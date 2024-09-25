EV BMS test rig demo from Pickering Interfaces on show at The Battery Show North America 2024, Detroit, MI

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular
signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and
verification – including BMS (battery management system) test on booth #4933
at The Battery Show North America 2024 <https://www.thebatteryshow.co
at Huntington Place, in the heart of Downtown Detroit, Michigan, USA from
7-10 October 2024.
Now in its 14th year, The Battery Show, co-located with the Electric &
Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, is the largest and most comprehensive
advanced battery and hybrid & electric vehicle (H/EV) technology event in
North America. Its expertly curated technical conference will span new
methods of advanced battery design and manufacturing, as well as forecasts
on market supply chain, and the regulatory outlook. The event brings
together battery and EV/HEV manufacturers, industry experts, thought
leaders, and academics to help solve manufacturing, supply chain, and
production challenges. More than 19,000 professionals and decision makers
will be able to discover the latest products, technology, and solutions from
almost 1,200 suppliers.
Outlining the EV BMS test rig demo, Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product
Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric
vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective
testing and validation of Battery Management Systems (BMS). Using modular,
PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages for BMS HIL
(hardware-in-the-loop) test, including flexibility to optimize the test
system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving
needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system
longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration
of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”
The BMS HIL test demo includes the following Pickering products:
* PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked
architecture
* PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken
wires
* High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules
* Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and
connectors
Alongside Pickering’s BMS demo, trusted integration partner, DMC, Inc., an
engineering consulting firm specializing in automated test systems, will
also showcase its own HIL BMS test rig, which includes Pickering’s PXI-based
switching and simulation modules.
For more details on this application, please visit www.pickeringtest.com/bms
<https://www.pickeringtest.com
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com <http://www.pickeringtest.com/
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the
industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for
PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector
solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers
created by our in-house software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit www.pickeringtest.com
