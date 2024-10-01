Reliable and easy current measurement in DAQ systems with current transducers featuring a voltage output

Available from Danisense <https://www.danisense.com/> , the leader in
high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is a
range of current transducers with voltage output, designed to streamline the
workflow for engineers utilizing data acquisition (DAQ) systems. These
devices integrate the burden resistor directly into the current transducer,
mitigating the risk of miscalculations. With a single datasheet, users can
promptly commence precise and reliable current measurements in their
specific applications.
For data acquisition users usually employ a variety of instruments,
extending beyond traditional oscilloscopes. These instruments often lack a
direct current sensor. Consequently, when users require a precision current
sensor, they must also use a burden resistor to facilitate the connection.
However, this often poses a significant challenge: users need to align the
specifications of the current sensor with those of the burden resistor. The
complexity of these specifications leaves considerable room for error.
The DS, DM and DL series current transducers with voltage output from
Danisense offer users highly reliable and accurate options for precise
measurements of AC and DC currents from 55A up to 3000A. The products are
ideal for a wide range of applications, particularly in harsh environments
and high-temperature settings such as e-mobility, solar, and wind energy
sectors. The high-temperature range capability of Danisense’s current
transducers is especially beneficial in these fields. They offer a 1V or 10V
BNC voltage output connection, a large aperture (up to 68mm) and very low
linearity errors. All products are housed in full aluminum casings for
superior EMI shielding and incorporate Danisense’s Fluxgate technology. This
closed-loop compensated technology with fixed excitation frequency and
second harmonic zero flux detection ensures best-in-class accuracy and
stability.
For high-power current sensing needs up to 11kA, the DR series products with
voltage output are ideally suited. The transducer core is optimized for high
immunity against external magnetic fields. Additional features include a
very large aperture of up to 150mm, very low linearity errors, a 3-pin XLR
mini connector for voltage output and an advanced sensor protection circuit
(ASPC).
For further information about Danisense’s current transducers with voltage
output please visit: https://danisense.com/products
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
