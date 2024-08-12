Avery Dennison introduces multifunctional automotive foam and fiber bonding tape solutions portfolio

Avery Dennison introduced a collection of functional tapes for bonding foam

and fiber materials throughout vehicles. This new portfolio is the latest

addition to the company’s expansive portfolio of pressure-sensitive adhesive

tapes and is specifically engineered to address common issues such as

in-cabin noise, odors originating from VOCs, and meeting OEM specifications.

“As more vehicles transition to electric propulsion, the need for foams and

fibers is increasing due to the lack of engine noise that covers up other

noise sources,” said Max VanRaaphorst, business development manager –

eMobility, Energy Storage and Automotive, Avery Dennison Performance Tapes

North America. “Our portfolio addresses challenges related to wind noise,

powertrain noise, road noise, and BSR (buzz, squeak, and rattle, in addition

to other performance requirements.”

This new portfolio includes a wide range of functional bonding and

protection tapes built on multiple pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies.

The specific bonding applications include:

* Interior Gasket Bonding

* Exterior Gasket Bonding

* Heat Shield Bonding

* Acoustical Absorption Bonding

* Buzz, Squeak & Rattle Solutions

* Interior Trim Padding Bonding

To learn more about the Avery Dennison Performance Tapes Automotive Foam and

Fiber Bonding portfolio, visit: www.tapes.averydennison.com/au tofoamandfiber