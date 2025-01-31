Barrett-Jackson Kicks Off 2025 with Ultimate Automotive Lifestyle Experience in Scottsdale, Surpassing More Than $198 Million in Total Auction Sales with 100% No Reserve Collector Car Docket

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, kicked off 2025 with the ultimate automotive lifestyle experience during the Scottsdale Auction, held Jan. 18-26 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The Scottsdale Auction, held annually since 1971, featured a 100% No Reserve docket of 2,013 collectible vehicles achieving more than $193 million in auction sales.

“Last week’s Scottsdale Auction proved that 2025 will be another banner year for the collector car hobby” Post this

Highlights included the sale of a 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster (Lot 1403) for $2.2 million during Super Saturday, presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos. 957 pieces of authentic automobilia were auctioned for more than $5.2 million. Additionally, five vehicles ‒ led by the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Lot 3005) that hammered at $3.7 million ‒ raised a total of $6,205,000 for charity. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $162 million for charity. In total, the Barrett-Jackson 2025 Scottsdale Auction realized more than $198 million in auction sales.

“Last week’s Scottsdale Auction proved that 2025 will be another banner year for the collector car hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Starting with our opening night Rock the Block concert headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and continuing through Super Saturday when we lit up the auction block with our top-selling vehicles, we delivered an automotive lifestyle experience that is unequaled. Our nine-day celebration of the collector car hobby was electric from start to finish because of the unprecedented quality of cars we offered. We’re looking ahead to taking this energy to Florida for our 2025 Palm Beach Auction this April.”

The top 10 auction vehicles that sold during the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:

Prior to the start of the event, Sammy Hagar and Friends Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff and Vic Johnson headlined the opening weekend with the second annual Rock the Block concert on Friday, Jan. 17. Saturday, Jan. 18, was Coca-Cola Family Day when children 12 and under received free admission and was highlighted by STEM Fest, presented by Honeywell, part of Barrett-Jackson’s Gearing Towards the Future initiative. Fifty world-class custom vehicles were showcased on the auction block on Saturday as part of the Barrett-Jackson Cup Parade presented by Castrol. This year’s Barrett-Jackson Cup winners included a 1968 Dodge Charger that took home the “Ultimate Best in Show” and a 1985 Chevrolet C10 pickup that received the “People’s Choice” award.

“Barrett-Jackson delivered many magical experiences for everyone who joined us in Scottsdale,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “From the excitement of the auction block to the thrill rides, exhibits, STEM Fest and live music, there was truly something that everyone in the family could enjoy. We filled our docket with so much diversity that collectors from every walk of life found something they loved. We stay on top of the trends and consign the vehicles that people want, proving once again that the car collector hobby is thriving. Those trends include the growing popularity of Resto-Mods, SUVs and trucks, which are gaining momentum because they appeal to such a broad cross section of people. I’m especially proud of our support for important charities again this year. We not only raised millions of dollars but also critical awareness that will help make a positive impact on so many communities.”

The Scottsdale Auction raised $6,205,000 for charity through the sale of five vehicles, which included:

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 First Retail Production VIN 001 (Lot 3005) – $3,700,000

1962 Dodge Wagon Custom Truck “Project S.W.E.A.T.” (Lot 3004) – $1,500,000

1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition (Lot 3003) – $530,000

2024 Shelby Ford F-150 Raptor R Barrett-Jackson Edition Pickup (Lot 3002) – $325,000

2021 Ford F-150 XLT Custom Pickup (Lot 3000) – $150,000

The weekend kicked off in spectacular style with the Opening Night Gala, a glamorous event that officially marks the beginning of Barrett-Jackson’s auction week. The FDNY Ceremonial Unit, along with the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, performed during the auction’s Opening Night Gala in honor of Barrett-Jackson’s commitment to supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in 2025. As part of the charity initiative, longtime Barrett-Jackson friend and renowned car collector Ron Pratte donated his 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001 to be sold during the 2025 Palm Beach Auction, with 100% of the hammer price benefiting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. On Monday, the VIP experiences continued with an invitation-only welcome dinner hosted at Ocean 44.

With over 957 authentic pieces of automobilia auctioning for more than $5.2 million, the top three sales included:

1920s Correct Measure Texaco Oil Pipe Organ Visible Gas Pump (Lot 9454) – $102,000

1941 Wurlitzer Model #850 Peacock Jukebox (Lot 9467) – $75,000

Large 1950s ESSO Aviation Neon Porcelain Sign (Lot 9395) – $72,000

During the week, entertainment icons, professional athletes and titans of industry joined auction guests to indulge in the world’s most immersive automotive lifestyle event. Celebrities in attendance during this year’s auction included Sammy Hagar, Mike Rowe, Rick Henrick, Adam Ferrara, John Staluppi, Ron Pratte, Drew Brees, Reggie Jackson, Jesse James, Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, Casey Mears, Kyle Larson, Chuck Zito, Jacoby Ellsbury, Kenny Dillingham, Peter Brock, Dave Kindig, Chip Foose, Camilo Pardo, Aaron Shelby, Chip Ganassi and Cody Walker.

Barrett-Jackson returns to Palm Beach for its next collector car auction Apr. 24-26, 2025. For advance tickets click here. Barrett-Jackson Experience packages for the 2025 Palm Beach Auction are available here. Consignments for the 2025 Palm Beach Auction are being accepted here.

Barrett-Jackson will host its 2025 Scottsdale Fall Auction Oct. 15-18, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation with #BarrettJackson and #BJAC on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces several live collector car auctions where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings.

In August 2022, IMG, an Endeavor company and global leader in events, media, sports and fashion, acquired a majority stake in Barrett-Jackson and serves as the auction company’s strategic partner in building on its world-class automotive event experiences. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.