Freestyle Partners Expands Mobility Patent Portfolio to Disinfect Vehicles Using Far-UVC Light

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Freestyle Partners, LLC, announced that it has been granted additional patents for utilizing Far-UVC germicidal light within vehicles expanding its patent coverage in vehicle markets including U.S., Japan, Korea and Europe. Its patents provide exclusive global rights to use human-safe Far-UVC light to disinfect air and surfaces in all types of passenger transportation including airplanes, cruise ships, trains, buses, automobiles and shared ride services providing significant safety measures to the rapidly evolving mobility market.

Far-UVC, a highly efficacious yet human-safe form of UVC light, continually kills infectious germs while people are present and can be applied as permanent fixtures or portable installations within vehicles.

“Integrating Far-UVC technology into mass transport vehicles offers a much needed solution for disinfecting air and surfaces significantly reducing the transmission of harmful pathogens.”, said Jennifer Rosen, co-founder, Freestyle Partners. “This ground-breaking technology provides crucial preventative measures in the mobility landscape and added peace of mind for workers and travelers unintentionally exposed to unwanted viruses and bacteria.”

Filtered Far-UVC technology was developed by a team of researchers led by David Brenner, PhD, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University. The technology has been extensively tested and endorsed by leading institutions around the world. Studies published in peer-reviewed, scientific journals have shown that Far-UVC technology has the same efficacy against pathogens as conventional UVC, which while effective, is not safe for human exposure without the use of personal protective gear. Conventional UVC devices and lamps emit UVC light with a peak irradiance of 254nm which is effective at inactivating pathogens, but dangerous for use when people are directly exposed.

Freestyle Partners’ comprehensive global Far-UVC patent portfolio now includes 63 global patents that span 30 countries including the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Canada and covers Far-UVC technology across vehicles as well as portable, handheld devices designed to disinfect surfaces in seconds.

About Freestyle Partners, LLC

Based in Detroit, Freestyle Partners, LLC is an IP accelerator focused on bringing leading-edge concepts to acquisition or commercialization. The company was founded in 2012 by marketing and branding experts Jennifer Rosen and Ben Feeney. For more information, visit www.freestylepartnersllc.com.