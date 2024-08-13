How to Maintain Your Vehicle’s Glass in Various Weather Conditions

Image by Gabor Szoke from Pixabay

Weather conditions, such as freezing rain, hailstorms, sun exposure, and other extreme temperatures can affect your vehicle’s glass. To preserve your performance and vehicle safety, you must maintain the integrity of your rear glass, side windows, and windshield. Understanding the various weather conditions and taking the right measures can ensure you safeguard your glass from seasonal damage. Below, we will explore several tips on maintaining your vehicle’s glass in various weather conditions.

Be careful of sudden temperature changes

Sometimes, increasing the temperature of your air conditioner can damage your auto glass. A sudden temperature change in your vehicle can negatively impact your windshield, weakening the glass over time. A windshield with existing cracks can have the cracks increase due to temperature changes. You can avoid this damage by starting the air conditioner of your vehicle in a low setting, and then gradually increasing it over time after the car slowly cools.

Always promptly repair glass damage

Whenever your car windows or windshield are damaged, even as little as cracks or chips, ensure you promptly repair the damage. These small cracks or chips can spread very fast, especially during the high heat of summer. When such cracks grow, they often become irreparable. To avoid more expenses, always seek out professional repairs from experts like Van Isle ICBC Glass Express to get prompt repairs when you notice minor cracks or chips in your glass.

Examine wiper blades

Wiper blades can affect the longevity and performance of your windshield. A worn-out or damaged wiper blade can escape the glass, affect your visibility during rainfall or drizzles, and also affect the performance of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Regularly check wiper blades for corrosion, wear, and damage.

Additionally, change your wipers once yearly or more when you notice scratching or other issues. Invest in high-quality wiper blades. They can reduce the chance of damage to your windshield and ensure you get the best performance during extreme weather conditions. Remember to always clean the wiper blades with non-abrasive cleaners. They help remove grime and dirt and ensure even and smooth contact with your windshield.

Guard against storms and high winds

Storms and strong winds can send debris like rocks, branches, and other objects to your car’s glass. This can result in shattering, cracks, or chips. To reduce this risk, always inspect your surroundings. Ensure that you don’t park your car close to objects or trees that might likely become airborne projectiles during severe storms or high winds.

When driving in windy conditions, reduce the speed of your vehicle to minimize the impact force of any flying debris. Lastly, be sure to frequently check your windshield wipers and seal for wear. Damaged seals usually allow water and wind-driven debris into your car.

Endnote

You need to pay proper attention to details, understanding of various weather conditions and hazards, and regular maintenance to maintain your car glass and windshield in the best condition. The tips mentioned above can help you notably enhance your vehicle safety, visibility, and appearance and ensure you get a smooth driving experience. Remember to partner with professionals to preserve the performance and safety of your vehicle across every season.