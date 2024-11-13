CGD DEMOS 800 VDC MULTI-LEVEL INVERTER DEVELOPED USING GaN WITH IFPEN THAT OUTPERFORMS SiC

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company

that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener

electronics possible, and IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), a major French

public research and training organization in the fields of energy,

transport and the environment, have developed a demo which confirms the

suitability of CGD’s ICeGaN®650 V GaN ICs in a multi-level, 800 VDC

inverter. The demo delivers super-high power density – 30 kW/l – which is

greater than can be achieved by more expensive, state-of-the-art silicon-

carbide (SiC)-based devices. The inverter realization also demonstrates the

ease of paralleling that ICeGaN technology enables; each inverter node has

three 25mΩ / 650V ICeGaN ICs – 36 devices in total – in parallel.

andrea BricConi | Chief MARKETING Officer, CGD

“We are super excited at this first result of our partnership with IFPEN.

800 VDC supports the 800 V bus which is being increasingly adopted by the

EV industry. By addressing automotive and other high voltage inverter

applications with energy-efficient ICeGaN-based solutions we are delivering

on CGD’s key commitment – sustainability.”

This multi-level GaN Inverters can power electric motors to over 100 kW

peak, 75 kW continuous power. The CGD/IFPEN demo features: a high voltage

input of up to 800Vdc; 3-phase output; a peak current of 125 Arms (10s)

(180 Apk); and a continuous current of 85 Arms continuous (120 Apk).

The ICeGaN multi-level design proposed by IFPEN reveals several compelling

benefits:

* Increased Efficiency: the improvement in the efficiency of the

traction inverter leads to an increase in battery range and a reduction in

charging cycles. It also leads to a reduction in battery cost if the

initial range (iso-range) is maintained;

* Higher switching frequencies: GaN transistors can operate at much

higher frequencies than silicon transistors. This reduces iron losses in

the motor, particularly in the case of machines with low inductances;

* Reduced Electromagnetic Interferences: 3-level topology minimizes

EMI and enhances the reliability of the system;

* Enhanced thermal management: insulated metallized substrate boards

featuring an aluminium core facilitate superior thermal dissipation,

ensuring optimal operating temperatures and extending the lifespan of the

system and associated GaN devices;

* Modular design: this facilitates scalability and adaptability for

varying system requirements.

GAETANO DE PAOLA | PROGRAM MANAGER, ifpen

“Following the implementation of this inverter reference using CGD’s

enabling ICeGaN ICs coupled with innovative topologies, such as multi-level

solutions, IFPEN now strongly believes that GaN is a breakthrough

technology in terms of performance and cost for high-voltage traction

inverters.”

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN

transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and

compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by

delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN*

technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company

is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in

place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University,

and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin

Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage

Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN

HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP

portfolio, which is a result of the company’s commitment to innovation. The

technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an

extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been

fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

About IFPEN

IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) is a major research and training player in

the fields of energy, transport and the environment. From scientific

concepts within the framework of fundamental research, through to

technological solutions in the context of applied research, innovation is

central to its activities, hinged around four strategic directions:

climate, environment and circular economy – renewable energies –

sustainable mobility – responsible oil and gas.

The aim of IFPEN’s R&I programs is to overcome existing scientific and

technological challenges in order to develop innovations that can be used

by industry. IFPEN has developed, since 20 years, a strong expertise in the

field of vehicle electrification. More than 50 patents have been deposited

in the fields of electrical motors design, advanced control laws, and

optimized power electrics systems for traction and energy generation and

recovery. In the field of sustainable mobility, power electronics is a key

factor for automotive electric powertrains and IFPEN know-how covers the

development domains from specification to operational validation tests on

the electric motors.