Automotive Industries (AI) Newsletter October 2024

Catch up on the latest developments in the global automotive industry through this compendium of AI articles.

Consent to Receive Information from Automotive Industries and Marketing Partners: By clicking on the links to the articles, you acknowledge and agree to receive communications from us, including news, updates, and promotional offers related to the automotive industry and our selected marketing partners. We value your privacy and will handle your information with care. You can opt out of these communications at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions provided in our emails.

Quectel Commercial Telematics WP: Boosting safety, productivity and cost-efficiency. Read about it here.

Ampere EV’s Atom Drive System: Trailblazing EV Innovation, Modularity, Safety, and Future Developments in Electric Vehicle Conversion. Read all about it here.

Ansys AVxcelerate speeds up development of intelligent auto systems through simulation. You will find more information here.

AGC’s Technological Vision, Insights from CTO Hideyuki Kurata and Pioneering Innovations in Automotive Glass, Connectivity, and Safety for the Future. Find out more here.

BASF Drives Electrification: Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Electric Vehicles in the Transformative Automotive Industry Shift Towards Electrification. Find out more here.

BASF – Innovative chemistry for the mobility of the future. Read about it here.

BorgWarner showcases latest advances in e-mobility drivetrain technology. You will find more information here.

Arkema focus on battery technology where “anything is possible”. Read this insightful interview here.

Carbon Rivers develops perpetual lifecycle for glass fiber and graphite. To find out more about this circular economy technology click here.

Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Batteries: CarbonX’s Sustainable Approach to Graphite Deficit, Emulsion Tech, and Global Collaborations for a Greener Future. Click here to find out more.

Cybord inline visual AI analytics identifies defective components on the fly. Find out more here.

DOMO’s TECHNYL® PURE Redefines Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cooling, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Performance and Durability. Read about it here.

New Donaldson dual-stage vent takes EV safety to new level. For an in-depth article please click here.

Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSA2/Kinetic Technology by Tenneco features on McLaren 750S. Find out more here.

With the right people and portfolio, Celanese is ready for present and future EV developments. Read about it here.

In conversation with Mebarek Yahyaoui on his appointment as Vice President and General Manager EMEA for Monroe Ride Solutions. Read the interview here.

The Dürr Group positive about outlook for battery demand and continues investing. Find out why here.

Franchise Equity Partners offers minority, permanent, and passive investment model for auto dealerships. Read all about it here.

Freudenberg Sealing Solutions – New generation of battery sealing materials are tried and tested. Find out about the latest technology here.

Quectel Commercial Telematics WP: Boosting safety, productivity and cost-efficiency. This link will transport you to more information.

Hexagon Approach to New Product Development in EVs: Navigating Challenges and Innovations. Find out more here.

Huntsman’s introduces new polyurethane and epoxy composites for EVs. Read about it here.

Hydro Extrusions: Recycled aluminum helps reduce the carbon footprint of electric vehicles. Click here to read the article.

Imagry’s HD-mapless, hardware agnostic AI-based software redefines Autonomous Driving with real-time perception for cost-effective, safe navigation. You will find more information here.

indie Semiconductor’s Vision for Uncrashable Cars and the Future of Automotive Technology with Chet Babla, SVP Strategic Marketing. You will find the interview with Chet Babla here.

Liberty Robotics 3D guidance systems a game changer for warehouse efficiency. Unpack the information here.

The new Magna paradigm for driver monitoring systems. Find out more here.

Novelis – End-of-life: A new beginning. Jamie Zinser tells us more about it here.



Ongoing Luka Koper port investment drives position as major automotive hub. Find out all about it here.

Magna 800V drop-in eDrive electric motor offers 93% efficiency­. Read about it here.

Marquardt: Energizing the journey to an electric future. Connect to the information here.

Red Hat’s Francis Chow on revolutionizing Software-Defined Vehicles with Qualcomm Technologies collaboration. Read about it here.

RTI simplifies communication in software-defined vehicles­. Find out more here.

Sama – Duncan Curtis on tackling annotation challenges in Automotive AI, Sama’s high-quality, scalable solutions. You will find the interview here.

Sika structural foam enhances the crash performance of automotive steel structures. Read the interview here.

StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf Unveils ‘100inX’ XFC Milestones and Strategic Moves in Exclusive Automotive Industries Interview. Read all about it here.

TTI IP&E – Europe supporting the logistics and engineering of IP&E components. Read about it here.

Sika takes a holistic approach to noise management. Read about it here.

UltraSense Systems replaces mechanical buttons with ultrasound sensors­. Click here to find out more.

Viridi’s Fail-Safe EV Battery Technology: Pioneering Safety in 10-Minute EV Fast Charging and Environmental Sustainability. You can read about it here.

Wipro: CTO Thomas Mueller on Cloud Car’s Impact, Agile Design, Personalization, and Future-Proofing Vehicles. Find out more here.

Molex unveils cutting-edge virtual automotive showroom, an immersive experience in automotive connectivity innovation. Find out more here.

New Infineon Bluetooth range designed to meet OEM needs. You can find out more here.

Getac on AI’s transformative impact on automotive production and aftersales. Find out more here.

Plan your visit to Automechanika Shanghai by clicking here.

Stefan Rustler discusses overcoming challenges and pioneering innovations at ENNOVI in the e-mobility sector. Click here to read the article.

Find out more about Bostik’s contribution to battery technology which focuses on sustainability by clicking here.

Consent to Receive Information from Automotive Industries and Marketing Partners: By clicking on the links to the articles, you acknowledge and agree to receive communications from us, including news, updates, and promotional offers related to the automotive industry and our selected marketing partners. We value your privacy and will handle your information with care. You can opt out of these communications at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions provided in our emails.