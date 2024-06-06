Klas Announces TRX D16, the First Integrated Cloud-Scale Performance Developer Server, and Vehicle Data Logger Platform

Klas, a global leader in rugged edge technology solutions, is proud to

unveil its most advanced vehicle data logging solution yet – the TRX D16.

This cutting-edge device combines high-performance computing (HPC) and

storage into a single platform, revolutionizing ADAS/AD development and data

logging for both lab and in-vehicle use.

The TRX D16 introduces transformational advancements to in-vehicle computing

and logging and unleashes technology confined to the cloud or extremely

large loggers up to this point. Now, high-end computing and logging can be

fitted to any vehicle platform, allowing engineers to continue pushing the

limits of ADAS/AD.

With TRX D16, automotive engineers gain a high-performance and customizable

platform to accommodate the evolving vehicle sensor stack and support

compute-intensive software development of AI/ML training, inference, and

simulation. Furthermore, the platform delivers 200Gbps of sustained logging

speeds and 480TB of data storage to capture data from high-speed

ethernet-based cameras, with support for denser radar and lidar point cloud

captures.

Designed rugged, the TRX D16 is equally at home in the lab and the vehicle.

Engineers can transfer the entire development environment workbench to the

vehicle for continued development and integration of new functionality with

real-world drive test scenarios.

“As a single platform, the multi-purpose TRX D16 minimizes the number of

disparate systems in the vehicle and reduces the effort of moving from the

lab to the vehicle,” said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. “By reducing the time

spent preparing the vehicle, engineers can focus on productive tasks of

real-world validation, which includes high-performance computing for AI

testing. At a program level, the result is the improved time to market for

new ADAS/AD functionality.”

TRX D16 key features

The TRX D16 is designed rugged to the highest specifications of MIL-STD-461

and 810G/H to withstand the extremes of temperature, vibration and shock.

High performance computing: AMD EPYCT 7713P (64 core) processor and up to

768GB of RAM, designed for embedded and harsh environments in vehicles.

Open GPU options: Numerous GPU PCIe card options are supported, allowing for

more flexible and cost-effective AI/ML development environments.

Hot-swappable storage: 480 TB storage (16x SSDs) split over two removable

cassettes allows test vehicles to return to the road in minutes with minimal

IT effort.

High disk write speeds: SAS4 SED drives, plus integrated RAID for secure

data capture from an increased number of high-bandwidth sensors.

High speed connectivity: 2x 100GbE interfaces to transfer valuable data to

engineering HIL/SIL workbenches.

Flexible expansion: 2x PCIe (Gen 4) interfaces for custom I/O – automotive

Ethernet, FPGA based SmartNICs, GMSL/FPD-Link/GVIF based cameras, or

storage.

To learn more about the TRX D16 HPC server and vehicle data logger or Klas,

visit –

https://www.klasgroup.com/mark ets/automotive/l4-l5-data-logg ing/

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience

developing innovative rugged communications solutions for the network edge.

The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities

from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms

designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental

requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners, including Cisco,

Dell, and Microsoft, to support edge deployments in Government,

Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information, visit

www.klasgroup.com.