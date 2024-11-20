Copia Automation Launches AI-Powered Tool to Revolutionize Industrial Code Management

Copia Automation, the Industrial DevOps Platform and leader in AI for Industrial Code, has announced the launch of Copia Copilot, an AI-powered tool designed to transform how Controls Engineers write, manage, and document industrial code. This marks the first step in Copia’s mission to integrate AI into industrial automation, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and quality by automating routine tasks, simplifying processes, and supporting effective knowledge transfer and onboarding.

Advancing Industrial Automation with AI-Driven Solutions

Copia Copilot introduces advanced features, including code documentation, code translation, and intelligent code modification. These tools enable Operational Technology (OT) engineers to streamline development, reduce downtime, and uphold high standards of quality, security, and compliance.

Adam Gluck, Founder and CEO of Copia Automation, emphasized the transformative potential of the new tool. He noted that Copia Copilot empowers engineers to automate repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on innovation and value creation within their organizations. He described Copia Copilot as a critical step in reshaping industrial code development and disaster recovery management.

Core Capabilities of Copia Copilot

Copia Copilot leverages sophisticated AI models to assist engineers with key tasks:

– Code documentation: Generates clear and consistent documentation for PLC and other industrial code, minimizing manual work.

– Code translation: Facilitates seamless conversion between Ladder Logic and Structured Text, enabling multi-language proficiency.

– Code summarization: Explains code functionality through intuitive queries.

– Code modification: Helps refine, format, and troubleshoot code, enhancing workflow efficiency.

– New code generation: Produces standard routines and custom code blocks to accelerate development cycles.

– File referencing: References PLC project files from Copia repositories for context-aware AI outputs.

Vision for the Future

Copia Automation envisions a future where AI seamlessly integrates into industrial code management. The introduction of Copia Copilot marks a pivotal step in this journey, setting a new standard for productivity and efficiency in the industrial automation industry.

Adam Gluck highlighted Copia’s commitment to innovation, aiming to address evolving challenges and drive greater value for organizations globally. He stressed the importance of Industrial DevOps in delivering the same transformative impact for manufacturing and distribution as traditional DevOps has brought to IT over the past fifteen years.

Availability

Copia Copilot is currently available in Beta. Expanded functionality and reach are planned for the coming months. To learn more, visit the deminar registration page at [copia.io/resources/copia-copilot-deminar](http://www.copia.io/resources/copia-copilot-deminar).

About Copia Automation

Copia Automation provides an Industrial DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to manage their operational technology effectively. The platform offers unparalleled visibility, governance, and control of automation code across multi-vendor devices, ensuring continuous quality control, increased uptime, automated backups, and proactive crisis management.

Headquartered in New York City, Copia Automation is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in Manufacturing. For more information, visit [www.copia.io](http://www.copia.io).