EV BMS test rig demo from Pickering Interfaces on show at The Battery Show North America 2024, Detroit, MI

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular

signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and

verification – including BMS (battery management system) test on booth #4933

at The Battery Show North America 2024 <https://www.thebatteryshow.co m/> ,

at Huntington Place, in the heart of Downtown Detroit, Michigan, USA from

7-10 October 2024.

Now in its 14th year, The Battery Show, co-located with the Electric &

Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, is the largest and most comprehensive

advanced battery and hybrid & electric vehicle (H/EV) technology event in

North America. Its expertly curated technical conference will span new

methods of advanced battery design and manufacturing, as well as forecasts

on market supply chain, and the regulatory outlook. The event brings

together battery and EV/HEV manufacturers, industry experts, thought

leaders, and academics to help solve manufacturing, supply chain, and

production challenges. More than 19,000 professionals and decision makers

will be able to discover the latest products, technology, and solutions from

almost 1,200 suppliers.

Outlining the EV BMS test rig demo, Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product

Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric

vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective

testing and validation of Battery Management Systems (BMS). Using modular,

PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages for BMS HIL

(hardware-in-the-loop) test, including flexibility to optimize the test

system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving

needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system

longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration

of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”

The BMS HIL test demo includes the following Pickering products:

* PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked

architecture

* PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken

wires

* High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules

* Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and

connectors

Alongside Pickering’s BMS demo, trusted integration partner, DMC, Inc., an

engineering consulting firm specializing in automated test systems, will

also showcase its own HIL BMS test rig, which includes Pickering’s PXI-based

switching and simulation modules.

For more details on this application, please visit www.pickeringtest.com/bms

<https://www.pickeringtest.com /bms>

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com <http://www.pickeringtest.com/ >

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the

industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for

PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector

solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers

created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,

energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more

information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts,

please visit www.pickeringtest.com