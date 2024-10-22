HIL simulation & EV BMS test rig demo from Pickering Interfaces on show at Automotive Testing Expo North America in Novi, MI

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of modular signal switching and

sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and verification in

automotive applications ranging from ECUs and body control modules to

infotainment and ABS brake controllers – including HIL

(hardware-in-the-loop) simulation and BMS (battery management system) test –

on booth #14995 at Automotive Testing Expo North America 2024, taking place

from October 22-24 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, USA.

Automotive Testing Expo is an international event series dedicated to

automotive testing, development, and validation, taking place annually in

Michigan, Shanghai, and Stuttgart, plus alternate years in Chennai and

Seoul. In North America, it’s the leading event for technologies in ADAS and

autonomous vehicle testing, EV and hybrid powertrain testing, hot and cold

climate testing, aerodynamics and wind tunnel testing, EMI and NVH test and

analysis, and the full spectrum of vehicle, component, and systems test and

validation technologies – everything you need to build better cars and

accelerate testing and development programs. With more than 250 exhibitors,

visitors can expect to see the most up-to-date technologies in test rigs,

end-of-line testing, simulation packages, durability testing, crash testing,

dynamometers, emission measurement systems, and data analytics, as well as

service providers such as proving grounds and test facilities.

Outlining the EV BMS test rig demo, Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product

Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric

vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective

testing and validation of battery management systems (BMS). Using modular,

PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages for BMS HIL

(hardware-in-the-loop) test, including flexibility to optimize the test

system to meet exact requirements; simple modification to address evolving

needs; and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system

longevity and mitigates obsolescence, while providing seamless integration

of multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”

The BMS HIL test demo includes the following Pickering products:

. PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked

architecture

. PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken

wires

. High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules

. Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and

connectors

For more details on this application, please visit:

www.pickeringtest.com/bms

Pickering is focused on ways to make automotive ECU/VCU and BMS testing

easier, faster, and more reliable. Alongside its BMS demo, Pickering will

also showcase its range of modular signal switching, sensor simulation and

HIL (hardware-in-the-loop) systems, optimized for functional test and

validation of automotive electronics.

Free to attend in the Innovation Showcase seminar program, at 2:10 pm on

Wednesday, October 23rd, Mitchell Kelley, Field Sales Engineer at Pickering

Interfaces, will present his session, “Millivolt to microvolt: how your BMS

can enable more miles.” This session focuses on BMS accuracy improvements

that can extend the range of battery packs.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard

three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,

availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:

www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &

simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the largest

range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and

PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic

test tools, and our application software and drivers created by our in-house

software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and

have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering

Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,

Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional

representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We

currently serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace

& defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor.

For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales

contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.