Suspension Systems Selection: 5 Factors to Consider

As a car owner, you must agree that suspension is important. This is because high-performance suspension system ensures safety. It does so by maintaining your vehicle’s stability during emergency brakes or maneuvers. The system also makes driving comfortable by absorbing shocks. On top of that, it determines the longevity of your vehicle. You will come across various types when shopping for this system. For the best selection, it’d be best to consider the factors below.

1. Adjustability

Start by considering the system’s adaptability. It should have damping force and ride height adjustment. This is important because it allows you to tweak the suspension. Choose high-performance ones like Tein coil overs, which include 16-way and 32-way adjustability for both front and rear coil covers. You can fine-tune such systems to ensure the best performance and comfort. To determine adjustability, you will check the specifications for the coil covers and shock absorbers.

2. Vehicle Compatibility

Unless you want to end up with an unstable vehicle, consider the compatibility in your selection. Ensure the suspension system is designed specifically for the vehicle you intend to use. The compatibility ensures optimal handling and stability. Additionally, it ensures you get the best system, which will work harmoniously with your car’s weight distribution. You can determine the compatibility by reviewing your owner’s manual, where you will find specifications and recommendations.

3. Durability

The suspension systems can be costly. For that reason, consider the durability of your selection. Ensure that the one you select will last longer to reduce the frequency and cost of replacing or repairing it. Doing so is also essential as the durable suspension maintains its performance characteristics for longer, giving you the best ride quality. To determine durability, check it is made of:

High-strength steel

Aluminium alloys

Advanced composites

It should also be rust-resistant, enabled by a protective coating. Alternatively, you should check the brand’s reputation and choose one with a history of producing reliable suspension systems.

4. Spring Rates

This is another essential aspect of the suspension system that needs consideration when selecting one for your vehicle. The spring rates affect how comfortable your rides will be and the car’s overall performance. Therefore, ensure you go for a higher rate if you drive sporty. This is because it provides better handling and reduces body roll. But for everyday normal usage, choose low spring rates as they offer smoother, comfortable rides. For the best selection, consult with mechanics or suspension specialists.

5. Handling and Traction

You should consider the suspension system’s handling and traction, as they will determine your riding comfort in various driving conditions. Doing so is also essential because this aspect of the suspension system determines safety by reducing the risks of accidents. In your selection, choose suspension systems like Tein coil overs, designed to improve steering response and precision. This feature will make your vehicle more predictable and easier to control.

Nothing beats the joy of better vehicle handling. Many factors determine this, with the suspension system being among them. It would help if you were selective when choosing a suspension system for your vehicle to ensure you get the most suitable one. Consider the factors you have read here for that.