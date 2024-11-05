AMPERE EV PARTNERS WITH LEGACY EV – ATOM DRIVE SYSTEMS & TRAINING AVAILABLE THROUGH LEADING EV PARTS DISTRIBUTOR AND TRAINING FACILITY

Ampere EV is excited to announce its partnership with Legacy EV, a one-stop solution

for EV kits, components, education, & build-support. Legacy EV is selling Ampere EV’s comprehensive Atom Drive EV Powertrain system, and offers courses on proper installation of Atom Drive EV powertrains, in addition to their wide-ranging EV education courses and certifications.

This partnership will be on full display at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV in the Legacy EV Booth (24913, Central Hall), with the Legacy EV education and training team performing a live install demonstration of an Atom Drive EV system on a Factory Five 818 chassis. The 2024 SEMA Show will take place from November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“This is an exciting opportunity for all of us,” stated Ampere EV CEO Matt White. “Legacy EV has established itself as a premier resource for parts and education in the EV conversion and repowering space, and had worked hard to develop training to speed adoption. Likewise, our holistic Atom Drive system seeks to speed up adoption, and increase profitability for conversion shops by delivering everything required to perform a complete installation in one kit, with optional features that allow specialists to deliver a premium driving experience. Now, installers can get system-specific training and Atom Drive systems from a single, established and respected source in Legacy EV.”

“This partnership with an Ampere EV marks an exciting step for the EV conversion industry,” said Mavrick Knoles, President of Legacy EV. “It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come, with solutions like the Atom Drive System now making high-quality EV installations faster and more accessible than ever. We’ve developed specific training for the Atom Drive System to ensure shops can easily install it and deliver top-notch results. This kind of progress is what will keep pushing our industry forward.”

ABOUT AMPERE EV

Ampere EV is made up of a team of designers, engineers, and automotive enthusiasts who are bringing OEM-level vehicle integration to the EV conversion market. Ampere EV’s modular approach to the conversion process allows them to design and produce components for series production, rather than being built-to-order. The company’s Atom Drive System offers unparalleled value, integration ease, and engineering features.

ABOUT LEGACY EV

Legacy EV is the market leader in aftermarket EV applications. Legacy offers fully integrated EV systems from top manufacturers, certified EV technician training programs, and EV design consultation for businesses around the world. The transition to electric vehicles does not mean we have to give up the cars we love and the auto-shops we trust. With support from Legacy EV, builders around the world are ensuring the transition to EV both honors the past, while protecting the future.