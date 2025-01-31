Mouser Electronics Paves the Way for Engineers with Online Automotive Resource Center

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, equips engineers with the tools to design innovative applications with its comprehensive automotive resource center. The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements like reaching SAE Level 3 ADAS. Achieving this enables vehicles to be fully autonomous unless requested, with upgraded lidar, radar, and cameras. This level of autonomy is reshaping how we think about transportation and increasing the potential for improved safety features, reduced traffic congestion, and enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities.

Fueled by the demand for eco-friendly choices, vehicles are evolving in every aspect. Zonal architecture, a new vehicle structure that divides functions into zones with dedicated computing power, enables faster processing speeds, simplified wiring, and seamless software updates, paving the way for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) like EVs and HEVs. As battery technology continues to improve, EVs are becoming more affordable and practical, making them a viable alternative to traditional gasoline-powered cars. Extended range and accelerated charging speeds put additional stress on EV/HEV batteries. Still, advanced thermal solutions, including shifting to DC chargers, efficiently manage the heat generated during the charging process.

Mouser’s automotive content hub is a one-stop source for engineers to stay ahead of the curve. It has extensive articles, blogs, eBooks, and products from Mouser’s technical team and trusted manufacturing partners. For simple navigation, the hub is separated into sub-sections, including EV/HEV, autonomy, infotainment, and engine and drive train. Plus, there are insightful articles on the latest innovations in commercial vehicles and trucks of tomorrow, with choices from autonomous trucks to drones.

Mouser stocks the industry’s widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following products and solutions for automotive applications:

The TPS650320-Q1 automotive camera power management ICs (PMICs) by Texas Instruments are highly integrated power solutions for automotive camera modules. This device combines one low-dropout (LDO) regulator and three step-down converters. The LDO and the step-down converters have separate voltage inputs, enabling maximum design and sequencing flexibility.

The AS0149AT CMOS digital image sensors from onsemi are designed for automotive use and offer a wide range of output formats, including RGB888, YUV422, BT.656, or BT.601. With rolling-shutter readout, these sensors capture color images in linear or high dynamic range mode, excelling in low light and high dynamic range scenes thanks to 3µm BSI pixel and up to 120dB HDR capture capability.

The MX150 mid-voltage connectors from Molex are designed to meet the growing demand in the automotive industry for 48V electrical systems. These connectors offer a reliable and field-tested solution for mid-voltage connectivity requirements within the transportation industry, using the same package size and housing as proven MX150 connectors. The connectors are ideal for electric motor generators, e-chargers, and more.

The HIVONEX high-power charging inlets by TE Connectivity support high-power charging, reducing downtime and maximizing productivity. The inlets feature a rugged design and can support continuous higher-power charging of up to 500A for quick charging. These inlets allow vehicles to work in harsh off-highway conditions without the risk of a charging failure. They are suitable for charging battery electric vehicles with either AC or DC charging.

To learn more, visit https://resources.mouser.com/automotive/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.