BorgWarner to Showcase Expanded Product Line Up at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024

BorgWarner will be participating in Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, taking place from September 10 to 14. The event will provide an excellent platform for BorgWarner to present its comprehensive range of products tailored to meet the evolving needs of aftermarket customers. BorgWarner will be displaying its market-leading aftermarket products, including its latest portfolio additions of timing chains, friction plates, mechatronic modules for dual clutches, and inverters at booth A11 in hall 3.

“As the world’s leading aftermarket trade fair, Automechanika Frankfurt is the perfect platform for us to showcase BorgWarner’s new company logo and latest aftermarket solutions as well as our market-leading turbochargers and exhaust gas recirculation solutions,” said Michael Boe, Vice President and General Manager Aftermarket, BorgWarner Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “We are committed to supporting our industry partners with high quality products and service and driving innovation in the aftermarket sector.”

The company’s lineup at this year’s show also includes a range of turbocharger solutions, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency across various vehicle types, as well as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves and coolers, helping reduce harmful emissions and enhance engine efficiency. BorgWarner will also show its ignition technologies, advanced transmission solutions and thermal management products such as high voltage coolant heaters and cooling fans.

Following the evolution of the BorgWarner logo in summer 2023, the packaging of BorgWarner products has also been updated. This new packaging will be introduced over time: in line with our commitment to a sustainable future, we will use brown packaging on which the respective technology will be highlighted.

Sustainability plays a vital role for BorgWarner. Not only are we reducing emissions, waste and materials by remanufacturing turbochargers and EGR valves, the Aftermarket headquarters in Kirchheimbolanden has also been compensating for CO2 emissions by purchasing carbon neutral certificates for all product transportation and shipments since 2021.

Visit BorgWarner at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 to talk to leadership on site and learn more about the company’s commitment to creating a cleaner, more energy-efficient world.

For more information about BorgWarner and its aftermarket solutions, visit borgwarner.com/aftermarket

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we’re helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.