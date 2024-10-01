CAMBRIDGE GaN DEVICES TAKES PART IN G7 AND OECD INTERGOVERNMENTAL SEMICONDUCTOR EVENTS

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company
that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener
electronics possible, is taking part in two international events aimed at
increasing the resilience of the semiconductor value chain and promoting
information exchange and closer coordination between governments on
semiconductors. On 26th September, Simon Stacey (CCO) at CGD is a panellist
at the seventh meeting of the OECD Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network.
Then later, CGD’s CEO, Giorgia Longobardi and other senior members of the
company’s leadership team will participate in the stakeholder forum
preceding the G7 Semiconductor Points of Contact Group,, attended by key
government officials and industry executives.
andrea BricConi | Chief MARKETING Officer, CGD
“We are excited and honoured that CGD, a relatively young company, has been
recognised and invited to contribute to such important international
discussions on the future of the semiconductor industry. GaN ICs are helping
redefine the efficiency and power density of electronics systems, and it is
important that governments, communities and business leaders are informed of
the part that electronics plays in every aspect of our lives today – from
the cars that we drive to the food that we eat; to the design of our homes,
workplaces and cities; and from systems that improve our health to the way
we communicate. Literally, every sphere of life is today enabled by
electronics systems, and every electronics system needs to be powered. GaN
can do that more efficiently than previous silicon-based devices, and CGD
enthusiastically welcomes the opportunity to be part of the discussion.”
Semiconductors have been brought into sharp focus for governments around the
world, particularly after supply chain crunches of Covid-19. The OECD
Semiconductor Informal Exchange Network
<https://www.oecd.org/en/netwo
ml> was set up last year to help governments identify potential policy
synergies for future collaboration. It’s activities include: mapping the
semiconductor ecosystem; developing a semiconductor taxonomy and gathering
semiconductor production data; and providing an inventory of policies
supporting the semiconductor ecosystem
About Cambridge GaN Devices
Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN
transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and
compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by
delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaNT
technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is
rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A
fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its
founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still
retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics
and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is
protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, which is a result
of the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial
expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the
power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of
its proprietary technology.
