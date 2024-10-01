CAMBRIDGE GaN DEVICES TAKES PART IN G7 AND OECD INTERGOVERNMENTAL SEMICONDUCTOR EVENTS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company

that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener

electronics possible, is taking part in two international events aimed at

increasing the resilience of the semiconductor value chain and promoting

information exchange and closer coordination between governments on

semiconductors. On 26th September, Simon Stacey (CCO) at CGD is a panellist

at the seventh meeting of the OECD Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network.

Then later, CGD’s CEO, Giorgia Longobardi and other senior members of the

company’s leadership team will participate in the stakeholder forum

preceding the G7 Semiconductor Points of Contact Group,, attended by key

government officials and industry executives.

andrea BricConi | Chief MARKETING Officer, CGD

“We are excited and honoured that CGD, a relatively young company, has been

recognised and invited to contribute to such important international

discussions on the future of the semiconductor industry. GaN ICs are helping

redefine the efficiency and power density of electronics systems, and it is

important that governments, communities and business leaders are informed of

the part that electronics plays in every aspect of our lives today – from

the cars that we drive to the food that we eat; to the design of our homes,

workplaces and cities; and from systems that improve our health to the way

we communicate. Literally, every sphere of life is today enabled by

electronics systems, and every electronics system needs to be powered. GaN

can do that more efficiently than previous silicon-based devices, and CGD

enthusiastically welcomes the opportunity to be part of the discussion.”

Semiconductors have been brought into sharp focus for governments around the

world, particularly after supply chain crunches of Covid-19. The OECD

Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network

<https://www.oecd.org/en/netwo rks/semiconductor-informal- exchange-network.ht

ml> was set up last year to help governments identify potential policy

synergies for future collaboration. It’s activities include: mapping the

semiconductor ecosystem; developing a semiconductor taxonomy and gathering

semiconductor production data; and providing an inventory of policies

supporting the semiconductor ecosystem

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN

transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and

compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by

delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaNT

technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is

rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A

fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its

founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still

retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics

and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is

protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, which is a result

of the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial

expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the

power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of

its proprietary technology.