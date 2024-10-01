Reliable and easy current measurement in DAQ systems with current transducers featuring a voltage output

Available from Danisense <https://www.danisense.com/> , the leader in

high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is a

range of current transducers with voltage output, designed to streamline the

workflow for engineers utilizing data acquisition (DAQ) systems. These

devices integrate the burden resistor directly into the current transducer,

mitigating the risk of miscalculations. With a single datasheet, users can

promptly commence precise and reliable current measurements in their

specific applications.

For data acquisition users usually employ a variety of instruments,

extending beyond traditional oscilloscopes. These instruments often lack a

direct current sensor. Consequently, when users require a precision current

sensor, they must also use a burden resistor to facilitate the connection.

However, this often poses a significant challenge: users need to align the

specifications of the current sensor with those of the burden resistor. The

complexity of these specifications leaves considerable room for error.

The DS, DM and DL series current transducers with voltage output from

Danisense offer users highly reliable and accurate options for precise

measurements of AC and DC currents from 55A up to 3000A. The products are

ideal for a wide range of applications, particularly in harsh environments

and high-temperature settings such as e-mobility, solar, and wind energy

sectors. The high-temperature range capability of Danisense’s current

transducers is especially beneficial in these fields. They offer a 1V or 10V

BNC voltage output connection, a large aperture (up to 68mm) and very low

linearity errors. All products are housed in full aluminum casings for

superior EMI shielding and incorporate Danisense’s Fluxgate technology. This

closed-loop compensated technology with fixed excitation frequency and

second harmonic zero flux detection ensures best-in-class accuracy and

stability.

For high-power current sensing needs up to 11kA, the DR series products with

voltage output are ideally suited. The transducer core is optimized for high

immunity against external magnetic fields. Additional features include a

very large aperture of up to 150mm, very low linearity errors, a 3-pin XLR

mini connector for voltage output and an advanced sensor protection circuit

(ASPC).

For further information about Danisense’s current transducers with voltage

output please visit: https://danisense.com/products /

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.