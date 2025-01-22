Atmus Launches Advanced NanoNet® N3 Filter Media Technology

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU) (“Atmus”), a global leader in filtration and media solutions, today reported its latest technology advancement with the launch of NanoNet N3 filtration technology. Manufactured in-house, this unique gradient mesh structure media features an increased particle retention capability and higher capacity design to provide superior asset protection and a longer product life.

NanoNet N3 media delivers far greater contaminant holding capability, allowing Atmus to optimize the size of a filter, increase service intervals, or a combination of both. This flexibility offers a customizable filtration solution that meets the unique needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their end users.

In addition to the technical benefits for customers, NanoNet N3 also supports Atmus’ environmental commitment by using fewer raw materials and less energy to manufacture.

“Atmus has a 66-year history of designing and manufacturing innovative filtration technologies that meet or exceed customer performance expectations,” said Greg Hoverson, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Atmus. “NanoNet N3 is the most advanced filter media made to date and enables filtration solutions to be fine-tuned to meet each customer’s application or commercial requirements, whether that is advanced engine protection, custom packaging sizes or specific service life needs.”

NanoNet N3 expands on Atmus’ long-standing, industry leading nanofiber technology. This advancement combines microfibers and nanofibers to create a single, fully polymeric web of filter media. The unique filter web delivers even longer lasting, more compact filtration solutions to address the ever-increasing variety of fuels and contaminants in internal combustion powered equipment.

Products featuring NanoNet N3 technology will provide some of the most advanced filtration solutions offered on the market. Fleetguard®, the leading product brand of Atmus, will begin offering filters using NanoNet N3 in early 2025. Learn more about our media technology and solutions at https://www.atmus.com/technologies.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a global leader in filtration and media solutions. For more than 65 years, the company has combined its culture of innovation with a rich history of designing and manufacturing filtration solutions. With a presence on six continents, Atmus serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee (U.S.), Atmus employs approximately 4,500 people globally who are committed to creating a better future by protecting what is important. Learn more at https://www.atmus.com.