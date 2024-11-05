Southfield Classics Develops 50-State Legal Replica Car Platform Using Ampere EV Atom Drive System!

Ampere EV is pleased to announce that Southfield Classics has achieved CARB-, EPA- and DOT-certification of its electric vehicle chassis for use in low-volume vehicle manufacturing. Southfield Classics is using Ampere EV’s Atom Drive system for propulsion, safety, range, and modern vehicle feature integrations like Navigation, Android/CarPlay, CCS Fast Charging, cabin heat and AC, and more. The chassis will be on display at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nevada from November 5th – 8th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the Central Hall.

Southfield Classics worked closely with SEMA Garage to ensure strict adherence to government regulations on low-volume vehicle manufacturing guidelines, including regulations of propulsion system requirements mandated by the NHTSA, EPA, and CARB. The integration of Ampere EV’s Atom Drive EV Powertrain on Southfield Classics Low Volume Replica Chassis meets all the requirements, allowing Southfield and companies using the Southfield Replica Chassis to manufacture classic vehicles that are certified as new. This chassis will underpin the company’s SC31T Chevy 3100 restomod pickups, in addition to other chassis that the company expects to achieve certification on in the future.

“Southfield Classics’ certified Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturer chassis is one of the first-of-its-kind, and represents a monumental shift for the many high-quality builders who restore classics, and hot rods,” stated Ampere EV CEO Matt White. “Federal Certification of this chassis and powertrain means that low volume builders can leverage the same opportunities as major OEMs, making these vehicles more readily available to passionate enthusiasts. We are honored to be the EV powertrain solution for Southfield Classics.”

“We did our research on the EPA regulations and went through the replica car law extensively,” explained Southfield Classics General Manager Dan Paul. “In order to be a manufacturer under this law, everything must be warrantied, so we use all new components. This chassis has the Ampere 42 kWh battery system and Cascadia iM-225 on an in-house-designed frame with premium new parts.”

Paul will be hosting a seminar at SEMA at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 5th at Booth 24401 in the FutureTech Booth, highlighting the certification process and the critical assistance Southfield received from SEMA Garage.

Until 2015, the United States had just one system for regulating automobiles, which was designed for companies that mass-produce millions of vehicles. The Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act program recognizes the unique challenges faced by companies that produce a small number of custom cars. According to SEMA Action Network (SAN), the replica car law and implementing regulations allow a low-volume manufacturer to construct up to 325 such replica cars a year subject to federal regulatory oversight. Low-volume vehicle manufacturers must first register with NHTSA, EPA, and CARB before selling vehicles.

ABOUT AMPERE EV

Ampere EV is the leader in developing and manufacturing holistic electric vehicle powertrain systems for low volume manufacturers, series production vehicles and fleet repowering. The company’s world-class engineers designed its Atom Drive System for adaptability and integration into a myriad of vehicle chassis. Ampere EV’s Atom Drive System includes standard features that ensure system reliability, longevity, and safety in every equipped vehicle, and provides advanced, industry-leading optional features that deliver uncompromising comfort, convenience, and performance.

ABOUT SOUTHFIELD CLASSICS

The Intersection of Proficiency in Classic Automobiles, Hot Rods, and Electrification personify Southfield Classics’ mission. The company’s accomplished team boasts extensive experience in classic car restoration, hot rod innovation, and pioneering electric adaptations. Southfield Classics is revolutionizing the classics domain while safeguarding its legacy and character through premium low-volume manufacturing of classics and hot rods.

