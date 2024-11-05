Automechanika Shanghai celebrates 20 years with interactive anniversary events

In honour of the 20th anniversary of Automechanika Shanghai, the fair will provide unique experiential activities for visitors to enjoy, incorporating the elements of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) as a through line for them all. The show will take place from 2 to 5 December, and anticipates a record 6,500 exhibitors across 350,000 sqm and 14 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). These immersive programmes will underscore the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and best practices.

Walk for Nature

In line with its sustainability focus, Automechanika Shanghai will introduce a step-counting challenge for participants during the four-day event. Attendees will have the opportunity to track their steps through the application as they explore the fair’s expansive 14 halls. Participants can count their steps individually or as a group, with their efforts rewarded through a monetary donation to support community tree planting. This initiative aligns with the fair’s commitment to environmental protection, linking closely with the show’s overarching theme of driving a sustainable future and the overall industry direction towards new energy and sustainable solutions.

Quest for a Racing Master

Together with promoting sustainability, Automechanika Shanghai will also foster community engagement within the Customising x Tech Area in Hall 8.2. Across the show period, the area will celebrate motorsports culture with a simulated car contest open to visitors and exhibitors alike. Conducted in collaboration with international car clubs and organisations, the immersive competition will deliver an engaging simulated racing experience on real world tracks. To enhance the excitement, professionals from Shanghai Volkswagen 333 Racing Team, PEGASUS Racing Team, and HIPOSR Racing Team will showcase their skills through races over three days of the fair. This not only highlights the competitive spirit of driving culture, but also aims to foster a sense of community, facilitating social connections and relationship building opportunities within the automotive industry.

Yangtze River Delta Industrial Visits

In addition to the fair, visitors can journey through the thriving automotive manufacturing hub of the Yangtze River Delta region. The outings will promote transparency by giving industry stakeholders an inside look into key automotive facilities and research institutes that are spearheading the development of new energy, autonomous driving and intelligent vehicle progress in China. The tours will extend across three different areas within the region, which have all been selected based on their application of emerging trends:

* Changzhou, Jiangsu Tour (4 December 2024): The tour will visit an NEV manufacturer, and a power battery and charging network company. Changzhou accounts for 10 percent of the country’s total new energy vehicle exports, with the output value of the sector exceeding USD 106 billion in 2023[1]. It stands as a key cluster for power batteries and components with industry leaders like BYD, CATL and Li Auto setting their manufacturing bases in the city.

* Jiading, Shanghai Tour (5 December 2024): The tour will visit an NEV manufacturer, a smart manufacturing factory and a LIDAR technology manufacturer. Jiading saw a 35 percent increase in the production of new energy vehicles in 2023 and established the country’s first enclosed testing zone for intelligent connected vehicles, which is further encouraging the application of autonomous driving[2].

* Hefei, Anhui Tour (5 December 2024): The tour will visit an NEV manufacturer, a 5G smart connected vehicle data centre, and an NEV motor control factory. The automotive industry has seen rapid growth in Hefei, which now hosts many major automakers including BYD, Changan, JAC Motors, NIO, and Volkswagen.

Alongside these three highlighted activities, the interactive nature of the fair continues with eight visiting routes based on industry trends found at the exhibition like alternative energies and drive systems, smart driving, automotive services, and lifestyle, facilitating effective networking for exhibitors and visitors. There will also be a 20th Anniversary Live Broadcast, which will see the show partner with industry and mass media such as Chongqing Broadcasting Group and Jilin China News from 1 to 3 December 2024. They are set to present exhibition highlights and trends through expert interviews and interactive booth visits. In addition, the programme will also be broadcasted on the AMS Live digital platform.