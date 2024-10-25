MIKROE delivers ultra-low power 915MHz LoraWAN data communications for IoT

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development

time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven

standards, has launched LR 11 Click, a new member of the company’s

1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards

that enables designers to a achieve energy-efficient, secure, and reliable,

long-distance, bi-directional 915MHz LoraWAN data communications. The board

features Ezurio’s 453-00139R LoraWAN module which integrates the Silicon

Labs EFR32 SoC and the Semtech SX1262 radio. It supports LoRaWAN classes A,

B, and C, and operates in the 902-928MHz frequency range with a typical

transmit power of up to 22dBm and a communications range of up to 15km. With

its extensive regulatory support and certifications, the LR 11 Click is

ideal for IoT devices, asset tracking, smart home systems, industrial

automation, and any application requiring long-range, battery-powered sensor

solutions.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “A special feature of the LR 11 Click

is an additional mikroBUST socket, which expands the board’s functionality

with peripherals such as sensors and LCDs. Added Click boards can

communicate with the onboard 453-00139R module through UART, SPI, or I2C

interfaces.”

LR 11 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUST socket and can be used on

any host system supporting the mikroBUST standard. It comes with the

mikroSDK open-source libraries and example code, offering unparalleled

flexibility for evaluation and customization. This Click board also includes

the innovative ClickID feature, which enables the host system to seamlessly

and automatically detect and identify it.

The LR 11 Click package also includes the 868/915MHz FlexDIPOLE antenna

which is matched with the Ezurio 453-00139R module delivering enhanced

connectivity and functionality, ensuring optimal performance for long-range

communication applications.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through

the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,

Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded WikiT platform with

more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,

compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral

boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUST; mikroSDKT; SiBrainT

and DISCONT are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100

leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development

boards.