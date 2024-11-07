Marquardt Components for Increased Safety and Efficiency in Automotive Fuel Cells

All from one source: Components from Marquardt for increased safety and efficiency in automotive fuel cell systems.

The global energy future increasingly depends on innovative technologies that ensure sustainable and emission-free energy supply. In this context, hydrogen has established itself as an important energy carrier, particularly in fuel cell technology, replacing fossil fuels.

Marquardt, a leading developer of energy management systems, specializes in developing components and technologies that increase the efficiency and safety of fuel cell systems and contribute to their optimization. The company benefits from its extensive experience with battery management systems (BMS) for electromobility, parts of which are transferable to fuel cell systems. This combination of expertise enables flexible and scalable solutions that are crucial for both future mobility and stationary energy storage.

Cell Voltage Monitoring (CVM): Precise Cell Voltage Monitoring for Maximum Safety

Marquardt’s Cell Voltage Monitoring (CVM) system offers an advanced solution for continuously monitoring the voltage of individual cells in fuel cell or electrolyzer systems. Due to its scalable system architecture, the CVM can monitor up to 1,000 channels simultaneously, making it ideal for applications with a large number of cells, as seen in the automotive industry and stationary energy storage. The CVM system can measure cell voltages ranging from -25 V to +5 V, enabling the measurement of multiple individual cell blocks.

In a single fuel cell, a precision of up to ±5 mV can be achieved, allowing the smallest voltage deviations to be detected immediately and accurately. A key feature of the system is the galvanic isolation through transformers, meeting the highest safety standards. The CVM system can achieve an ASIL rating of up to ASIL-B, making it particularly suitable for safety-critical applications where failure could have serious consequences.

Additionally, the CVM system is designed for a wide operating temperature range from -40 °C to 105 °C, ensuring its operability in various environments. Optional expansion options, such as external temperature sensors or integrated fault memory, enhance reliability and facilitate diagnostics of the entire fuel cell system.

Cell Voltage Pick-Up (CVP): Robust Cell Connection for Reliable Data Transmission

Marquardt’s Cell Voltage Pick-Up (CVP) perfectly complements the CVM system by providing the physical connection between the cells of a fuel cell stack or electrolyzer and the CVM system. The CVP is designed for harsh conditions and stands out for its robustness, flexibility, and reliability. It can be adapted to different stack designs and cell distances, even with very small distances of less than 1 mm, allowing easy integration into existing systems.

The CVP is also highly resistant to mechanical shocks and vibrations, making it particularly suitable for mobile and industrial applications. Its stable and corrosion-resistant contacts ensure long-term reliable monitoring in the demanding environment of a fuel cell system. The easy installation and removal of the CVP reduce installation time and increase the system’s reliability by ensuring precise data transmission under all conditions. Moreover, the scalable design allows the same CVP design to be used multiple times per cell stack.

Comprehensive System Solution for the Automotive Industry and Stationary Storage Systems

The combination of CVM and CVP offers a comprehensive system solution for monitoring cell voltage in demanding applications and is widely used in the automotive industry, stationary energy storage systems, and industrial applications. In mobile applications, cell voltage monitoring is crucial to ensure the safety and reliability of hydrogen vehicles throughout their lifespan.

The CVM enables the early detection of faulty operating conditions through overvoltage and undervoltage, while the CVP ensures reliable data transmission even under the extreme conditions of vehicle operation. For stationary energy storage systems, which are often operated on a large scale, the CVM system provides significant added value through its scalability and precision.

The ability to monitor up to 1,000 cells simultaneously allows for detailed analysis and optimization of the entire system, while the CVP ensures loss-free transmission of cell voltage data, further enhancing the system’s efficiency. In industrial applications, particularly in the use of electrolyzers, reliability and adaptability are key factors. The CVP allows for flexible integration into different stack designs, while the CVM system ensures continuous monitoring to prevent production outages and maintain product quality.

With the ongoing development of fuel cell and electrolyzer systems, the combination of CVM and CVP will play an increasingly important role, forming the foundation for sustainable and efficient energy solutions in the future.

HV Current Sensor: Precise Monitoring for High-Voltage Applications

Marquardt’s High-Voltage Current Sensor (HV Current Sensor) is designed to provide precise measurement and monitoring of current flows in high-voltage batteries and fuel cell systems. This sensor is based on a shunt measurement method, where a small voltage drop across a resistor is measured and converted into a digital signal. This method offers exceptionally high measurement accuracy, which is critical for the efficiency and safety of modern energy systems.

With a measurement range from -2,000 A to +2,000 A, the HV Current Sensor is ideal for applications with high currents, such as in fuel cell vehicles and stationary energy storage systems. The sensor achieves a measurement accuracy of 0.005% and can capture rapid changes in current flow with a sampling rate of 1 kHz. Additionally, the sensor’s scalable platform architecture includes insulation resistance measurement functions, ensuring that no dangerous voltages are transferred to the vehicle chassis or other safety-critical components.

These safety features, combined with high measurement accuracy and flexibility, make the HV Current Sensor a key component in the development of safe and efficient fuel cell systems.

H2 Leakage Sensor: Safety through Early Detection of Hydrogen Leaks

Marquardt’s H2 Leakage Sensor is a crucial component for the safety of fuel cell systems, as it detects hydrogen leaks early and prevents potential hazards. Hydrogen is highly flammable, and even small leaks can lead to severe accidents, making reliable monitoring essential. The sensor is designed to precisely measure hydrogen concentrations below the explosive limit of 0-4 vol.-%. The sensor uses advanced technologies, such as thermal conductivity sensors, which are particularly sensitive to hydrogen.

These sensors measure the thermal conductivity of the surrounding air, which changes significantly in the presence of hydrogen. These changes are converted into an electrical signal proportional to the hydrogen concentration. Thanks to the sensor’s high sensitivity and response time of less than three seconds, potential leaks can be detected early, and immediate safety measures can be implemented. Additional measurements include temperature, humidity, and ambient pressure.

The H2 Leakage Sensor meets the protection class IP67, meaning it is dust-tight and protected against temporary immersion in water. It also complies with the requirements of the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B, underscoring its suitability for safety-critical applications. CAN and analog output variants are offered as interfaces.

The sensor can be used in various applications, including fuel cell vehicles, industrial production facilities, and hydrogen power plants. Its integration into the control system of fuel cell systems enables continuous monitoring, ensuring that immediate countermeasures are taken in the event of a leak. This not only increases safety but also the reliability and longevity of the systems.

Components for the Future of the Hydrogen Economy

The technologies presented are not only crucial for the safety and efficiency of fuel cell systems but also contribute to the successful implementation of the energy transition. With a clear focus on the needs of developers and engineers, these solutions meet both current challenges and future requirements of the hydrogen economy. The ability to precisely monitor complex systems and detect potential hazards early ensures that fuel cell systems operate reliably and efficiently even in demanding applications. In this way, Marquardt makes a significant contribution to the development of sustainable and safe energy systems, not only advancing technology but also supporting the entire industry on its path toward a climate-neutral future.

