CGD DEMOS 800 VDC MULTI-LEVEL INVERTER DEVELOPED USING GaN WITH IFPEN THAT OUTPERFORMS SiC

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company
that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener
electronics possible, and IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), a major French
public research and training organization in the fields of energy,
transport and the environment, have developed a demo which confirms the
suitability of CGD’s ICeGaN®650 V GaN ICs in a multi-level, 800 VDC
inverter. The demo delivers super-high power density – 30 kW/l – which is
greater than can be achieved by more expensive, state-of-the-art silicon-
carbide (SiC)-based devices. The inverter realization also demonstrates the
ease of paralleling that ICeGaN technology enables; each inverter node has
three 25mΩ / 650V ICeGaN ICs – 36 devices in total – in parallel.
andrea BricConi | Chief MARKETING Officer, CGD
“We are super excited at this first result of our partnership with IFPEN.
800 VDC supports the 800 V bus which is being increasingly adopted by the
EV industry. By addressing automotive and other high voltage inverter
applications with energy-efficient ICeGaN-based solutions we are delivering
on CGD’s key commitment – sustainability.”
This multi-level GaN Inverters can power electric motors to over 100 kW
peak, 75 kW continuous power. The CGD/IFPEN demo features: a high voltage
input of up to 800Vdc; 3-phase output; a peak current of 125 Arms (10s)
(180 Apk); and a continuous current of 85 Arms continuous (120 Apk).
The ICeGaN multi-level design proposed by IFPEN reveals several compelling
benefits:
* Increased Efficiency: the improvement in the efficiency of the
traction inverter leads to an increase in battery range and a reduction in
charging cycles. It also leads to a reduction in battery cost if the
initial range (iso-range) is maintained;
* Higher switching frequencies: GaN transistors can operate at much
higher frequencies than silicon transistors. This reduces iron losses in
the motor, particularly in the case of machines with low inductances;
* Reduced Electromagnetic Interferences: 3-level topology minimizes
EMI and enhances the reliability of the system;
* Enhanced thermal management: insulated metallized substrate boards
featuring an aluminium core facilitate superior thermal dissipation,
ensuring optimal operating temperatures and extending the lifespan of the
system and associated GaN devices;
* Modular design: this facilitates scalability and adaptability for
varying system requirements.
GAETANO DE PAOLA | PROGRAM MANAGER, ifpen
“Following the implementation of this inverter reference using CGD’s
enabling ICeGaN ICs coupled with innovative topologies, such as multi-level
solutions, IFPEN now strongly believes that GaN is a breakthrough
technology in terms of performance and cost for high-voltage traction
inverters.”
About Cambridge GaN Devices
Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN
transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and
compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by
delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN*
technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company
is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in
place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University,
and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin
Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage
Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN
HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP
portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The
technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an
extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been
fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.
About IFPEN
IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) is a major research and training player in
the fields of energy, transport and the environment. From scientific
concepts within the framework of fundamental research, through to
technological solutions in the context of applied research, innovation is
central to its activities, hinged around four strategic directions:
climate, environment and circular economy – renewable energies –
sustainable mobility – responsible oil and gas.
The aim of IFPEN’s R&I programs is to overcome existing scientific and
technological challenges in order to develop innovations that can be used
by industry. IFPEN has developed, since 20 years, a strong expertise in the
field of vehicle electrification. More than 50 patents have been deposited
in the fields of electrical motors design, advanced control laws, and
optimized power electrics systems for traction and energy generation and
recovery. In the field of sustainable mobility, power electronics is a key
factor for automotive electric powertrains and IFPEN know-how covers the
development domains from specification to operational validation tests on
the electric motors.
