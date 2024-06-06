FlexPath DXP Joins Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor Partner

FlexPathR DXP (FlexPath), a leading Fintech provider of innovative financial

and digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with

the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) as a Vendor

Partner.

This strategic alliance underscores FlexPath’s commitment to supporting

independent dealers by providing them with tailored financial products and

digital marketing services designed to enhance their business operations and

customer satisfaction while helping them be more competitive in the

marketplace.

OIADA, a renowned organization dedicated to serving the needs of independent

automobile dealers, offers its members access to a wide range of resources,

including advocacy, education, and networking opportunities. By joining

OIADA as a Vendor Partner, FlexPath aims to leverage its expertise in

financial services and digital marketing to provide OIADA members with

unparalleled opportunities to grow their business.

“We are thrilled to partner with OIADA and become a Vendor Partner for

independent automobile dealers in Ohio,” said Tarry Shebesta, CEO of

FlexPath. “We empower dealers with innovative financial solutions and

digital marketing that drive growth and profitability. Through this

partnership, we look forward to contributing to the success of OIADA members

and the broader automotive industry.”

As a Vendor Partner, FlexPath will offer OIADA members access to a range of

financial products and digital marketing tools, including VeriQualT the

patent-pending identity verification and credit prequalification with just a

phone number web app. Additionally, FlexPath will provide educational

resources and training to help dealers navigate the complexities of

automotive financing and digital marketing strategies.

“We are excited to welcome FlexPath as a vendor partner of OIADA,” said

Wendy Rinehart, Executive Director of OIADA. “Their expertise and dedication

to the automotive industry make them an invaluable resource for our members.

We believe this partnership will bring significant benefits to our dealer

community, helping them to thrive in a competitive market.”

FlexPath’s commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with

OIADA’s mission to support and advocate for independent automobile dealers.

Together, FlexPath and OIADA are poised to create new opportunities for

growth and success within the Ohio automotive market.

About FlexPath DXP, LLC

FlexPath DXP is a Digital Experience Platform, with deep roots in online

sales and marketing, developing revolutionary SaaS fintech solutions,

enabling organizations to deliver more personalized and targeted marketing

efforts, enhance customer experiences, and drive efficiencies and value for

all parties involved.

About OIADA

The Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association (OIADA) is a dedicated

organization that represents the interests of independent automobile dealers

in Ohio. OIADA provides its members with advocacy, education, and networking

opportunities to help them succeed in the competitive automotive market. For

more information, visit https://www.ohiada.org/.