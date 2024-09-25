Latest iteration of Microwave Switch Design Tool from Pickering Interfaces adds simulation & schematic design

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and
simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, announced
today that its Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online tool for
configuring application-specific PXI and LXI RF & microwave switching
subsystems with just a few clicks – has been updated to include schematic
design and simulation capabilities. Debuting at EuMW (European Microwave
Week) 2024, the latest iteration of this web-based tool accelerates the
design to production process – from block diagram to mechanical layout – and
minimizes risk by enabling you to design your own custom RF switching
subsystem with an immediate visual indication of electrical performance.
The new schematic and simulation tools seamlessly integrate with the
existing panel configurator within Microwave Switch Design Tool (MSDT),
allowing you to go directly from an electrical schematic diagram, with
verified RF performance, to a mechanical layout (front and/or rear panels).
In this way, MSDT functions as a powerful extension to your engineering
team, allowing them to easily collaborate with Pickering’s team of RF
engineers. MSDT simplifies the creation of custom and turnkey RF & microwave
switching and relay subsystems for signal routing applications across the
aerospace and defense, wireless communications, automotive, medical, and
semiconductor industries.
“We have updated our Microwave Switch Design Tool web-based application to
add circuit schematic generation and RF circuit simulation,” explains Simon
Aylott, Microwave Division Manager at Pickering Interfaces. “These
enhancements allow engineers to graphically design and verify their RF
switching subsystem on a virtual PXI or LXI platform. You can rapidly create
circuit diagrams and accurately simulate the electrical performance of your
design, giving you an immediate visual indication of the system’s predicted
RF performance. You can then refine and optimize the design before
committing to the system build process. This flexibility saves significant
time and resources – and minimizes the risks associated with complex RFIU
switching system design projects.”
Available free and online, with no installation required, MSDT’s web-based
graphical toolset minimizes risk by offering intuitive design, test and
optimization of complex RF and microwave switching systems in a virtual
environment before physical models are built. With access to a large range
of RF and microwave components, the tool supports electrical design via the
generation of schematic diagrams, including interconnect cabling and circuit
simulation of individual components and the full signal path, as well as
mechanical design through the creation of front and/or rear panels. Accurate
prediction of RF electrical performance improves confidence, thereby
reducing the risks associated with complex product design. The range of
components offered in MSDT is continually evolving, and alternate items can
be requested for inclusion in the component database.
MSDT is part of Pickering’s growing online design toolset, which helps test
engineers graphically design, share, maintain, and visualize various parts
of test system architecture. Data reusability and integration with
Pickering’s software and simulation tools increase development efficiency by
reducing redundant manual tasks and associated errors.
For more than 35 years, test engineers have relied on Pickering Interfaces
to help accelerate their project development cycle and streamline production
readiness when building competitively priced, industry standard,
high-performance modular microwave switching systems, providing the
foundation for highly reconfigurable signal routing solutions. The updated
Microwave Switch Design Tool simplifies and accelerates this process.
Design, Deploy & Sustain Your Automated Test System
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest
range of switching & simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and
PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and
connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and
drivers created by our in-house software team.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the
world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value.
Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK,
Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching & simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit: www.pickeringtest.com
