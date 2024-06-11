Power Integrations Revs Up Motor-Drive Offering With BridgeSwitch-2 BLDC IC Family

Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits

for energy-efficient power conversion, today enhanced its hardware-software

bundle for brushless DC motors (BLDC) with BridgeSwitchT-2, a new

high-voltage integrated half-bridge (IHB) motor-driver IC family targeting

applications up to 1 HP (746 W). The new ICs, which feature high- and

low-side drivers and advanced FREDFETs with integrated lossless current

sensing, deliver inverter efficiency of up to 99 percent. The IHB

architecture eliminates hot spots, which increases design flexibility and

reliability, slashes component count and saves PCB area. BridgeSwitch-2 is

supported by Power Integrations’ MotorXpertT software suite which includes

single-phase trapezoidal control and three-phase sensor-less Field Oriented

Control (FOC) modules, speeding inverter development.

BridgeSwitch-2 ICs handle operational exceptions in hardware, which permits

the use of IEC 60730 Class A safety software, reducing certification time by

months. Quiescent BLDC inverters can be ordered into sleep-mode, reducing

driver power consumption to less than 10 mW; this leaves more power

available under regulated standby power limits to be allocated for loads

such as network access and monitoring.

Cristian Ionescu-Catrina, product marketing manager at Power Integrations,

said: “The low standby consumption of BridgeSwitch-2-based motor drives

enables designers to meet new and emerging EU ERP regulations.

BridgeSwitch-2 ICs are also far more efficient than IGBT based IPMs across

the entire load range.” He continued: “From startup to performance

optimization, the GUI-based tool, terminal emulator and MISRA C-compliant

code library of MotorXpert greatly simplifies the design process, allowing

the motor architecture to be optimized in real-time without repeated

firmware updates. BridgeSwitch-2 is microprocessor agnostic, easing its

adoption into existing systems – this is important as engineers update

designs to meet more stringent standby regulations.”

BridgeSwitch-2 ICs address a power range of 30 to 746 W (1 HP), encompassing

a broad range of applications including heat exchanger fans, refrigerator

compressors, fluid and circulation pumps, gas boiler combustion fans,

washing machine drums and kitchen blenders and mixers. The IHB architecture

reduces component count by 50 percent and PCB space by 30 percent over

discrete designs by eliminating shunt resistors and associated signal

conditioning circuits. Shunt losses are also eliminated, improving

efficiency. Precise motor control is achieved with the built-in real-time

reporting of phase current (IPH) information. Accurate turn-on/off gate

drive and a soft-body diode result in a typical EMI profile 10 dB lower than

existing drivers, so a smaller EMI filter can be selected.

BridgeSwitch-2 ICs feature built-in DC overvoltage protection and current

limits that protect the inverter and the system without relying on system

software. The choice of error-flag or comprehensive fault bus reporting

supports a range of system requirements. Emerging use-cases like failure

prediction are now possible with the high accuracy of the built-in IPH

information and comprehensive reporting via the fault bus. BridgeSwitch-2

motor drives use built-in, hardware-based low- and high-side over-current

protection to meet IEC 60335-1 Class A requirements. BridgeSwitch-2 also

works without an auxiliary power supply, further reducing PCB area and

component count.

Availability & Resources

Pricing for BridgeSwitch-2 ICs starts at $0.48 for 10,000-unit quantities. A

150 W reference design and design report, RDK-974 can be freely downloaded.

For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative

or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors-DigiKey, Newark,

Mouser and RS Components, or visit power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc., is a leading innovator in semiconductor

technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are

key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of

renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of

power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more

information, please visit www.power.com.