MIKROE delivers ultra-low power 915MHz LoraWAN data communications for IoT

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development
time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven
standards, has launched LR 11 Click, a new member of the company’s
1750-strong mikroBUST -enabled Click boardT family of compact add-on boards
that enables designers to a achieve energy-efficient, secure, and reliable,
long-distance, bi-directional 915MHz LoraWAN data communications. The board
features Ezurio’s 453-00139R LoraWAN module which integrates the Silicon
Labs EFR32 SoC and the Semtech SX1262 radio. It supports LoRaWAN classes A,
B, and C, and operates in the 902-928MHz frequency range with a typical
transmit power of up to 22dBm and a communications range of up to 15km. With
its extensive regulatory support and certifications, the LR 11 Click is
ideal for IoT devices, asset tracking, smart home systems, industrial
automation, and any application requiring long-range, battery-powered sensor
solutions.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “A special feature of the LR 11 Click
is an additional mikroBUST socket, which expands the board’s functionality
with peripherals such as sensors and LCDs. Added Click boards can
communicate with the onboard 453-00139R module through UART, SPI, or I2C
interfaces.”
LR 11 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUST socket and can be used on
any host system supporting the mikroBUST standard. It comes with the
mikroSDK open-source libraries and example code, offering unparalleled
flexibility for evaluation and customization. This Click board also includes
the innovative ClickID feature, which enables the host system to seamlessly
and automatically detect and identify it.
The LR 11 Click package also includes the 868/915MHz FlexDIPOLE antenna
which is matched with the Ezurio 453-00139R module delivering enhanced
connectivity and functionality, ensuring optimal performance for long-range
communication applications.
About MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through
the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.
With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day,
Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded WikiT platform with
more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards,
compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral
boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUST; mikroSDKT; SiBrainT
and DISCONT are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100
leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development
boards.
