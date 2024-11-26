AUO Returning to CES Showcase Next Generation Smart Cockpit 2025

AUO, a global leader in advanced display Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for the mobility industry, will debut its next-generation Smart Cockpit 2025 at CES, January 7-10, 2025, in booth 4400, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Under the theme Infinite Future, Unlimited Possibilities, the Smart Cockpit 2025 will showcase AUO’s cutting-edge display HMI technology, enhanced by world-class climate operating units and HMI system solutions from its subsidiary, BHTC. The exhibit will also highlight AUO’s green mobility innovations, aligning with the sustainability goals of automotive OEMs and marking a new era of environmentally responsible technology.

“Following the success of our CES 2024 debut, we are excited to return with immersive and innovative solutions that inspire our customers and visitors,” said Frank Ko, CEO of AUO. “Our Smart Cockpit 2025 embodies a human-centric design philosophy and reinforces AUO’s commitment to technological advancement and sustainability.”

AUO’s 2023 acquisition of BHTC has enabled the integration of AUO’s advanced display and Micro LED technologies with BHTC’s HMI expertise. This synergy positions AUO as a unique supplier of comprehensive mobility solutions, spanning displays, operating systems, and integrated HMI hardware and software, delivering unparalleled value to clients.

After receiving the CES Best of Innovation Award in 2024, AUO’s Smart Cockpit 2025 continues to push boundaries with pioneering display HMI technologies. These innovations will create a fully immersive vehicle cockpit experience, from the front dash to the rear window, enhancing passenger engagement.

The booth will also feature AUO’s green solutions, including power-saving display innovations, reusable materials, and renewable energy applications. The company applies artificial intelligence and advanced wastewater treatment techniques to promote sustainable smart manufacturing. These efforts have earned recognition, such as the Manufacturing Leadership Award from the National Association of Manufacturers and inclusion in the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum. AUO extends its commitment to sustainability through carbon management practices, encouraging green production across its supply chain.

About AUO

Founded in 1996, AUO is a technology-driven company specializing in display-centric solutions for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, and education. Headquartered in Taiwan, AUO operates globally with 38,000 employees across Asia, the US, and Europe. Renowned for its dedication to ESG principles, AUO has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 13 consecutive years. In 2023, the company reported a consolidated net revenue of USD 8.07 billion. For more information, visit www.auo.com/en-global.

About AUO Mobility

With over 20 years of experience in automotive displays, AUO is among the top three suppliers of automotive panels worldwide. The company offers integrated in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, delivering progressive smart cockpit solutions to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.