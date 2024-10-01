DOMO Chemicals unveils new sustainable polyamide solutions at Fakuma 2024

DOMO Chemicals, a global leader in sustainable engineered materials, has

once again earned the prestigious EcoVadis Gold medal, now ranking in the

top 2% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide. With an 8-point

improvement from the previous year, DOMO’s CEO Yves Bonte proudly stated:

“DOMO is the recognized leader in sustainable polyamide materials. We set

the standard for sustainability, which we are highlighting under the theme

‘Caring for a Better Tomorrow’ at Fakuma 2024.”

This year, DOMO has made significant progress in securing new certifications

in several areas, including sustainable sourcing. Building on its successful

ISCC+ certifications in Germany, Poland and Italy, DOMO has now achieved

this certification for its newest plant in Haiyan, China. This enables the

company to offer environmentally friendly versions of its DOMAMIDR and

TECHNYLR polyamide 6 and 66 products through the mass balance method,

providing sustainable solutions across its entire product portfolio.

Turning used fish nets into opportunity

One of DOMO’s standout offerings at Fakuma is its expanded range of TECHNYLR

4EARTHR recycled solutions, featuring polyamides made from post-consumer

fishing nets. In partnership with Sea2See, an organization committed to the

collection and reuse of discarded fishing nets in Africa, DOMO’s innovative

solution not only reduces reliance on fossil fuels but also supports local

communities by generating income from the recovery of these materials.

Pioneering lightweight solutions for mobility

The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on lightweighting to reduce

emissions. In collaboration with BRANO, DOMO has developed a lightweight

polyamide brake pedal for a heavy-duty truck, reducing the weight of the

part by approximately 27% and the overall cost of the final component by

some 60%. This innovation demonstrates the immense potential of DOMO’s

materials to replace metal in critical components.

Another exciting reveal at Fakuma is TECHNYLR LITE, a groundbreaking

polyamide-based unidirectional (UD) composite tape. Reinforced with glass or

carbon fiber, this tape offers outstanding strength and stiffness, making it

a versatile metal replacement in the automotive, sports and leisure, and

construction sectors. Visitors at Fakuma will have the opportunity to

explore how this product is revolutionizing lightweight design across

multiple industries.

Innovative solutions for food and water safety

DOMO is also launching two new PA6 solutions certified for food and water

contact, including WRAS hot water temperature certification. The innovative

TECHNYLR SAFE C range cuts CO2 emissions by nearly 22% compared to

traditional brass components. These solutions are ideal for water management

applications such as filtration systems, pumps and valves, offering safer

and more sustainable alternatives to conventional materials.

Meeting the challenges of e-mobility and urbanization

DOMO contributes to global trends through its smart materials that improve

lives around the world. With the growing demand for flame retardant and high

temperature polymers in e-mobility and electronic components, DOMO is

expanding its TECHNYLR ONE range. Now available with high glass content,

this solution offers improved flame retardance, electrical protection and

thermal resistance, making it ideal for large structural parts in the

electrical and electronics sectors.

High performance polyamide materials for flexible packaging

Based on DOMO’s integrated polyamide 6 production, which ensures consistent

quality and product consistency, DOMAMIDR polyamide 6-based high-viscosity

polymers have excellent technical properties. These solutions are used in a

wide range of applications including flexible, pharmaceutical, medical and

industrial packaging, taking advantage of the unique barrier and mechanical

properties of the base polymer. To highlight the key role of polyamide as a

high-performance material for recyclable packaging applications, DOMO

Chemicals recently joined with key players in the polyamide industry to form

the Advanced Packaging Association (APA). The non-profit organization is

dedicated to demonstrating the environmental sustainability and

recyclability of polyamide-based packaging.

