FlexPath DXP Joins Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor Partner

FlexPathR DXP (FlexPath), a leading Fintech provider of innovative financial
and digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with
the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor
Partner.
This strategic alliance underscores FlexPath’s commitment to supporting
independent dealers by providing them with tailored financial products and
digital marketing services designed to enhance their business operations and
customer satisfaction while helping them be more competitive in the
marketplace.
OIADA, a renowned organization dedicated to serving the needs of independent
automobile dealers, offers its members access to a wide range of resources,
including advocacy, education, and networking opportunities. By joining
OIADA as a Vendor Partner, FlexPath aims to leverage its expertise in
financial services and digital marketing to provide OIADA members with
unparalleled opportunities to grow their business.
“We are thrilled to partner with OIADA and become a Vendor Partner for
independent automobile dealers in Ohio,” said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of
FlexPath. “We empower dealers with innovative financial solutions and
digital marketing that drive growth and profitability. Through this
partnership, we look forward to contributing to the success of OIADA members
and the broader automotive industry.”
As a Vendor Partner, FlexPath will offer OIADA members access to a range of
financial products and digital marketing tools, including VeriQualT the
patent-pending identity verification and credit prequalification with just a
phone number web app. Additionally, FlexPath will provide educational
resources and training to help dealers navigate the complexities of
automotive financing and digital marketing strategies.
“We are excited to welcome FlexPath as a vendor partner of OIADA,” said
Wendy Rinehart, Executive Director of OIADA. “Their expertise and dedication
to the automotive industry make them an invaluable resource for our members.
We believe this partnership will bring significant benefits to our dealer
community, helping them to thrive in a competitive market.”
FlexPath’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with
OIADA’s mission to support and advocate for independent automobile dealers.
Together, FlexPath and OIADA are poised to create new opportunities for
growth and success within the Ohio automotive market.
About FlexPath DXP, LLC
FlexPath DXP is a Digital Experience Platform, with deep roots in online
sales and marketing, developing revolutionary SaaS fintech solutions,
enabling organizations to deliver more personalized and targeted marketing
efforts, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies and value for
all parties involved.
About OIADA
The Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) is a dedicated
organization that represents the interests of independent automobile dealers
in Ohio. OIADA provides its members with advocacy, education, and networking
opportunities to help them succeed in the competitive automotive market. For
more information, visit https://www.ohiada.org/.