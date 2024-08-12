HyperloopTT CEO responds to China’s T-Flight hyperloop maglev train’s successful test

This week China carried out another successful test of its T-Flight “high-speed flying train”, a maglev hyperloop system designed to reach maximum speeds of 1,000 kilometres per hour.

US based HyperloopTT’s CEO Andrés de León, is sharing the below comment in response to this:

“China’s recent success with their T-Flight high-speed maglev system is a clear demonstration that hyperloop technology is not a distant dream, but a rapidly emerging reality. This breakthrough underscores the immense potential of hyperloop as the future of transportation, offering unparalleled speed, efficiency, and sustainability.

At HyperloopTT, our Great Lakes Hyperloop Feasibility Study has already laid crucial groundwork, proving the economic viability and regional benefits of hyperloop systems. However, we’re not alone in recognizing this potential. Countries like South Korea, Japan, India, the UAE, and Switzerland are already in the process of building their own models, showcasing the global race to implement this ground-breaking technology.

In Europe, our ‘Hyper Transfer’ project in Italy, backed by government support and industrial partnerships continues to advance swiftly. This progress highlights the growing international commitment to hyperloop development and its potential to reshape transportation as we know it.

The technology is proven, the benefits are clear, and the time for action is now. With the right combination of political will and private sector engagement, we can accelerate the development and implementation of hyperloop systems to ensure that the US remains competitive in building the most efficient high-speed transportation solution of our time.

The economic and quality of life benefits that hyperloop technology offers are too significant to ignore. Let’s work together to make this groundbreaking technology a reality in the US, keeping pace with the rapid advancements happening around the world.”