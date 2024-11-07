Lakshmi Prasad Bhatta on the quest for zero road deaths

Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death and injury worldwide. It is estimated that over 1.19 million people a year around the world die in accidents involving vehicles.

Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability, according to the World Health Organization.

The United States National Road Safety Council calculates that, between 1913 and 2022, the number of motor-vehicle deaths in the country (for passenger cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles) increased 996%, from 4,200 deaths in 1913 to 46,027 in 2022.

The United Nations General Assembly has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030. In order to meet this goal, structural integrity and crashworthiness are critical factors to consider. High-strength materials and controlled energy absorption mechanisms protect both occupants and high-voltage systems, such as batteries in electric vehicles, to prevent fires or hazardous leakages and electrical shocks.

With the rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles, ensuring the protection of high-voltage battery packs from severe impacts, such as side pole collisions, has become essential to prevent electrical short circuits and thermal runaway.

Making cars safer

ADAS (advanced driver assistance) features like automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and collision avoidance systems can help prevent accidents by assisting drivers with timely alerts or taking control to avoid potential hazards.

As these systems evolve, they become better at detecting complex road conditions and minimizing human error, which remains the leading cause of accidents. One of the earliest was to develop an AEB system, which was a recommendation I made to Stellantis around 12 years ago. The idea was sent by senior management to the development team.

I was privileged to be a member of the task force which implemented AEB in the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, as well as the other industry-leading Dodge and Jeep vehicle segments. This technology detects potential collisions and applies braking if the driver doesn’t respond. The expansion of AEB to include pedestrian detection is expected to reduce injuries and deaths significantly, especially in low-light conditions.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that mandatory AEB systems would prevent at least 360 fatalities and 24,000 injuries a year once fully implemented.

The safety and life-saving benefits of AEB are a critical part of the National Roadway Safety Strategy, which aims to address the rising fatalities on U.S. roads by mandating this technology across most passenger vehicles by 2029. This will make AEB as standard a safety feature as seat belts or airbags, significantly improving roadway safety overall.

Autonomous driving technology, especially in levels 4 and 5 (full automation), has the potential to reduce human error by taking over driving responsibilities in various environments. However, advancements in safety standards and reliability are needed for broader adoption of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication.

V2X technology enables cars to communicate with each other and with road infrastructure, such as traffic signals and pedestrian crossings. This connected infrastructure can alert vehicles to hazards, upcoming traffic signals, and nearby vehicles, thus enhancing situational awareness. V2X systems, particularly in congested or high-speed environments, can prevent accidents by allowing vehicles to “see” beyond the driver’s line of sight.

Ensuring battery safety

Battery-powered cars, particularly those using lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, are generally safe, but they do carry certain risks. These risks are primarily due to the nature of lithium-ion chemistry, where high energy density and flammable electrolytes can lead to thermal runaway – a rapid, uncontrollable increase in temperature – if the battery is damaged, punctured, or improperly managed.

Manufacturers and regulators have implemented robust safety measures to mitigate these risks, making battery-powered cars safer than ever.

Battery enclosures are usually reinforced to protect against impacts in crashes. High-strength casings, fire-resistant materials, and vehicle designs that position the battery away from likely impact zones reduce the risk of rupture and short circuits. My patented side sill reinforcement helps dissipate crash energy and protect the battery.

Under normal working conditions, effective cooling systems in EVs help dissipate heat from the battery, reducing the risk of overheating and thermal runaway. Some manufacturers also incorporate cooling gels or use heat-resistant separators within cells for added safety.

As a member of the USTAG (U.S. Technical Advisory Group) Safety and Impact Testing committee, I participate in the ISO technical activities and meetings with other industry leaders on behalf of the United States. It’s my responsibility to vote on all ballots in the U.S. national interest after thoroughly reviewing the draft standards.

To ensure the safety of battery vehicles in the real-world and mechanical abuse conditions, SAE and ISO have published the relevant standards to help manufacturers. These standards complement various country regulations like FMVSS and UNECE.

As a result of the focus on safety, data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicate that gasoline vehicles still account for the vast majority of vehicle fires.

A report by Auto insurance EZ in 2023 found that traditional gasoline vehicles experience a fire rate around 1.5 per 1,000 vehicles, while hybrid vehicles are the highest at 3.4 per 1,000 due to having both battery and fuel risks. EVs, in comparison, report about 0.3 fires per 1,000 vehicles.

Reducing fire risks in both electric and fossil fuel-powered vehicles involves a combination of engineering solutions, improved materials, and safety protocols. Shifting from conventional lithium-ion batteries to alternative chemistries like solid-state batteries or lithium iron phosphate (LFP) can reduce flammability. Solid-state batteries, for example, use a solid electrolyte instead of a flammable liquid, lowering the risk of thermal runaway.

Improving battery management software (BMS) to monitor voltage, current, and temperature more accurately can help prevent overheating and overcharging, which are key triggers for battery fires. The BMS can isolate malfunctioning cells and safely shut down the battery if issues are detected.

Compliance with rigorous safety standards like SAE and ISO in addition to regulatory for crashworthiness, thermal stability, and electrical safety, ensures that EV batteries meet high safety benchmarks. My presentation at “The Future of Automotive Testing” Conference on “Ensuring battery safety in vehicle crash scenarios with due care testing” mainly focused on the importance of rigorous testing for the safety of all.

The next breakthrough in vehicle safety

The next breakthrough in vehicle safety is likely to involve a convergence of artificial intelligence, connected infrastructure, and enhanced battery technologies, which together can transform how cars prevent and respond to potential hazards.

Here are some leading areas where these innovations are expected:

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication allows cars to share data with each other and with road systems. Through V2X, vehicles will be able to anticipate hazards beyond the driver’s view – such as icy patches, sharp curves, and unseen vehicles at intersections.

This technology is already being tested in several cities and is expected to reach mainstream adoption within the next decade. With V2X, emergency vehicles could receive priority signals at intersections and alert other drivers nearby to yield, enhancing both response times and safety during emergencies.

ADAS is evolving to include AI that not only reacts but also predicts driver behavior and environmental hazards. Predictive AI can analyze road and vehicle data to take preventive measures, such as adjusting speed or lane position, to avoid risky situations.

AI that self-learns from complex driving scenarios will make autonomous vehicles safer in unpredictable conditions. By continuously analyzing data and learning from near-miss events, these systems can make real-time decisions that minimize accident risks.

High-resolution lidar, combined with 360-degree cameras, will allow vehicles to detect and differentiate between pedestrians, cyclists, and other objects with greater accuracy, even in low-light or adverse weather conditions

Technologies like external airbags, deployed to cushion the impact in the event of a collision, are expected to evolve, protecting vulnerable road users and further reducing fatalities

Solid state battery technology replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries with a solid material, making them significantly safer and reducing the risk of thermal runaway (a leading cause of EV fires)

Enhanced sensors and thermal management systems will allow EVs to detect overheating or faults within battery cells early on and safely shut down affected cells, preventing fires and ensuring passenger safety

Augment Reality (AR) dashboards can display critical information like navigation, pedestrian warnings, and blind-spot alerts directly on the windshield, allowing drivers to keep their focus on the road

Connected sensors will allow vehicles to self-monitor for early signs of wear or malfunction in critical components (e.g., brakes or tires). Predictive maintenance technologies can notify drivers before a potential failure, which reduces the chances of accidents due to mechanical issues.

Telematics systems that analyze driving habits and environmental data can provide real-time recommendations for safer driving, which is particularly useful for fleet management and high-risk driving areas.

In summary, these advances have the potential to reshape vehicle safety comprehensively by reducing the likelihood of accidents, protecting vulnerable road users, and ensuring safer battery technology in EVs. The integration of V2X communication, predictive AI, and safer batteries represents a promising pathway toward a future where vehicles not only protect occupants but also actively prevent accidents.

However, widespread implementation will require ongoing collaboration between manufacturers, technology providers, and regulatory bodies to create systems that prioritize safety and adapt to real-world driving conditions.

Well respected for his work with US and global brands

Lakshmi Prasad Bhatta is a recognized authority in his field of vehicle safety.

As a member of the USTAG (U.S. Technical Advisory Group) Safety and Impact Testing committee, he participates in the ISO technical activities and meetings with other industry leaders on behalf of the United States.

He has designed and patented an energy absorption structure tailored to protect high-voltage battery packs in electric vehicles.

While working previously at Stellantis, he developed and patented a frontal impact mitigation system designed to reduce the severity of crashes. He also designed a body structure aimed at enhancing crush resistance during rollover incidents.

These innovations have significantly impacted vehicle safety ratings, with Jeep and RAM vehicles. 2019 RAM 1500 received IIHS Top Safety Pick+, a highest safety award and NCAP 5-star ratings.

The 2013-2014 Jeep Cherokee received IIHS Top Safety Pick award and Euro NCAP 5-star ratings.

Around 10 years ago he received an award for leading safety development projects for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicle programs in Latin America.

Recently, he was guest speaker at the international conference ‘The Future of Automotive Testing,’ where he delivered a paper on “Ensuring battery safety in vehicle crash scenarios with due care testing” to underscore the importance of safeguarding battery integrity under real-world crash conditions.

Review of presentation

Vic Havele, President at CAEtech Ventures

Lakshmi Prasad Bhatta has made significant strides in crash safety. His insight highlights the importance of rigorous testing and innovative engineering to protect both the public and infrastructure during vehicle accidents. The journey towards safer electric vehicles is ongoing. Comprehensive real-world scenario testing and standardized procedures are vital for ensuring that both occupants and first responders are protected during crashes.

The Importance of Crash Safety Testing

Crash safety is a fundamental priority in vehicle design. Before any vehicle hits the market, it must meet stringent global regulatory standards. With the rise of EVs, there has been an increase in fire incidents linked to battery failures.

Bhatta notes that beyond the basic battery safety tests mandated by regulations such as FMVSS and UNECE, additional mechanical abuse tests are crucial. Organizations like SAE and ISO standardize these tests, which help identify potential hazards during a crash.

Automakers face unique challenges when designing vehicles to withstand crash scenarios. Side pole impacts can cause significant intrusion into the battery compartment, leading to thermal incidents due to chemical reactions within the cells. Engineers must balance intrusion prevention with shock load absorption to ensure maximum safety, Bhatta’s patented side sill design is a perfect example.

The journey towards safer electric vehicles is ongoing. Comprehensive real-world scenario testing and standardized procedures are vital for ensuring that both occupants and first responders are protected during crashes. As Bhatta concludes, “Safety must be at the forefront – not just for vehicle occupants but also for everyone involved.”

By prioritizing rigorous testing and innovative engineering solutions, the automotive industry can continue to build trust in electric vehicles while contributing to a more sustainable future.

Conference details

“The Future of Automotive Testing”

Date: 24 October 2024.

Location: Novi, Michigan, USA.

Speech Title: “Ensuring Battery Safety in Vehicle Crash Scenarios with Due Care Testing”

Author Name: Mr. Lakshmi Prasad Bhatta.

https://www.testing-expo.com/usa/future/en/speaker-details.php?speaker_id=94833

Reviewer Name : Mr. Vivek Havele.

Review: https://entechonline.com/ensuring-battery-safety-in-electric-vehicles-a-priority-for-modern-automotive-engineering/