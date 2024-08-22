Evaluating Head-Up Display Designs for Conditional Automated Driving

Understanding how drivers interact with in-vehicle displays and warnings is
paramount to achieving good driver-vehicle collaboration and positive
outcomes. Our lite paper summarises research on how different head-up
display designs can help the driver maintain situational awareness while
performing a non-driving related task during automated driving.
The rapid advancement of automated vehicles means the responsibility of the
driving task is shifting toward the automated driving system, with the human
driver becoming a ‘fallback’. This poses a safety conundrum, as it can
entice drivers to perform non-driving related tasks which can hinder their
ability to take over control of the vehicle if required. It is crucial for
the driver to monitor the vehicle and road to ensure they are ready to take
over.
Our Human Factors staff collaborated on a research project to evaluate how
different head-up display designs can help the driver stay aware of the
vehicle and road while performing a non-driving related task during
automated driving. This blog provides a summary of the findings in the
following paper:
Michael A. Gerber, Ronald Schroeter, Daniel Johnson, Christian P. Janssen,
Andry Rakotonirainy, Jonny Kuo, and Mike G. Lenné. 2024. An Eye Gaze Heatmap
Analysis of Uncertainty Head-Up Display Designs for Conditional Automated
Driving. In CHI ’24, May 11–16, 2024, Honolulu, HI, USA. ACM, New York, NY,
USA, 16 pages. https://doi.org/10.1145/
The rapid advancement of automated vehicles means the driving task –
including monitoring the driving situation, making decisions, and
controlling the vehicle – is transitioning from being the sole
responsibility of the human driver toward a shared responsibility with the
automated driving system. This shift takes many of the vehicle control tasks
out of the hands of the human, yet still requires drivers to monitor the
automation and act as a backup when it fails or reaches limitations.
In the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) driving automation taxonomy,
Level 3 (L3) – also called conditional automation – largely frees the driver
from supervision duties. SAE L3 driving systems are defined as capable of
performing the complete driving task within the intended domain of operation
and should request the human driver to act as a ‘fallback’ and take control
when needed.
However, this definition poses a safety conundrum, as without responsibility
for driving-related tasks, humans are enabled and enticed to perform
non-driving related tasks (NDRAs). Even when NDRAs are not allowed, humans
tend to still engage in them, as we currently see with mobile phone use.
These NDRAs can degrade a driver’s performance when taking over control due
to a lack of situational awareness, having potential safety implications.
The driver should therefore be kept “in the loop” – at least until driving
automation technology improves to the point where no safety-critical
transitions are required. As of today, this technology does not exist for
vehicles which operate on public roads. This means that it is crucial for
drivers to maintain situational awareness. The best way for drivers to do
this is by directing sufficient visual attention to the forward roadway,
monitoring the automation, and generally remaining engaged enough to notice
any vehicle-related failures, should they occur.
This study evaluated different interventions designed to help the driver
maintain situational awareness while attending to an NDRA on a head-up
display during automated driving. These interventions build on research that
highlights the benefit of sharing the “uncertainty” of the automated driving
system (the automation’s reliability or confidence in managing the current
driving situation) to the driver while they engage in an NDRA. Specifically,
the study explores how different uncertainty design intervention concepts a)
influence the eye-gaze behaviour of drivers while engaging in a NDRA, and b)
impact usability.
Using a high-fidelity driving simulator, drivers watched entertaining videos
(i.e., an NDRA) while the researchers compared three different uncertainty
intervention designs:
Continuous display – a bar visualisation of uncertainty placed close to the
video
Interruption – strategically pausing the video during uncertain situations
to notify about uncertainty
Combination – a combination of both
The study found that interruptions led participants to divide their
attention between monitoring the driving environment and entertainment, as
opposed to focusing excessively on the NDRA. This improvement to monitoring
behaviour was more pronounced in the combination intervention compared to
interruption alone, suggesting that pre-warning interruptions have positive
effects. Continuous display only (without interruptions) had negative
effects, whereby drivers appeared to be distracted by the display but
ignored the perceived “suggestion” to check their surroundings.
Furthermore, the different interventions did not significantly impact what
participants remembered about the video (NDRA), implying their viewing
experience was not overly compromised. There were also no differences
between ratings of usability for the different interventions.
Intermittent interruptions may have safety benefits over placing additional
peripheral displays without compromising usability.
The research concluded that uncertainty visualisation (display only) in
combination with everyday NDRAs may reduce driving-related attention and
lead to misjudgment of the situation. Furthermore, it was discovered that
interruption-based interventions lead to task-interleaving between NDRA and
monitoring the road. Combining the interruptions with an uncertainty
visualisation seems to be a promising way to maintain a driver’s situational
awareness, resulting in more frequent and voluntary interruptions of the
NDRA. This heightened situational awareness could result in improved
takeover readiness and safety performance, however further research is
needed. Understanding the modes of interaction that promote driver
situational awareness has implications for vehicle design and demonstrates
the benefits of driver monitoring systems in supporting drivers’ attention
on the road.
