its electric-powered trailer platform with Thermo King’s trailer
refrigeration units, announcing a pilot with DB Schenker, securing $23.5
million in new financing, launching a Dealer Advisory Council to support
commercialization, and becoming the first trailer electrification platform
to be eligible for California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher
Project. Range also announced a full certified fuel economy test report by
Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS), which highlighted 36.9
percent fuel efficiency improvements (+3.25 MPG) achieved with Range’s
electric-powered trailer, among other notable improvements.
“At Sibros, we pride ourselves on the robust deployment of our solutions
across diverse fleets, including passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks,
motorcycles, and more. This is the first trailer application for us, and
we’re excited to help the Range team bring a compelling data platform to
market, paving the way for enhanced product utility and customer
satisfaction,” said Mayank Sikaria, president and co-founder, Sibros.
“Together with Range, we are setting a new industry standard for trailer
applications and helping drive a transformative era in vehicle data
analytics and connectivity,” added Sikaria.
During the ACT Expo, Range will be providing a simulated experience of the
trailer data and telematics platform at Booth 931. Reach out to
sales@range.energy to book a demo.
About Range Energy
Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial
transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a
solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered
trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to
electrification and meet its commercial partners’ immediate needs and
long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with
deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is
backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7,
Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.