CERN selects Danisense DM1200 DCCT for technical facelift and renovation program of North Area

For a for technical facelift and renovation program of its North Area (NA),
CERN has selected the DM1200 zero-flux DC current transducer (DCCT) from
Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for
demanding applications, for use in the CERN-designed POLARIS power
converters.
Comments Miguel Cerqueira Bastos, Section Leader in the Electrical Power
Converter group at CERN: “The DM1200 is a current output DCCT and, as such,
it provides a current signal proportional to the measured current, which in
this case is the output current of the POLARIS power converter. We convert
the output current from the DCCT into a voltage signal, then digitize it,
and use it in a digital current loop to precisely control the current in the
magnets of the NA experimental lines.” Based on Danisense’s ultra stable
closed loop flux gate technology, the DM1200 current transducer benefits
from very low offset and ultra low drift. The device was successfully
evaluated by CERN for use with DC currents up to 2kA with a linearity error
less than 1 ppm. With its specific design it provides high resolution for
precise monitoring, reliable and consistent performance, and ruggedness for
durability.
Danisense’s DM1200 DCCT has been chosen for the new POLARIS power converter
series because of its excellent balance between performance and cost at
primary currents as high as 2kA.
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
