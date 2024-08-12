Avery Dennison introduces multifunctional automotive foam and fiber bonding tape solutions portfolio

Avery Dennison introduced a collection of functional tapes for bonding foam
and fiber materials throughout vehicles. This new portfolio is the latest
addition to the company’s expansive portfolio of pressure-sensitive adhesive
tapes and is specifically engineered to address common issues such as
in-cabin noise, odors originating from VOCs, and meeting OEM specifications.
“As more vehicles transition to electric propulsion, the need for foams and
fibers is increasing due to the lack of engine noise that covers up other
noise sources,” said Max VanRaaphorst, business development manager –
eMobility, Energy Storage and Automotive, Avery Dennison Performance Tapes
North America. “Our portfolio addresses challenges related to wind noise,
powertrain noise, road noise, and BSR (buzz, squeak, and rattle, in addition
to other performance requirements.”
This new portfolio includes a wide range of functional bonding and
protection tapes built on multiple pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies.
The specific bonding applications include:
* Interior Gasket Bonding
* Exterior Gasket Bonding
* Heat Shield Bonding
* Acoustical Absorption Bonding
* Buzz, Squeak & Rattle Solutions
* Interior Trim Padding Bonding
To learn more about the Avery Dennison Performance Tapes Automotive Foam and
Fiber Bonding portfolio, visit: www.tapes.averydennison.com/au
