onsemi to Acquire Silicon Carbide JFET Technology to Enhance Its Power Portfolio for AI Data Centers

onsemi announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the
Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor (SiC JFET) technology
business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo for
$115 million in cash. The acquisition will complement onsemi’s extensive
EliteSiC power portfolio and enable the company to address the need for high
energy efficiency and power density in the AC-DC stage in power supply units
for AI data centers. Additionally, the move will accelerate onsemi’s
readiness for emerging markets such as EV battery disconnects and
solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs).
SiC JFETs offer the lowest on-resistance per chip area, using less than half
of any other technology. They also allow for the use of typical
off-the-shelf drivers, which have been deployed with silicon-based
transistors for decades. Together, these benefits result in faster
development, reduced energy consumption and lower system costs, providing
significant value to power supply designers and data center operators.
“As AI workloads become more complex and energy-intensive, the importance of
reliable SiC JFETs that deliver high energy efficiency and are able to
handle high voltages will continue to increase,” said Simon Keeton, group
president and general manager of the Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “With
the addition of Qorvo’s industry leading SiC JFET technology, our
intelligent power portfolio offers our customers yet another solution to
optimize energy consumption and increase power density.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected
to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.
About onsemi
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better
future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company
is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and
safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud
infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product
portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve
the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer,
cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500R company
and included in the Nasdaq-100 IndexR and S&P 500R index. Learn more about
onsemi at www.onsemi.com.
More Stories
The 20th anniversary of Automechanika Shanghai closes with record-breaking exhibitor and visitor participation
Intellias partners with 3SS to Showcase Multimedia Integration Capabilities in Automotive HMI Systems
CarbonX secures new funding to build resilient battery supply chains