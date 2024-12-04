Automechanika Shanghai 2024’s 20th anniversary edition opens today to unmatched participation of exhibitors and speakers ready to spotlight a sustainable future

Automechanika Shanghai 2024 opened its doors with a record breaking 6,763 exhibitors, an increase of 20 percent compared to last year’s event, including 17 overseas country and region pavilions for its 20th anniversary. This year’s fringe programme is the show’s largest to date, with over 81 events paving the way for plenty of opportunities for networking, information exchange, education, and training. The fair will run until 5 December, covering over 350,000 sqm and 14 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

At today’s press conference, Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “The automotive sector has developed into a key pillar of China’s economic growth and Automechanika Shanghai has grown alongside it over the last 20 years. Previously, the show was a platform for Chinese companies to learn about advancements in the overseas automotive markets. It has since become an opportunity for the world to engage with the latest developments in the market. Just as China has taken the lead in green practices, so has Automechanika Shanghai, not only with its eco-friendly back of house processes, but also through the exhibitors and speakers across various sectors, Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas, and over 80 fringe programme events.”

Similarly, Ms Li Zhang, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd stated: “Driven by sustainability, connectivity, autonomous driving, battery charging and swapping, the automotive industry in China is growing exponentially. This has resulted in the production and sales of new energy vehicles accounting for more than 60 percent of the world’s total. China’s strength within the industry is reflected through the variety of international players at Automechanika Shanghai 2024, who have travelled to view the latest innovations from this market and share advancements from their countries. Looking forward, we will continue to offer more professional services to all participants.”

Record participation highlights

The 2024 edition of the show will see its largest participation yet, with a substantial number of exhibitors, speakers, and fringe programme events setting the scene for a week of collaboration, learning and innovation. Industry leading brands and manufacturers are set to display their latest products shaping the industry throughout the fairground.

Some of these key exhibitors include Bosch, which is highlighting environmentally friendly initiatives such as packaging materials, remanufactured parts, old parts recycling, and talent development; ZF, which is showcasing new solutions in remanufacturing and diagnostics, including the ZF [pro]Diagnostics SmartCheck 001 system; PHINIA, whose booth features hydrogen fuel cell technology, hydrogen internal combustion engine GDi technology, and the Hartridge diesel fuel system testing equipment; SDS, which is showcasing electric drive system products; and Henglong Group, debuting with steering system products with advanced functions for intelligent driving.

The show enhances its offerings to visitors through the comprehensive collection of advanced technologies changing the global landscape in the New Energy & Connectivity sector (Hall 5.1), spanning over 26,000 sqm of exhibition space, and hosting over 470 exhibitors. This pocket of the show ground emphasises sustainable mobility and the increased adoption of new energy vehicles, while also leveraging China’s leading position in connected and intelligent car developments to display the latest growth in this sector. Some highlighted exhibitors include:

* CALB: offering a full range of power battery solutions and innovative products relating to specific energy, safety, battery life, ultra-fast charging, and all-weather performance areas.

* Rsemi: focusing on the design and development of automotive chips and has brought the world’s first 16Gbps high-performance automotive SerDes chip, the R-Linc chip, to the show.

* Shedrive: presenting a full range of new energy electric drive system products, including the three-in-one electric drive system, 800V SiC motor controllers, 8-layer oil-cooled flat wire motors, innovative N-pin technology, and more.

* Youkong Zhixing: showcasing intelligent driving systems, central computing units, new energy vehicle electronic control systems, and more.

* HESAI: leader in the research and manufacturing of LiDAR technology to support ADAS in passenger and commercial vehicles, autonomous vehicles, as well as various intelligent robot applications.

Altogether, over 2,000 exhibitors are presenting new energy and connectivity products over the week. For example, Launch Tech from the Diagnostics & Repair category features the latest products for new energy vehicles, showcasing the transition from traditional to AI diagnostics. Additionally, ZC Rubber Group is introducing the Chaoyang No.1 EVPRO series of high-end new energy tyres with patented technologies for quietness, superior grip, and energy efficiency.

Other key exhibitors are Autel, BASF, Black Sesame, BOP, Borgwarner, Bright, Continental, Dana, EAE, FAWAY, FAWER, Forvia Hella, Goodyear, HASCO POWERTRAIN COMPONENTS, Hitachi Astemo, Horizon Robotics, New SORL, Niterra, Qisheng Powertrain, Sanhua Automotive, Total Lubricants, TUNAP, Tuopu, YAKIMA, and more.

Exhibitors and buyer groups representing every sector and region The globalisation of the industry and influence of China’s market is reflected through the show’s 17 overseas country and region pavilions, accounting for 290 exhibitors. One highlight is the German pavilion, with SEG Automotive Germany presenting their high-voltage drive system and high voltage e-drive controller. Other key exhibitors featured here include MAHA and BASF.

Türkiye’s pavilion is another cause for excitement, which features companies such as Seger, the country’s largest horn producer; NSK, who cover a wide array of products for steering, suspension, hydraulic and forged parts for a range of different vehicle types; and MCT, Türkiye’s sole NOx sensor manufacturer.

In addition to these international showcases, the domestic pavilions allow global and domestic players to gain insights into the intricacies of production throughout China. For example, the Changzhou pavilion hosts brands such as CALB, Cando Solar, Fisher, Horwin, Huapeng Instruments, and StarCharge. Moreover, the Longquan pavilion exemplifies the strength of its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) thermal management sector through its 11 exhibitors.

This year’s edition also sees an event-high 215 buyer groups attending the fair with the aim of sourcing new technologies, solutions, information and networks to introduce to their respective domestic markets. Included in this figure are 146 delegations from Mainland China, and 69 overseas buyer groups from over 50 countries and regions. New visiting groups from Albania, Cyprus, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Uzbekistan and Spain have been added to the list of international attendees.

Specialised zones spotlight evolving sectors of the industry This year, there are many specialised areas around the show floor that examine topics related to digitalisation and sustainability, including the Digital Solutions / Services area (Hall 7.2), which aims to amplify big data, the internet, and artificial intelligence in manufacturing, distribution and the consumer market. The sector contains key exhibitors such as Changxingzhe, Enoch, PanPass, New SORL, Super Factory, and more.

Another key feature showcasing the importance of the circular economy and sustainability is the Remanufacturing Zone (Hall 6.1). Over 70 exhibitors offer a diverse range of remanufactured products such as engines, transmissions, car lights, and turbochargers, while also hosting seminars on policies and sustainable development within the industry.

Fringe programme provides business and learning opportunities on an unprecedented scale More speeches and discussions will be held throughout Automechanika Shanghai’s 81 fringe programme events, another show record, where over 400 speakers are set to discuss the future of automobiles. As part of this, the popular International Automotive Industry Conference 2024 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai returns. Other highlighted conferences include:

* International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference 2024

* Global New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Summit 2024

* Smart Electric Mobility Innovation Forum 2024

* International Summit of Connected-Vehicle Policies and Regulations 2024

* Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2024

* Used Car Strategy and Development Forum 2024

* China International Tyre Industry Conference 2024

To find out more about the fringe programme, please head to www.automechanika-shanghai.com /events <http://www.automechanika-shan ghai.com/events>

In addition, the Innovation4Mobility Showcase Areas return to illustrate the evolution of vehicles and the associated smart, connected technologies. The three featured focus spots for visitors to explore are the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage (Hall 5.1), the Green Repair Area (Hall 6.2), and the Customising x Tech Area (Hall 8.2). The concept once again promotes innovation across the value chain, tackling opportunities presented by the new era of vehicles, and propelling the industry forward with sustainable innovations. In addition, it addresses certain challenges that accompany rapid development, such as the growing need for skilled labour.

20th anniversary events

There will also be five special 20th anniversary events for attendees to enjoy. These include:

* Walk for Nature to support community tree planting

* Quest for a Racing Master simulated driving contest and Supercar & Coachbuild at Hall 8.2

* Yangtze River Delta Industrial Visits featuring tours of factories and research institutions.

* Visiting Routes of Exhibition Highlights for a more targeted experience within the suggested routes

* 20th Anniversary Live Broadcast for a glimpse of fair attractions

For more information on the 20th anniversary events, please visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com /20thanniversary