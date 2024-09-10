New programmable resistor modules from Pickering Interfaces address both functional test & verification and HIL applications

Pickering Interfaces, a leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for electronic test and verification, has introduced a new family of PXI and PXIe programmable resistor modules. These are the first in the company’s range to handle up to 2A and 200V (or as limited by maximum power). Part of their expanding medium to high power resistor modules, the new PXI (model 40-254) and PXIe (model 42-254) offer a compact solution for applications requiring 1 or 2 resistance channels, each capable of handling up to 15W per channel. The 42-254 model is also Pickering’s first medium-power module available in PXIe format.

Programmable resistors simulate resistive sensors and variable resistors in systems, often used for testing devices like electronic controllers. The 40/42-254 family is available in multiple resistance ranges and resolution capabilities, from 0.125 Ω to 8 Ω resolution and 1 Ω to 395 kΩ range, meeting the needs of most functional test systems. These modules can simulate short or open circuit conditions experienced due to faulty wiring or sensors.

Control is managed through resistor value calls, with the module calculating and setting the nearest available value. Long-term accuracy is ensured with a calibration cable assembly that can be attached in place of the UUT (unit-under-test), allowing for simple calibration using a digital multimeter.

The new resistor modules are available in 28 standard configurations, including narrow, medium, and wide resistance ranges in 1 or 2-channel variants. Depending on the variant, the modules use a combination of motherboards and daughterboards populated with resistor chains, switched via two-pole electromechanical relays. User connections are made through a front panel 9-pin D-type connector. For higher density applications with lower power requirements, Pickering recommends considering the high-density precision resistor modules (model 40/42-297A).

According to Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering, these PXI/PXIe programmable resistor modules are ideal for applications in automotive, aerospace, medical HIL (hardware-in-the-loop), and functional test and verification of low to medium power products, such as power supplies, chargers, batteries, solar panels, and DC-DC converters. The built-in fault insertion functionality also makes them valuable for testing against potential fault conditions. These modules, part of Pickering’s broader PXI sensor, battery, and load simulator range, offer a flexible alternative to traditional hard-wired, fixed-function load resistors, allowing dynamic resistance changes through software.

All Pickering products come with a three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term support. For pricing, availability, and further information, visit www.pickeringtest.com.

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification. They offer the largest range of PXI, LXI, and PCI switching and simulation solutions, along with cable, connector, diagnostic tools, and software drivers created by their in-house team. With a global presence in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, and additional representation worldwide, Pickering serves industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information, visit www.pickeringtest.com.