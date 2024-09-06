Rita Case Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award from National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) presented Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, with its Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.

“As a female in the auto industry, I strive to be a role model for all women, where the only barriers to a career are the ones you place on yourself. Regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or religion, you can sell cars if you have a positive attitude, education, confidence and perseverance,” said Case, who is one of the most respected women and individuals in the automotive industry. “According to Zippia, only 4.3% of mechanics in the U.S. are women and 11% of car salespeople are women, so we have a long way to go to shatter the glass ceiling. I’d love to see more women in all positions in our dealerships and I strive to create such opportunities.”

This year Case also received the 55th Annual TIME Dealer of the Year Award, one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious and highest honors for a dealer. Awarded annually since 1970, the TIME Dealer of the Year Award, in partnership with Ally and National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Nominated by members of the Automotive Trade Association Executives, Case represented the Florida Automobile Dealers Association as the Florida Dealer of the Year. Case and 49 other dealers from around the U.S. were nominated from more than 16,000 dealerships. Case is only the fifth woman to be named TIME Dealer of the Year. In addition, Case also was recognized as a 2024 AutoSuccess Women at the Wheel Award recipient, which celebrates exceptional women in the automotive industry.

As president and CEO of the award-winning Rick Case Automotive Group, she runs what is now the largest female owned and operated independent automotive dealer group in America. The company is one of America’s most respected retail automotive brands, with 12 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta. The South Florida dealerships consistently rank in top volume sales nationally, are honored for operational excellence and employ 1,300 dedicated associates.

“Rita’s NAMAD lifetime achievement award is a testament to a legacy of perseverance, passion and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Perry Watson IV, President of NAMAD.

In 2011, Rita and Rick published a book titled, “Our Customers, Our Friends: What 50 Years in Business Has Taught Rita and Rick Case About Sales Success and Community Service.” Providing excellent customer service is their foundation. They built and maintain a culture of treating every customer just as they would their best friend. They look at everything through the eyes of their customers. The automotive business requires dedication, hard work and a passion and plan to sell more than anyone else. To be a successful entrepreneur requires the highest level of work ethic, innovation and commitment to develop and execute the ideas that solve problems in record setting ways.

A 2022 Horatio Alger Award recipient, Case sits on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Miami Branch Board of Directors; the Horatio Alger Association, Nova Southeastern University and Broward Workshop board; served on the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County board for 35+ years; and has been involved with the Community Foundation of Broward since 2002, serving as a board member and on the strategic planning committee.

Together, Rita and Rick created, developed and led fundraising initiatives that raised more than $120 million for organizations in South Florida, a legacy that continues today.

In 1982, the Cases launched Rick Case Bikes for Kids, which has since distributed more than 120,000 new and gently used bicycles to children in need during the holidays. In 2015, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Rita launched the establishment of ‘A Rick Case Habitat Community.’ When complete, this Pompano Beach community of 76 homes will be the largest affordable homeownership community in the county’s history.

About The Rick Case Automotive Group

Founded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and President and CEO Rita Case was named the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year. Rick Case Automotive Group is the nation’s largest female owned and operated automotive dealer group in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 12 dealerships in Florida and Georgia. The South Florida dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers’ (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector. The organization is committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry. NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area.