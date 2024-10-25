CERN selects Danisense DM1200 DCCT for technical facelift and renovation program of North Area

For a for technical facelift and renovation program of its North Area (NA),

CERN has selected the DM1200 zero-flux DC current transducer (DCCT) from

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for

demanding applications, for use in the CERN-designed POLARIS power

converters.

Comments Miguel Cerqueira Bastos, Section Leader in the Electrical Power

Converter group at CERN: “The DM1200 is a current output DCCT and, as such,

it provides a current signal proportional to the measured current, which in

this case is the output current of the POLARIS power converter. We convert

the output current from the DCCT into a voltage signal, then digitize it,

and use it in a digital current loop to precisely control the current in the

magnets of the NA experimental lines.” Based on Danisense’s ultra stable

closed loop flux gate technology, the DM1200 current transducer benefits

from very low offset and ultra low drift. The device was successfully

evaluated by CERN for use with DC currents up to 2kA with a linearity error

less than 1 ppm. With its specific design it provides high resolution for

precise monitoring, reliable and consistent performance, and ruggedness for

durability.

Danisense’s DM1200 DCCT has been chosen for the new POLARIS power converter

series because of its excellent balance between performance and cost at

primary currents as high as 2kA.

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.