Automotive Industries interview with Richard Moore, Battery Strategy Expert, Greenpower Park

In this interview with Automotive Industries, Richard Moore, a leading Battery Strategy Expert at Greenpower Park, shares his insights on the UK’s evolving battery industry. Moore brings extensive experience working with top Asian manufacturers, particularly from Korea, Japan, and China, which he believes are global leaders in battery technology. He emphasizes how their advanced processes and ability to industrialize complex chemistries at scale offer valuable lessons for the UK’s battery production capabilities.

As Moore takes on a pivotal role in the Greenpower Park Gigafactory project, he expresses a strong commitment to addressing the UK’s shortfall in gigafactory capacity. His motivation is to apply his expertise to develop high-quality, low-cost batteries that will drive the country’s electrification efforts. Moore is optimistic about the UK’s electrification future, noting that the country has passed a tipping point where electric vehicles (EVs) will dominate, though a clear government strategy is essential for continued progress.

Beyond the automotive sector, Moore highlights opportunities in aerospace, rail, and fixed energy storage, emphasizing the significance of renewable energy storage for stabilizing power costs. At Greenpower Park, Moore envisions a circular economy, integrating technology partners and a recycling facility to support the UK’s goal of being a leader in clean energy and electrification.

The conversation explores Moore’s strategic vision for attracting global battery manufacturers to invest in the UK, leveraging the country’s research capabilities, skilled workforce, and academic partnerships. He also discusses innovative solutions for alleviating pressure on the national grid through energy storage at charging stations.

Automotive Industries: Hi Richard, what unique insights do you think you bring to the UK battery industry in terms of your new role?

Moore: I bring extensive knowledge of the Korean, Japanese, and Chinese cell manufacturers, including their processes, culture, decision-making, and relationships. This understanding can be leveraged to transplant successful industrialization processes into the UK, allowing for high-quality, low-cost production with the latest technology.

Automotive Industries: Do you agree that the Asian marketplace is the world leader in battery technology?

Moore: Yes, Asian manufacturers are world leaders, especially in manufacturing skills and the ability to industrialize complex chemistries at massive scale and speed. Their long-term development of processes and manufacturing capabilities puts them ahead.

Automotive Industries: Why do you think Asian manufacturers are ahead in the battery industry?

Moore: They have been developing processes, line speeds, and manufacturing capabilities for the past 10-14 years, designing and sometimes making their own equipment. This has allowed them to scale up more quickly and efficiently.

Automotive Industries: What motivates you to join the Greenpower Park Gigafactory project?

Moore: I’m motivated by the opportunity to support UK Limited and address the shortfall in gigafactory capacity, leveraging my experience with Asian companies, and working with a team of experts in batteries, industrialization, and utilities.

Automotive Industries: Based on your experience, are you hopeful about the future of the UK in terms of electrification?

Moore: Yes, I am very hopeful. The opportunity is there for the taking, but it requires a clear strategy from the government around electrification and associated commodities. The government needs to publish this strategy and support its implementation with dedicated resources.

Automotive Industries: Are you part of the voice to the government regarding electrification strategy?

Moore: Yes, I am a member of the automotive council and its subcommittee, the technology council, through which I can communicate messages and influence policy.

Automotive Industries: Do you think the UK has passed the tipping point in terms of commitment to electrification?

Moore: Yes, we have passed the tipping point where electrification is inevitable. The business case for electric vehicles is improving, and the 2030 target for price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles is sensible. It takes time to develop and produce high-quality vehicles, so the decade timeline is appropriate.

Automotive Industries: Is there pushback against electrification, and how does hydrogen fit into this?

Moore: There is some pushback, but hydrogen remains a viable option, especially for larger vehicles and off-highway uses. While hydrogen is behind battery electric vehicles for family and smaller automotive vehicles, it is promising for commercial applications.

Automotive Industries: What is your vision for Greenpower Park and addressing the UK battery supply challenges?

Moore: The Greenpower Park, with the West Midlands Gigafactory as its anchor tenant, is the only available site with planning permission for 60 gigawatt-hours gigafactory in the UK, addressing 60% of the UK’s automotive capacity needs by 2030. As the UK’s centre of electrification and clean energy, it will include a technology partner and a recycling facility, creating a complete circular economy around batteries and electrification.

Automotive Industries: How do you plan to attract global battery manufacturers to invest in the UK?

Moore: The strategy includes leveraging existing relationships, government signposting, and incentives. The UK’s strong research and development capabilities, skilled workforce, and academic institutions are also key factors in attracting global manufacturers.

Automotive Industries: Do you see opportunities beyond the automotive industry for expanding battery capacity in the UK?

Moore: Yes, the automotive industry is just the beginning. There are also opportunities in aerospace, marine, rail, military, and fixed energy storage. Fixed energy storage, in particular, is essential for buffering clean energy from solar and wind, making the cost of power more stable and efficient in the future.

Automotive Industries: How can the UK address concerns about the impact of widespread charging points on the national grid?

Moore: One solution is to install fixed energy storage systems at charging stations. These systems can store energy and release it as needed, reducing the burden on the national grid and allowing for efficient energy utilization and distribution.