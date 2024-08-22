SiMa.ai and Trumpf partnership promises to transform automotive manufacturing with cutting-edge AI solutions for enhanced production efficiency, quality control, and cost reduction in EV production

With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) playing a pivotal role in reshaping manufacturing

processes and enhancing product quality, automotive manufacturing stands on the brink of exciting

developments

At the forefront of this transformation is SiMa.ai, a leader in AI-driven solutions for the edge. In this

exclusive interview, Harald Kröger, Head of Sales and President of Automotive Business at SiMa.ai,

discusses the strategic partnership between SiMa.ai and TRUMPF, a global leader in laser technology

and industrial machine tools.

Kröger elaborates on how this collaboration is set to revolutionize the automotive manufacturing

landscape, particularly in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). By integrating SiMa.ai’s powerful

Machine Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC) and flexible software, Palette, into TRUMPF’s advanced laser

systems, the partnership aims to significantly enhance real-time quality inspection during laser welding

processes. This integration is expected to boost production efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately make

EVs more affordable for consumers.

The conversation also delves into the unique attributes of SiMa.ai’s technology, highlighting its

software-centric approach that allows for seamless integration of machine learning models from various

frameworks. Kröger emphasizes the efficiency of their MLSoC, which accelerates the entire production

pipeline, ensuring real-time processing at minimal power consumption—a critical requirement for

modern manufacturing environments.

Kröger further explores the broader implications of AI in the automotive industry, envisioning a future

where AI-enabled real-time production optimizes precision, energy efficiency, and cost reduction. He

discusses the challenges in implementing AI in manufacturing and how SiMa.ai’s Palette Edgematic, a

no-code ML application platform, addresses these hurdles by enabling rapid deployment and evaluation

of machine learning models.

The interview provides valuable insights into how the strategic collaboration between TRUMPF and

SiMa.ai is set to drive innovation and efficiency in the automotive industry, paving the way for more

sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

Follows Automotive Industries interview with Harald Kröger, Head of Sales and President of Automotive

Business at SiMa.ai <http://sima.ai/>

Automotive Industries: Hi Harald, can you tell us about the strategic importance of the partnership

between TRUMPF and SiMa.ai for the automotive industry?

Kröger: Our work will accelerate complex material processing with the help of powerful, compact and

energy-efficient AI chips being directly integrated into TRUMPF’s laser systems. Our powerful Machine

Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC)—and flexible software, Palette—alongside TRUMPF’s highest level of

process understanding is enabling AI solutions that drive the industry forward.

For the automotive industry, this means a real-time quality inspection for electric vehicles during laser

welding processes, increasing both production and efficiency – and ultimately, lowering prices for

consumers

Automotive Industries: How will integrating SiMa.ai’s AI chips into TRUMPFs laser systems enhance the

production process for EV batteries?

Kröger: By integrating SiMa.ai’s technology into TRUMPFs laser systems, manufacturers will be able to

replace separate and complex testing procedures. As a result, battery manufacturers will increase the

quality of their production in real time and reduce the reject rate. This makes the production of

batteries for electric cars not only more efficient, but also more sustainable.

Automotive Industries: What makes SiMa.ai’s technology uniquely suited to meet the demands of the

high-tech manufacturing industry?

Kröger: We’re known as a chip company, but we’ve been software-centric since day one. Our software

developer kit allows developers and companies to seamlessly integrate machine learning models from

various frameworks without the need for conversion or optimization outside the toolchain. That makes

for easy onboarding, but it also allows companies to deploy a diverse array of models developed by

separate teams, each using different frameworks or model architectures.

On top of that, we accelerate the entire pipeline, not only the model itself. Usually the performance

bottleneck comes from other portions of your applications, so even though your model achieves good

performance, the end-to-end solution doesn’t work in real time. With SiMa.ai <http://sima.ai/> ’s

heterogeneous MLSoC and efficient runtime, you achieve real-time processing at the lowest power from

the sensor to the output, which is crucial for markets like manufacturing to ensure smooth operations

and fast responses as well as meeting size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements.

Between our software and hardware, customers using SiMa.ai get the best AI solutions in

minutes—without the hassle of updating systems over a prolonged period of time—and can get the best

support for their tasks and as much automation as needed.

Automotive Industries: How do you envision AI transforming the manufacturing processes for electric

vehicles in the coming years?

Kröger: As more powerful, compact and energy-efficient AI chips continue to be developed, the

manufacturing process for electric vehicles should only become more efficient and sustainable. The

rapid acceleration of AI innovation is reshaping how humans can leverage emerging technology – in

combination with TRUMPF’s advanced AI software, SiMa.ai <http://sima.ai/> ’s one platform for all edge

AI adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor or modality. As battery manufacturers are able to

increase the quality of their production in real time and reduce the reject rate with AI, the cost of

purchasing and maintaining electric cars for consumers will drop.

Automotive Industries: Can you explain the specific benefits of AI-enabled real-time production in terms

of precision, energy efficiency, and cost reduction?

Kröger: AI systems can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, detecting minute variations in

production processes that human operators might miss. By optimizing processes in real-time, AI can

significantly reduce energy waste and adjust equipment settings based on conditions, ensuring optimal

energy use without compromising output quality or quantity. Altogether, these improvements will

minimize waste, increase the efficiency of human workers and improve resource utilization across the

board.

Automotive Industries: What challenges do you foresee in the implementation of AI in manufacturing,

and how is SiMa.ai prepared to address them?

Kröger: Many companies don’t have the resources to train a specialist to add AI/ML to their devices, or

their engineers don’t have the time to spend months evaluating and deploying ML applications. This is

true in a manufacturing setting as well. We developed Palette Edgematic <https://bit.ly/3Lmr3mK> , a

no-code approach to creating, evaluating and fine-tuning ML applications from anywhere in the world,

via a simple browser. Palette Edgematic enables a “drag and drop,” code-free approach where engineers

can create, build and deploy their own models and complete computer vision pipelines automatically, in

minutes versus months. Even for experienced teams who know the ins and outs of ML development,

Edgematic allows them to quickly prototype and evaluate their models.

Automotive Industries: How does the collaboration between TRUMPF and SiMa.ai aim to improve

quality control during the laser welding process for EV batteries?

Kröger: By integrating SiMa.ai 's MLSoC and software into TRUMPF's laser welding systems, we're

enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of the welding process. This allows for immediate detection

of potential defects or irregularities, ensuring higher consistency and reliability in battery production.

The AI-powered system can make split-second adjustments to welding parameters, significantly

reducing error rates and improving overall product quality.

Automotive Industries: What role does SiMa.ai’s machine learning system on chip (MLSoC) play in

advancing edge AI applications across various manufacturing domains?

Kröger: SiMa.ai 's MLSoC brings high-performance AI processing directly to the point of data generation,

eliminating latency issues associated with cloud-based solutions. This enables real-time decision-making

in various domains such as predictive maintenance, quality assurance, and process optimization. Our

MLSoC's energy efficiency and compact design make it ideal for integration into existing manufacturing

equipment, allowing for easy upgrades to AI-enabled smart factories without major infrastructure

overhauls.

Automotive Industries: How do you see the partnership between TRUMPF and SiMa.ai influencing the

future landscape of AI-assisted industrial solutions?

Kröger: The partnership between TRUMPF and SiMa.ai represents a significant step towards the

widespread adoption of AI in industrial applications, demonstrating how AI can be seamlessly integrated

into existing manufacturing processes to drive efficiency, quality, and innovation. We hope that this

partnership will inspire similar collaborations across the industry, accelerating the development and

deployment of AI-powered solutions in manufacturing.