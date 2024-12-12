onsemi to Acquire Silicon Carbide JFET Technology to Enhance Its Power Portfolio for AI Data Centers

onsemi announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the

Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor (SiC JFET) technology

business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo for

$115 million in cash. The acquisition will complement onsemi’s extensive

EliteSiC power portfolio and enable the company to address the need for high

energy efficiency and power density in the AC-DC stage in power supply units

for AI data centers. Additionally, the move will accelerate onsemi’s

readiness for emerging markets such as EV battery disconnects and

solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs).

SiC JFETs offer the lowest on-resistance per chip area, using less than half

of any other technology. They also allow for the use of typical

off-the-shelf drivers, which have been deployed with silicon-based

transistors for decades. Together, these benefits result in faster

development, reduced energy consumption and lower system costs, providing

significant value to power supply designers and data center operators.

“As AI workloads become more complex and energy-intensive, the importance of

reliable SiC JFETs that deliver high energy efficiency and are able to

handle high voltages will continue to increase,” said Simon Keeton, group

president and general manager of the Power Solutions Group, onsemi. “With

the addition of Qorvo’s industry leading SiC JFET technology, our

intelligent power portfolio offers our customers yet another solution to

optimize energy consumption and increase power density.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected

to be finalized in the first quarter of 2025.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better

future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company

is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and

safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud

infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product

portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve

the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer,

cleaner and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500R company

and included in the Nasdaq-100 IndexR and S&P 500R index. Learn more about

onsemi at www.onsemi.com.