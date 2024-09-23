AMETEK Land Introduces Cutting-Edge Thermal Imaging Solution to Combat Battery Storage Fires

AMETEK Land, a world-leading manufacturer of highly accurate infrared pyrometers, scanners, and thermal imagers, is addressing the increasing risk of fires and explosions in battery storage facilities with its advanced fixed thermal imaging solution.

The LWIR-640 thermal image provides continuous, real-time monitoring of battery installations. By capturing detailed thermal images of battery modules and racks, the LWIR-640 identifies abnormal heat distributions, hot spots and temperature differentials indicative of potential issues.

Thermal runaway, a self-accelerating and uncontrollable rise in temperature that could lead to fires or explosions, is a potential threat in lithium-ion batteries. It can be triggered by overcharging, physical damage, overheating or short-circuiting but with early detection and intervention the risks are reduced.

James Cross, Head of Industry Management at AMETEK Land said: “With the growing prevalence and energy density of lithium-ion batteries, safety concerns are paramount. Our latest innovation, the LWIR-640 smart radiometric thermal imager offers an advanced solution for the early detection and prevention of thermal runaway in battery storage systems.”

AMETEK Land’s LWIR-640 thermal imager has been designed and developed by experts over 20 years, resulting in a highly accurate continuous monitoring solution for battery storage. Available in multiple models with a full temperature measurement range of -20 to 1000*C, the LWIR-640 provides versatile solutions that meet the diverse needs of battery storage facilities.

For more information download the application note at AMETEK Land

About Us

AMETEK Land (Land Instruments) is a world-leading manufacturer of instrumentation and analysers for non-contact industrial infrared temperature measurements, combustion efficiency and environmental pollutant emissions.

AMETEK Land is part of AMETEK, Inc. which is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of over $7.0 billion.