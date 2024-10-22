HIL simulation & EV BMS test rig demo from Pickering Interfaces on show at Automotive Testing Expo North America in Novi, MI

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of modular signal switching and
sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and verification in
automotive applications ranging from ECUs and body control modules to
infotainment and ABS brake controllers – including HIL
(hardware-in-the-loop) simulation and BMS (battery management system) test –
on booth #14995 at Automotive Testing Expo North America 2024, taking place
from October 22-24 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, USA.
Automotive Testing Expo is an international event series dedicated to
automotive testing, development, and validation, taking place annually in
Michigan, Shanghai, and Stuttgart, plus alternate years in Chennai and
Seoul. In North America, it’s the leading event for technologies in ADAS and
autonomous vehicle testing, EV and hybrid powertrain testing, hot and cold
climate testing, aerodynamics and wind tunnel testing, EMI and NVH test and
analysis, and the full spectrum of vehicle, component, and systems test and
validation technologies – everything you need to build better cars and
accelerate testing and development programs. With more than 250 exhibitors,
visitors can expect to see the most up-to-date technologies in test rigs,
end-of-line testing, simulation packages, durability testing, crash testing,
dynamometers, emission measurement systems, and data analytics, as well as
service providers such as proving grounds and test facilities.
Outlining the EV BMS test rig demo, Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product
Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric
vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective
testing and validation of battery management systems (BMS). Using modular,
PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages for BMS HIL
(hardware-in-the-loop) test, including flexibility to optimize the test
system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving
needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system
longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration
of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”
The BMS HIL test demo includes the following Pickering products:
. PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked
architecture
. PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken
wires
. High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules
. Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and
connectors
For more details on this application, please visit:
www.pickeringtest.com/bms
Pickering is focused on ways to make automotive ECU/VCU and BMS testing
easier, faster, and more reliable. Alongside its BMS demo, Pickering will
also showcase its range of modular signal switching, sensor simulation and
HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) systems, optimized for functional test and
validation of automotive electronics.
Free to attend in the Innovation Showcase seminar program, at 2:10 pm on
Wednesday, October 23rd, Mitchell Kelley, Field Sales Engineer at Pickering
Interfaces, will present his session, “Millivolt to microvolt: how your BMS
can enable more miles.” This session focuses on BMS accuracy improvements
that can extend the range of battery packs.
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest
range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and
PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic
test tools, and our application software and drivers created by our in-house
software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace
& defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor.
For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales
contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.
