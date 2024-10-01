DOMO Chemicals unveils new sustainable polyamide solutions at Fakuma 2024

DOMO Chemicals, a global leader in sustainable engineered materials, has
once again earned the prestigious EcoVadis Gold medal, now ranking in the
top 2% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide. With an 8-point
improvement from the previous year, DOMO’s CEO Yves Bonte proudly stated:
“DOMO is the recognized leader in sustainable polyamide materials. We set
the standard for sustainability, which we are highlighting under the theme
‘Caring for a Better Tomorrow’ at Fakuma 2024.”
This year, DOMO has made significant progress in securing new certifications
in several areas, including sustainable sourcing. Building on its successful
ISCC+ certifications in Germany, Poland and Italy, DOMO has now achieved
this certification for its newest plant in Haiyan, China. This enables the
company to offer environmentally friendly versions of its DOMAMIDR and
TECHNYLR polyamide 6 and 66 products through the mass balance method,
providing sustainable solutions across its entire product portfolio.
Turning used fish nets into opportunity
One of DOMO’s standout offerings at Fakuma is its expanded range of TECHNYLR
4EARTHR recycled solutions, featuring polyamides made from post-consumer
fishing nets. In partnership with Sea2See, an organization committed to the
collection and reuse of discarded fishing nets in Africa, DOMO’s innovative
solution not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also supports local
communities by generating income from the recovery of these materials.
Pioneering lightweight solutions for mobility
The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on lightweighting to reduce
emissions. In collaboration with BRANO, DOMO has developed a lightweight
polyamide brake pedal for a heavy-duty truck, reducing the weight of the
part by approximately 27% and the overall cost of the final component by
some 60%. This innovation demonstrates the immense potential of DOMO’s
materials to replace metal in critical components.
Another exciting reveal at Fakuma is TECHNYLR LITE, a groundbreaking
polyamide-based unidirectional (UD) composite tape. Reinforced with glass or
carbon fiber, this tape offers outstanding strength and stiffness, making it
a versatile metal replacement in the automotive, sports and leisure, and
construction sectors. Visitors at Fakuma will have the opportunity to
explore how this product is revolutionizing lightweight design across
multiple industries.
Innovative solutions for food and water safety
DOMO is also launching two new PA6 solutions certified for food and water
contact, including WRAS hot water temperature certification. The innovative
TECHNYLR SAFE C range cuts CO2 emissions by nearly 22% compared to
traditional brass components. These solutions are ideal for water management
applications such as filtration systems, pumps and valves, offering safer
and more sustainable alternatives to conventional materials.
Meeting the challenges of e-mobility and urbanization
DOMO contributes to global trends through its smart materials that improve
lives around the world. With the growing demand for flame retardant and high
temperature polymers in e-mobility and electronic components, DOMO is
expanding its TECHNYLR ONE range. Now available with high glass content,
this solution offers improved flame retardance, electrical protection and
thermal resistance, making it ideal for large structural parts in the
electrical and electronics sectors.
High performance polyamide materials for flexible packaging
Based on DOMO’s integrated polyamide 6 production, which ensures consistent
quality and product consistency, DOMAMIDR polyamide 6-based high-viscosity
polymers have excellent technical properties. These solutions are used in a
wide range of applications including flexible, pharmaceutical, medical and
industrial packaging, taking advantage of the unique barrier and mechanical
properties of the base polymer. To highlight the key role of polyamide as a
high-performance material for recyclable packaging applications, DOMO
Chemicals recently joined with key players in the polyamide industry to form
the Advanced Packaging Association (APA). The non-profit organization is
dedicated to demonstrating the environmental sustainability and
recyclability of polyamide-based packaging.
Visit DOMO at Fakuma 2024
More Stories
CAMBRIDGE GaN DEVICES TAKES PART IN G7 AND OECD INTERGOVERNMENTAL SEMICONDUCTOR EVENTS
Reliable and easy current measurement in DAQ systems with current transducers featuring a voltage output
Siemens PR – New Industrial 5G Router