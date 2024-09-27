How Cognosos is transforming automotive logistics with real-time location intelligence, an exclusive interview with CPO, Adrian Jennings

The automotive supply chain is a dynamic system, where efficiency and

In this Automotive Industries interview with Adrian

Jennings, CPO, Cognosos, we delve into how the company is revolutionizing

the industry with its cutting-edge Real-Time Location Intelligence

solutions.

vehicle OEMs with tools to capture real-time vehicle and driver movements.

This enables the reduction of wasteful moves and enhances staff capacity,

particularly in two critical areas: Outbound Finished Vehicle Logistics and

Quality Logistics.

Automotive Industries: Hi Adrian, how is Cognosos leveraging Real Time

Location Intelligence to streamline the automotive supply chain?

Jennings: Cognosos’ solution captures real-time vehicle and driver

movements, equipping large vehicle OEMs with custom tools. By reducing

wasteful moves, it helps to retain and expand the capacity of staff.

Currently, Cognosos is helping Auto OEMs with 2 aspects of their logistics –

Outbound Finished Vehicle Logistics and Quality Logistics.

Outbound Logistics: 2,000+ vehicles come off a factory line in a day and get

parked in immense lots. They are constantly moved, making them susceptible

to misplacements and damage. Drivers might spend hours looking for cars,

sometimes in intense weather conditions.

Quality Logistics: A car will come off the line, needing more work, for a

number of reasons. It could be that not all the parts were available,

whatever the case, the logistics team creates campaigns to identify all the

cars that need a certain repair and gather them.

Cognosos’ system makes it easy to locate cars and get them to the repair

bays, improving productivity.

One of our foundational technologies is RadioCloud. A patented technology

that allows us to set up a proprietary network that covers 2 miles outside

and connect the tags to the cloud where we do all the computation. The

infrastructure is ultralight weight and doesn’t require expensive

installation or maintenance, and we don’t need to rely on Wi-Fi or cellular

networks.

In the end, it’s not really about finding the cars. It’s about identifying

bottlenecks and improving processes that make the lot more efficient and

effective.

Automotive Industries: What specific challenges in finished vehicle

logistics does real time location intelligence address, and how effective

has it been?

Jennings: The solution ensures vehicles are never lost with automated alerts

for vehicle moves and efficient vehicle movement through each stage.

Provides real-time tracking that greatly improves productivity and leads to

substantial cost savings. Removes the need for time-consuming manual yard

checks. Improves working conditions and efficiency for staff by automating

previously arduous and manual processes that are subject to environmental

challenges (weather, time of day, etc.) Ensures a faster and more seamless

truck driver transfer.

Example: One of our earliest customers did a test where they tagged forty

cars with Cognosos tags and then had a control group of forty cars that

weren’t tagged. They found it took 4 hours to locate and move the untagged

cars, whereas it took minutes to locate and move the tagged cars. Multiply

that by 2,000 cars a day over a year and you can see how it improves time

and cost management.

Train and truck arrivals to transport the cars to the dealership can be

charged for waiting, sometimes short ships happen where they don’t send the

dealer all the cars they wanted. Additionally, there are costly yard audits

where employees fan out over these immense lots trying to account for every

car. As for efficiency, we let the numbers speak for themselves, we’re

currently deployed in over half of the top 10 auto OEMs.

Automotive Industries: Can you explain how real-time location intelligence

can help OEMs and dealerships manage vehicle inventories more efficiently?

Jennings: When we talk to prospects, they refer to their yard as a black

hole because they often don’t have a full grasp of what’s happening,

operationally. When a car waits on the lot for an extended period, it

increases the likelihood of something bad happening to it, which is often

referred to as Lot Rot – tires deflate, drained battery, cosmetic damages.

Real-time location intelligence reduces congestion by pinpointing exact

vehicle locations, simplifying vehicle collection. The technology can divide

yards into geo-fenced zones and can be associated with movement times,

adding weather and temperature conditions.

When Cognosos is implemented, the yard has all the tools to improve

throughput to get the right car to the right transportation mode at the

right time, which is one of the main KPIs for a yard. Track and record the

time taken by yard workers to move assets, providing valuable data for

analyzing productivity and performance to help identify bottlenecks,

inefficiencies and other areas for improvement.

Yards with FVL are viewed as more attractive to trucks/drivers transferring

vehicles from yards to dealerships. In addition, one of the reasons yard

managers and drivers like our solution is that it doesn’t require constant

interaction, for example, you don’t need to continually scan a barcode every

time you touch a car.

Automotive Industries: What are some of the most significant bottlenecks in

the automotive supply chain, and how does Cognosos’ technology mitigate

these issues?

Jennings: Global shipping disruptions brought on by semiconductor shortages

and port congestions have contributed to supply chain bottlenecks. A lack of

skilled labor, including a shortage of truck drivers, have delayed the

transportation of parts and finished vehicles. Severe weather conditions

have made it difficult to continue operations, resulting in short-shipped

loads and longer truck wait times. Inconsistent workloads have made it

difficult for truck drivers to successfully access their loads promptly.

Automotive Industries: How does RTLS technology enhance the transparency and

traceability of vehicle movements within yards and distribution centers?

Jennings: Utilizes various technologies, such as GPS, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) and Bluetooth, to provide real-time tracking of tagged

vehicles. Features Bluetooth-enabled asset tags with bright LED lights for

simplified vehicle identification for transport, even in poor weather/low

lighting.

Spotlight: available on the Cognosos app, eliminates the guesswork of

locating vehicles. Now, lot and yard personnel can verify the needed vehicle

based on an LED flash instead of manually looking for the VIN number. Allows

yard managers to use data to identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies to

optimize resource allocation and asset movement.

Automotive Industries: Could you discuss a case study or example where

Cognosos’ RTLS technology significantly improved supply chain operations for

an automotive client?

Jennings: A North American vehicle manufacturer’s truck assembly plant was

experiencing extended search times and productivity issues due to

significant inefficiencies in post-assembly quality float and manual

processes. Over a hundred vehicles were awaiting repair at any given time,

and repair stations occasionally paused work while waiting for specific

vehicles, hampering productivity.

To address these challenges, the manufacturer implemented our real-time

vehicle tracking technology to streamline and enhance repair quality and

processes, including:

Equipment: ‘Gateways,’ which acted as routers with long-range antennae, and

‘Activators’ that provided location data in GPS-challenged environments.

Software: Our dashboard access portal allows seamless data exchange with the

manufacturer’s enterprise system.

Support: Dedicated project manager and support provider, available 24/7, the

manufacturer could easily maneuver the Cognosos portal.

Since implementation, the manufacturer saw an estimated $500K reduction in

costs, a 20% reduction in vehicle moves per repair and a decline in the

time-to-repair metric.

Automotive Industries: What role does data analytics play in optimizing the

automotive supply chain through the use of real time location intelligence?

Jennings: Cognosos’ solution automatically captures vehicle, drive and trip

data to prevent vehicles from getting lost. Its AI-power location data

ensures high accuracy and affordability. With automatic data logs, operators

can see who moved what, when and where, allowing for simplified

accountability on vehicles.

Automotive Industries: How does the increase in new vehicle inventory impact

the automotive supply chain, and what strategies can be employed to manage

this effectively?

Jennings: New vehicle inventory has steadily increased, at 2.93 million,

while vehicle movement has plateaued at 1.13 million. To reduce bottlenecks,

yard operators will need to invest in tools/strategies for efficient

movement and tracking. Such technologies will ensure timely delivery of

vehicles to dealerships and customers.

Automotive Industries: What future advancements do you foresee in Real time

location intelligence technology, and how will they further benefit the

automotive industry?

Jennings: It may sound a little simple, but being able to locate important

assets that move from indoors to outdoors and vice versa is quite

complicated. The good news is that we have extensive expertise in both so we

will be able to provide true, full coverage from in the plant and out into

the yard. Another area we are exploring is tag-to-tag interactions. We

already provide a driver badge. That badge pings the vehicle tag when the

vehicle is in motion, recording which driver moved the car and how long the

move took.