Latest iteration of Microwave Switch Design Tool from Pickering Interfaces adds simulation & schematic design

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and

simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, announced

today that its Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online tool for

configuring application-specific PXI and LXI RF & microwave switching

subsystems with just a few clicks – has been updated to include schematic

design and simulation capabilities. Debuting at EuMW (European Microwave

Week) 2024, the latest iteration of this web-based tool accelerates the

design to production process – from block diagram to mechanical layout – and

minimizes risk by enabling you to design your own custom RF switching

subsystem with an immediate visual indication of electrical performance.

The new schematic and simulation tools seamlessly integrate with the

existing panel configurator within Microwave Switch Design Tool (MSDT),

allowing you to go directly from an electrical schematic diagram, with

verified RF performance, to a mechanical layout (front and/or rear panels).

In this way, MSDT functions as a powerful extension to your engineering

team, allowing them to easily collaborate with Pickering’s team of RF

engineers. MSDT simplifies the creation of custom and turnkey RF & microwave

switching and relay subsystems for signal routing applications across the

aerospace and defense, wireless communications, automotive, medical, and

semiconductor industries.

“We have updated our Microwave Switch Design Tool web-based application to

add circuit schematic generation and RF circuit simulation,” explains Simon

Aylott, Microwave Division Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “These

enhancements allow engineers to graphically design and verify their RF

switching subsystem on a virtual PXI or LXI platform. You can rapidly create

circuit diagrams and accurately simulate the electrical performance of your

design, giving you an immediate visual indication of the system’s predicted

RF performance. You can then refine and optimize the design before

committing to the system build process. This flexibility saves significant

time and resources – and minimizes the risks associated with complex RFIU

switching system design projects.”

Available free and online, with no installation required, MSDT’s web-based

graphical toolset minimizes risk by offering intuitive design, test and

optimization of complex RF and microwave switching systems in a virtual

environment before physical models are built. With access to a large range

of RF and microwave components, the tool supports electrical design via the

generation of schematic diagrams, including interconnect cabling and circuit

simulation of individual components and the full signal path, as well as

mechanical design through the creation of front and/or rear panels. Accurate

prediction of RF electrical performance improves confidence, thereby

reducing the risks associated with complex product design. The range of

components offered in MSDT is continually evolving, and alternate items can

be requested for inclusion in the component database.

MSDT is part of Pickering’s growing online design toolset, which helps test

engineers graphically design, share, maintain, and visualize various parts

of test system architecture. Data reusability and integration with

Pickering’s software and simulation tools increase development efficiency by

reducing redundant manual tasks and associated errors.

For more than 35 years, test engineers have relied on Pickering Interfaces

to help accelerate their project development cycle and streamline production

readiness when building competitively priced, industry standard,

high-performance modular microwave switching systems, providing the

foundation for highly reconfigurable signal routing solutions. The updated

Microwave Switch Design Tool simplifies and accelerates this process.

Design, Deploy & Sustain Your Automated Test System

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest

range of switching & simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and

PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and

connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and

drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the

world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value.

Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK,

Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit: www.pickeringtest.com