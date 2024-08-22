Evaluating Head-Up Display Designs for Conditional Automated Driving

Understanding how drivers interact with in-vehicle displays and warnings is

paramount to achieving good driver-vehicle collaboration and positive

outcomes. Our lite paper summarises research on how different head-up

display designs can help the driver maintain situational awareness while

performing a non-driving related task during automated driving.

The rapid advancement of automated vehicles means the responsibility of the

driving task is shifting toward the automated driving system, with the human

driver becoming a ‘fallback’. This poses a safety conundrum, as it can

entice drivers to perform non-driving related tasks which can hinder their

ability to take over control of the vehicle if required. It is crucial for

the driver to monitor the vehicle and road to ensure they are ready to take

over.

Our Human Factors staff collaborated on a research project to evaluate how

different head-up display designs can help the driver stay aware of the

vehicle and road while performing a non-driving related task during

automated driving. This blog provides a summary of the findings in the

following paper:

In the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) driving automation taxonomy,

Level 3 (L3) – also called conditional automation – largely frees the driver

from supervision duties. SAE L3 driving systems are defined as capable of

performing the complete driving task within the intended domain of operation

and should request the human driver to act as a ‘fallback’ and take control

when needed.

However, this definition poses a safety conundrum, as without responsibility

for driving-related tasks, humans are enabled and enticed to perform

non-driving related tasks (NDRAs). Even when NDRAs are not allowed, humans

tend to still engage in them, as we currently see with mobile phone use.

These NDRAs can degrade a driver’s performance when taking over control due

to a lack of situational awareness, having potential safety implications.

The driver should therefore be kept “in the loop” – at least until driving

automation technology improves to the point where no safety-critical

transitions are required. As of today, this technology does not exist for

vehicles which operate on public roads. This means that it is crucial for

drivers to maintain situational awareness. The best way for drivers to do

this is by directing sufficient visual attention to the forward roadway,

monitoring the automation, and generally remaining engaged enough to notice

any vehicle-related failures, should they occur.

This study evaluated different interventions designed to help the driver

maintain situational awareness while attending to an NDRA on a head-up

display during automated driving. These interventions build on research that

highlights the benefit of sharing the “uncertainty” of the automated driving

system (the automation’s reliability or confidence in managing the current

driving situation) to the driver while they engage in an NDRA. Specifically,

the study explores how different uncertainty design intervention concepts a)

influence the eye-gaze behaviour of drivers while engaging in a NDRA, and b)

impact usability.

Using a high-fidelity driving simulator, drivers watched entertaining videos

(i.e., an NDRA) while the researchers compared three different uncertainty

intervention designs:

Continuous display – a bar visualisation of uncertainty placed close to the

video

Interruption – strategically pausing the video during uncertain situations

to notify about uncertainty

Combination – a combination of both

The study found that interruptions led participants to divide their

attention between monitoring the driving environment and entertainment, as

opposed to focusing excessively on the NDRA. This improvement to monitoring

behaviour was more pronounced in the combination intervention compared to

interruption alone, suggesting that pre-warning interruptions have positive

effects. Continuous display only (without interruptions) had negative

effects, whereby drivers appeared to be distracted by the display but

ignored the perceived “suggestion” to check their surroundings.

Furthermore, the different interventions did not significantly impact what

participants remembered about the video (NDRA), implying their viewing

experience was not overly compromised. There were also no differences

between ratings of usability for the different interventions.

Intermittent interruptions may have safety benefits over placing additional

peripheral displays without compromising usability.

The research concluded that uncertainty visualisation (display only) in

combination with everyday NDRAs may reduce driving-related attention and

lead to misjudgment of the situation. Furthermore, it was discovered that

interruption-based interventions lead to task-interleaving between NDRA and

monitoring the road. Combining the interruptions with an uncertainty

visualisation seems to be a promising way to maintain a driver’s situational

awareness, resulting in more frequent and voluntary interruptions of the

NDRA. This heightened situational awareness could result in improved

takeover readiness and safety performance, however further research is

needed. Understanding the modes of interaction that promote driver

situational awareness has implications for vehicle design and demonstrates

the benefits of driver monitoring systems in supporting drivers’ attention

on the road.