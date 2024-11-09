ROHM’s New 1200V IGBTs Achieve Industry-Leading Low Loss Characteristics with High Short-Circuit Tolerance

ROHM Semiconductor today announced new automotive-grade AEC-Q101 qualified 4th Generation 1200V IGBTs that combine class-leading[1] low loss characteristics with high short-circuit resistance. This makes the devices ideal for vehicle electric compressors and HV heaters, as well as industrial inverters. The current lineup includes four models (RGA80TRX2HR, RGA80TRX2EHR, RGA80TSX2HR, RGA80TSX2EHR) in two discrete package types (TO-247-4L and TO-247N), along with 11 bare chip variants (SG84xxWN) with plans to further expand the lineup in the future.

The increasing use of higher voltages in automotive systems and industrial equipment has led to a growing demand for power devices capable of handling high voltages in applications such as vehicle electric compressors, HV heaters, and inverters for industrial equipment. At the same time, there is a strong push for high efficiency power devices to improve energy conservation, simplified cooling mechanisms, and smaller form factors for a decarbonized society. Automotive electrical components must also comply with automotive reliability standards, while power devices for inverter and heater circuits are required to provide current interruption capabilities during short circuits, necessitating high short-circuit tolerance.

In response, ROHM redesigned the device structure and adopted an appropriate package to develop new 4th Generation IGBTs suitable for high voltage by delivering industry-low loss characteristics with superior short-circuit tolerance. These devices achieve an industry-leading short-circuit withstand time of 10µs (Tj=25°C), together with low switching and conduction losses, while maintaining a high withstand voltage of 1200V and meeting automotive standards by reviewing the device structure, including the peripheral design. At the same time, the new TO-247-4L package products, which feature 4 terminals, can accommodate an effective voltage of 1100V in a ‘Pollution Degree 2 environment’ by ensuring adequate creepage distance between pins. This enables support for higher voltage applications than conventional products.

Implementing creepage distance measures on the device side alleviates the design burden for manufacturers. In addition, the TO-247-4L package achieves high-speed switching by including a Kelvin emitter terminal, resulting in even lower losses. In fact, when comparing the efficiency of the new TO-247-4L packages with conventional and standard products in a 3-phase inverter, loss is reduced by about 24% compared to standard products and by 35% over conventional products, contributing to higher efficiency in drive applications.

ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of high-performance IGBTs that contribute to greater miniaturization and high efficiency drive in automotive and industrial equipment applications.

Product Lineup – Discretes

RGA80TRX2HR

RGA80TRX2EHR

RGA80TSX2HR

RGA80TSX2EHR

Product Lineup – Bare Chips

SG84xxWN

Application Examples

Automotive electric compressors

Automotive HV heaters (PTC/coolant heaters)

Inverters for industrial equipment

Online Sales Information

Availability: Now

Online Distributors: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Applicable P/N: RGA80TRX2HR, RGA80TRX2EHR, RGA80TSX2HR, RGA80TSX2EHR

DigiKey, Mouser, and Farnell are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Supporting Information

From ROHM’s official website, users can download various materials required for circuit design, including SPICE models that faithfully replicate the electrical characteristics of the products through simulation. https://www.rohm.com/products/ igbt/field-stop-trench-igbt#pa rametricSearch

Semikron Danfoss Power Semiconductor Modules Equipped with the RGA Series

ROHM’s RGA series of 1200V IGBTs has been adopted in Semikron Danfoss’ MiniSKiiP® series of power semiconductor modules featuring rated currents of 10A to 150A.

https://www.rohm.com/news-deta il?news-title=2023-04-25_news_ semikron&defaultGroupId=false

MiniSKiiP® is a trademark or registered trademark of Semikron Danfoss.

EcoIGBT™ Brand

EcoIGBT is ROHM’s brand of IGBTs consisting of both devices and modules designed to meet the needs of high-voltage applications in the power device field. ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of power devices, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging and quality control methods. At the same time, ROHM has established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying their position as a leading power device supplier.

EcoIGBT is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.